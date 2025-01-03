Dernières actus
Les jeux les plus attendus de 20...
Les films incontournables de 202...
On vous souhaite une belle anné...
Publié le Samedi 4 janvier 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
L'année commence mollementChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les classiques de l'hiver en soldes :
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Hitman: Absolution
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- FlatOut 2
- Heavy Rain
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- The Genesis Order
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- House Party
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- HuniePop
- Treasure of Nadia
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Unreal Lust Theory
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Succubus
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- Helping the Hotties Complete Collection
- Lust Epidemic
- Returning To Mia
- Helping the Hotties
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- Lust Academy - Season 2
- Sengoku Rance
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Fetish Locator Story
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- We are the Dwarves
- Dorfromantik
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Vaporum
- BATTLETECH
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- Unavowed
- Space Haven
- DLC Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- Pizza Connection 3
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- GRIP
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
- DLC BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Cat Quest II
- Drox Operative
- Combat Mission: Afrika Korps
- DLC Master of Magic - Caster of Magic for Windows
- The Planet Crafter
- Cat Quest
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
- Wartales
- Sudden Strike 4
- DLC BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- We. The Revolution
- DLC BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
- Rise of Industry
- Oriental Empires
- DLC BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
- A Boy and His Blob
- Dicey Dungeons
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Drox Operative: Invasion of the Ancients
- Hedon Bloodrite
- Master of Magic
- Against the Storm
- Age of Wonders 4
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Battle Brothers
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Manor Lords
- Old World
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Return to Monkey Island
- RimWorld
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Stellaris Upgrade Bundle
- DLC Stellaris: Astral Planes
- DLC Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- The Thaumaturge
- The Thaumaturge: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Timberborn
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Torchlight II
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- UBOAT
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- Astria Ascending
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Cris Tales
- Class of '09
- Womanizer
- Coromon
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- Ys Origin
- Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters
- Trinity Trigger Deluxe Edition
- Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
- Crystal Project
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory
- DLC Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga - Legends
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Demon Lord Reincarnation
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie
- Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return
- Frontier Hunter - Deluxe Edition
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Pack de la version classique de Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
- Corpse Party (2021)
- Scarlet Hollow
- Haven
- Baldr Sky
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- Ys SEVEN
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- Xanadu Next
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- The House in Fata Morgana
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Arma Reforger désormais dispo sur PS5
- Elden Ring : Nightreign, un nouveau jeu en coop
- (TEST) Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series)
- (TEST) Asus Rog Ally X : la console portable ultime ?
- (TEST) Flint : Treasure of Oblivion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Car Mechanic Shop Simulator, dirigez une boutique de pièces auto
- (TEST) Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Edition (PS5, Nintendo Switch)
Dernières Vidéos
- Orcs must Die! 3 est gratuit
- Star Trek: Legends disponible sur PlayStation, Xbox et Nintendo Switch
- Assetto Corsa EVO dévoile un making-of
- The Tale of Mara and Moa, un petit jeu d'action-aventure inspiré des années 90
- Lighthouse of Madness, un nouveau jeu inspiré de l'univers de Lovecraft
- Faaast Penguin sort sur Xbox Series
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)