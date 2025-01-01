DerniÃ¨res actus
(TEST) Avowed (PC, Xbox Series)
Cabin Crew Life Simulator, un je...
Wednesdays, un nouveau jeu signÃ...
Youtubers Life 3 - Stream Togeth...
PubliÃ© le Samedi 15 fÃ©vrier 2025 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes de la Saint-Valentin
Que de l'amourChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Cette fois-ci, Gog célèbre l'amour avec des soldes pour la Saint-Valentin. Et non, il n'y a pas que des jeux à romance. Loin de là !
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les best-sellers :
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Manor Lords
- System Shock
- Songs of Conquest
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Mafia Trilogy
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- The Genesis Order
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Nobody Wants to Die
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Nox™
- Gex
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Worms 2
- The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
- The Wheel of Time
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Theme Hospital
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Fallout
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Alpha Protocol
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Theme Park
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- System Shock™ 2
- Caesar 3
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 2
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- DOOM 3
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Manor Lords
- The Genesis Order
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Lord of Nothing
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Noita
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Returning To Mia
- Blasphemous 2
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Distant Places
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- UBOAT
- The Oregon Trail
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualitÃ©
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez Ãªtre inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisÃ© par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidÃ©o sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles prÃ©fÃ©rÃ©s
- Top Casino Online France : DÃ©couvrez les Meilleurs Casinos pour Jouer en Ligne
- (TEST) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo Switch)
- Vaultbreakers : dÃ©couvrez ce nouvel Action-RPG PvP
- Nintendo Switch 2 : toutes les infos
- Ni ChaÃ®nes Ni MaÃ®tres, un chef d'oeuvre en vidÃ©o
- (TEST) Taito Milestones 3 (Nintendo Switch)
DerniÃ¨res VidÃ©os
- Cabin Crew Life Simulator, un jeu d'hÃ´tesse de l'air
- Wednesdays, un nouveau jeu signÃ© Arte, sur les abus sexuels sur mineurs
- Youtubers Life 3 - Stream Together! annoncÃ© pour cette annÃ©e
- Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days s'offre une nouvelle dÃ©mo
- Monster Energy Supercross 25 - The Official Video Game sortira le 10 avril
- Schrodinger's Cat Burglar, un jeu quantique
- Once Upon a Puppet, un joli jeu de plateformes et d'ambiance
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutÃ´t gÃ©nÃ©reuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxiÃ¨me partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intÃ©grale 8 films (DVD)