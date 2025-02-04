Dernières actus
Décoder la ligne de but dans le...
(TEST) Trust GXT 871 Zora, un cl...
Split Fiction, le nouveau jeu de...
Monster Energy Supercross 25 s'o...
Publié le Samedi 8 mars 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Joli Week-end, encoreChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux SF sont en soldes :
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Blade Runner
- Caves of Qud
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Solaris Showdown
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - The Dragon's Gambit
- No Man's Sky
- Quasimorph
- RimWorld
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command
- Stellaris
- Stellaris Upgrade Bundle
- DLC Stellaris: Astral Planes
- DLC Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack
- DLC Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
- DLC Stellaris: Overlord
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- The Invincible
- The Planet Crafter
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Timberborn
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- DLC X4: Timelines
- Time for Adventure Bundle
- What Lies in the Multiverse
- What Lies in the Multiverse Deluxe Edition
- DLC Frozenheim Soundtrack
- Arise: A Simple Story
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Golf Club Nostalgia
- SAMUDRA
- Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Tools Up! Ultimate Edition
- DLC What Lies in the Multiverse - Soundtrack
- DLC What Lies in the Multiverse - Artbook
- DLC SAMUDRA - Digital Artbook
- DLC SAMUDRA Original Soundtrack
- Everdream Valley
- Frozenheim
- Otherwar
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- The Cub
- Trans Neuronica
- Boti: Byteland Overclocked
- DLC Boti: Byteland Overclocked - Click or Treat DLC
- Flame Keeper
- Golf VS Zombies
- Son of a Gun
- Ready, Steady, Ship!
- Operation: Polygon Storm
- DLC Otherwar - Chronicles of Creation
- DLC Otherwar - Studio Secrets
- Otherwar Deluxe Edition
- DLC Radio Nostalgia from Mars - The Cub - Original Game Soundtrack
- Operation: Polygon Storm: Deluxe Edition
- DLC Otherwar - Crafting Compendium
- DLC Everdream Valley - Family Time DLC
- DLC Boti: Byteland Overclocked - Bit Racing DLC
- Don't Be Afraid 2
- EcoGnomix
- DLC Operation: Polygon Storm - Chernobyl DLC
- DLC Operation: Polygon Storm - Deliberate Force Pack DLC
- DLC Operation: Polygon Storm - Polar Express DLC
- DLC Operation: Polygon Storm - The Train DLC
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Cryptmaster
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- Heavy Rain
- Inscryption
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Last Sarkorians
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Lord of Nothing
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Roadwarden
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- The Thaumaturge
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Syberia
- The Longest Journey
- Syberia II
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Mirror's Edge™
- Blackwell Bundle
- Resonance
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Still Life
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Memoria
- Her Story
- GRIS
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Enclave
- Still Life 2
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Blackguards 2
- Dishonored 2
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- Dracula 4+5
- Ion Fury
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Ys Origin
- CrossCode
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Anna's Quest
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Shelter
- Fran Bow
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Crysis®
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- POSTAL 2
- Quake
- Quake II
- Far Cry®
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- DOOM 3
- Magic Carpet Plus™
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Dead Space™
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Quake III Arena
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Quake 4
- Crysis Warhead®
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Freedom Fighters
- NecroVision
- DOOM 64
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Call of Juarez
- Enter the Gungeon
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Turok
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Torchlight
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Pathologic Classic HD
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Geneforge Saga
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Rogue Legacy
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Darklands
- Noita
- NEO Scavenger
- The Age of Decadence
- SteamWorld Dig
- Overlord II
- Manor Lords
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Hard West
- The Outer Worlds
- Pathologic 2
- Miasmata
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Vaporum
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Balrum
- Anodyne
- Cold Waters
- Prince of Qin
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Dragon Wars
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- Elminage Gothic
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Yooka-Laylee
- Hob
- In Sound Mind
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- Death's Door
- 80 Days
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Train Life - A Railway Simulator
- DLC The Last Spell - Dwarves of Runenberg
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- DLC RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Pack
- War Hospital
- War Hospital - Supporter Edition
- Ad Infinitum
- Ad Infinitum Supporter Edition
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- The Last Spell
- DLC Train Life - 1920's Orient-Express Train
- Steelrising
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- DLC Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - The Exiled One
- Roguebook
- Roguebook - Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition
- Of Orcs And Men
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Captain America: Brave New World, la critique du film
- Anora - Pourquoi ce film mérite-t-il un Oscar ?
- (TEST) Civilization VII (PC, Xbox Series, PS5)
- (TEST) Avowed (PC, Xbox Series)
- (TEST) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- (TEST) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC)
- (TEST) Dynasty Warriors : Origins (PC, PS5 et Xbox Series)
Dernières Vidéos
- Split Fiction, le nouveau jeu des développeurs de It Takes Two, est sorti
- Monster Energy Supercross 25 s'offre un nouveau trailer
- Eldrador Creatures: Shadowfall, le jeu basé sur les figurines Schleich est sorti
- Ressources inhumaines: Une machination littéraire, un visual novel
- Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone est sorti en accès anticipé
- Spilled!, un jeu relaxant pour nettoyer les océans
- Footgun: Underground, un roguelite allemand sur Nintendo Switch
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)