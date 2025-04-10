Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 19 avril 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore une belle semaine !Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux d'action sont en soldes :
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Mafia Classic
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Mafia Trilogy
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Intravenous 2
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Coridden
- Star Wars™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- Wavetale
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- DLC EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- DLC Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Exodus
- DLC Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- DLC Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Coridden
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Liberte
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
- Zoria: Age of Shattering
- Hotline Miami
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Enter the Gungeon
- Inscryption
- CARRION
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Terra Nil
- Return to Monkey Island
- GRIS
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Sumerian Six
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Plucky Squire
- The Talos Principle 2
- Cult of the Lamb
- Serious Sam 4
- DLC Cult of the Lamb: Pilgrim Pack
- Anger Foot
- The Plucky Squire - Deluxe Edition
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- UnderRail
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- This War of Mine
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Enclave
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- POD Gold
- Ion Fury
- Satellite Reign
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- SUPERHOT
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Vaporum
- Ghostrunner
- Technobabylon
- State of Mind
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Blade of Darkness
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- DLC ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- HUNTDOWN
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- StarCrawlers
- Furi
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass
- The Book of Bondmaids
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- DLC Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - The Last Sarkorians
- ENCODYA
- Roadwarden
- Tower 57
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Severed Steel
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- ELEX
- Alpha Protocol
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- The Age of Decadence
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- House Party
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Legends of Eisenwald
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- DLC Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- DLC Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Shardlight
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister Primal Calling
- Curious Expedition
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lost Valley
- DLC Legends of Eisenwald: Road to Iron Forest
- Fight'N Rage
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Sunrider Academy
- Kim
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Inner Strength
- ELEX II
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Imperator: Rome
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Inside Jennifer
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Class of '09
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- Monster Prom
- Punch Club
- DLC Legends of Eisenwald: Knight's Pack
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Graveyard Keeper
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Blackguards 2
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Children of Morta
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- HunieCam Studio
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Thief Simulator
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul
- Opus Magnum
- Randal's Monday
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Superliminal
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- Wartales
- Iron Danger
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- DLC Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- Avadon 3: The Warborn
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- Vampire's Fall: Origins
- art of rally
- Exiled Kingdoms
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- The Swindle
- Universe Sandbox
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- Deep Diving Simulator
- Dread Templar
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV GALAXY EDITION
- DLC Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
- Forgive Me Father
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Cloud Meadow
- The Quest
- The Rewinder
- DLC The Rewinder - Root of Evil
- Firework
- Warriors of the Nile
- Warriors of the Nile Series Bundle
- Warriors of the Nile 2
- Afterdream
- Afterdream & DISTRAINT Series Bundle
- DLC Firework Original Soundtrack
- Notch - The Innocent LunA Collection
- DLC Notch Original Soundtrack - Omega Episode
- Songs of Conquest
- RimWorld
- UBOAT
- Against the Storm
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- DLC Master of Magic: Scourge of the Seas
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Vanir
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- DLC Old World - Wonders and Dynasties
- DLC Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped
- Age of Wonders 4
- Master of Magic
- IXION
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Cold Waters
- Heart of the Machine
- Reus 2
- Manor Lords
- Dungeons 4
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Old World
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Stranglehold
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Absolution
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Theme Hospital
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Crysis®
- Worms: Armageddon
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Worms Revolution Gold Edition
- Worms W.M.D
