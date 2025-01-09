Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 18 janvier 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Pas une grande semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- King of Dragon Pass
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Patrician 3
- Port Royale 2
- FlatOut
- Hitman: Absolution
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- METAL SLUG 3
- Noita
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Enclave
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Star Wolves
- METAL SLUG 2
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Death to Spies
- Sinking Island
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Hocus Pocus
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War
- Conquest: Frontier Wars
- Of Orcs And Men
- Vaporum
- Re-Volt
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Faces of War
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Star Wolves 2
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Craft The World
- Crystal Caves
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Jack Keane
- War Wind II: Human Onslaught
- Monster Bash
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- Dawn of Man
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- GRIP
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Catacombs Pack
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 2
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- FireStarter
- Curious Expedition
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Ziggurat
- Desert Law
- DLC Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
- El Matador
- Drox Operative
- The Chaos Engine
- Powerslave
- Tangledeep
- Mashed
- DLC Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
- RC Cars
- Planetbase
- Alwa's Legacy
- Silver Box Classics
- Monster Train
- Ultimate Body Blows
- Parkan: The Imperial Chronicles
- Cryptark
- Synthwave Burnout
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- DLC Drox Operative: Invasion of the Ancients
- Alwa's Awakening
- Anima: Gate of Memories
- DLC Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past 2
- DLC Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past
- Hedon Bloodrite
- NeverSynth
- DLC Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- DREDGE
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- BloodRayne Absolute Bundle
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Mad Max
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- DLC DREDGE - The Iron Rig
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
- Blasphemous 2
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Chernobylite
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Blasphemous
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Cold Waters
- Empire of the Ants - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk 2
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- House Party
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- IXION
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Call to Arms
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Rise of Rasalhague
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Solaris Showdown
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - The Dragon's Gambit
- Nymphomaniac - Sex Addict
- Star Trucker
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Timberborn
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- UBOAT
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Graveyard Keeper
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- FlatOut 2
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Travellers Rest
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express - Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Two Point Hospital
- Yooka-Laylee
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Worms Revolution Gold Edition
- Rayman Origins
- Worms Armageddon
- Rayman Forever
- Worms 2
- Worms United
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Manor Lords
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- Songs of Conquest
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Against the Storm
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- The Thaumaturge
- The Planet Crafter
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Lust Academy - Season 3
- Lust Academy - Season 2
- Chained Echoes
- Lust Academy - Season 1
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- A Space for the Unbound
- Vanaris Tactics
- Rising Hell
- When The Past Was Around
- Coffee Talk
- Rage in Peace
- Age of Wonders 4
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- Evenicle 2
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Old World
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Terra Nil
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Season Pass
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Void Shadows
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Wartales
