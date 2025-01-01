Gog.com, les soldes de la Saint-Valentin

PubliÃ© le Samedi 15 fÃ©vrier 2025 Ã  10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Que de l'amour

Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Cette fois-ci, Gog célèbre l'amour avec des soldes pour la Saint-Valentin. Et non, il n'y a pas que des jeux à romance. Loin de là !

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Les best-sellers : 
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Alpha Protocol
  • Yakuza Complete Series
  • Manor Lords
  • System Shock
  • Songs of Conquest
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
  • Mafia Trilogy
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
  • The Genesis Order
  • Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
  • Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
  • Nobody Wants to Die
  • X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
  • Trepang2 - Banger Edition
Uniquement sur Gog.com : 
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Nox™
  • Gex
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Star Trek™: Armada
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Gangsters: Organized Crime
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
  • Worms 2
  • The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
  • The Wheel of Time
  • The Dagger of Amon Ra
  • Elvira's Horror Bundle
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
Les Bons Vieux Jeux : 
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Theme Hospital
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
  • Fallout
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • Alpha Protocol
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Theme Park
  • Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Caesar 3
Les classiques : 
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
  • DOOM + DOOM II
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 2
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
  • Star Trek™: Armada II
  • DOOM 3
  • Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Warlords Battlecry 3
  • Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
Les pépites indés : 
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • HuniePop 2: Double Date
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Manor Lords
  • The Genesis Order
  • DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
  • DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Lord of Nothing
  • Trepang2 - Banger Edition
  • DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
  • Noita
  • Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
  • Returning To Mia
  • Blasphemous 2
  • DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Distant Places
  • Endzone - A World Apart
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • UBOAT
  • The Oregon Trail
  • SteamWorld Heist II
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory

 

image

 

 

 

 

