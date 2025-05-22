Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 31 mai 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Regardez bien, y'a de bons trucsChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Neon Doctrine Publisher sont en soldes :
- Devilated
- Lamentum
- Lamentum Digital Deluxe
- My Lovely Daughter
- My Lovely Empress
- DLC My Lovely Empress Artbook
- My Lovely Wife
- DLC My Lovely Wife Soundtrack
- SIMULACRA
- SIMULACRA 2
- SIMULACRA 3
- Simulacra 3 Deluxe Edition
- The Count Lucanor
- The Legend of Tianding
- Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
- Syndicate Plus™
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Descent
- Return to Monkey Island
- Cold Waters
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Röki
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- Third Crisis
- Scars Above
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- 3 Minutes to Midnight - A Comedy Graphic Adventure
- Tokyo Clanpool
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Theme Park
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Travellers Rest
- Heart of the Machine
- Master of Magic
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Manor Lords
- DLC Master of Magic: Scourge of the Seas
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Against the Storm
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- Two Point Hospital
- Graveyard Keeper
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- Reus 2
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- DLC Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped
- Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Worms W.M.D
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Wartales
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Worms United
- Old World
- Worms Revolution Gold Edition
- New Arc Line
- Age of Wonders 4
- Worms Crazy Golf
- Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy
- Xenonauts 2
- Dorfromantik
- Metro 2033 Redux
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- UnderRail
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- Timberborn
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Rain World
- Terra Nil
- IXION
- Tunguska: The Visitation - Enhanced Edition
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition
- The Last Spell
- Thymesia
- Surviving the Aftermath - Ultimate Colony Edition
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- The Talos Principle 2
- HighFleet
- Broken Roads
- Monomyth
- Sandwalkers
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Commandos 2+3
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Lands of Lore 3
- The Cat Lady
- Revenant
- Harvester
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Screamer 2
- World of Goo
- Warrior Kings
- Dracula Origin
- Long Live the Queen
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Pilot Brothers
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Caravan
- Parkan 2
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Bad Dream: Fever
- A Short Hike
- American Fugitive
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Monster Prom
- Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
- Tower 57
- RC Cars
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Lamplight City
- Tempest
- Rise Eterna
- Project Warlock II
- Project Warlock
- B.I.O.T.A.
- Undead West
- Impaler Gold
- Shardpunk
- Janosik 2
- Only Lead Can Stop Them
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- The Wheel of Time
- SiN Gold
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Turok
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- System Shock
- System Shock® 2 (Classic)
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Gunship + Gunship 2000
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- The Thing: Remastered
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Tetris® Forever
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- DLC Beyond a Steel Sky Soundtrack
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- In Cold Blood (2000)
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Alphadia I & II
- Asdivine Saga
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
- Journey to Kreisia
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
- METRO QUESTER
- Overrogue
- Cross Tails
- Matsuro Palette
- METRO QUESTER : OSAKA
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Mafia Trilogy
- Alpha Protocol
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Torchlight II
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
