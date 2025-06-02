Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 14 juin 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques bons petits trucsChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux de stratégie sont en soldes :
- Worms: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Stellaris
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Old World
- Dorfromantik
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Worms Revolution Gold Edition
- Commandos 2+3
- Worms W.M.D
- Heart of the Machine
- Citadelum
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- DLC Master of Magic: Scourge of the Seas
- DLC Master of Magic: Rise of the Soultrapped
- Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Terra Nil
- Master of Magic
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Chorus
- Pathologic 2
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- POSTAL 2
- Felvidek
- FlatOut 2
- 1000xRESIST
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Gloomhaven
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Crash Time - Undercover
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Timberborn
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ Gold
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Complete Edition
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- Demonicon
- Wizardry 8
- Dungeons 4
- Age of Wonders 4
- The Last Spell
- Thymesia
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Travellers Rest
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Alpha Protocol
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Frostpunk
- Roadwarden
- Goodbye Eternity
- Frostpunk 2
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- King of Dragon Pass
- The Wolf Among Us
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- New Arc Line
- The Crimson Diamond
- The Invincible
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Hacknet Complete Edition
- Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Broken Roads
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Palace of Ice
- Wildermyth
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
- Baldr Sky
- Cabernet
- Cris Tales
- Crystal Project
- Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Mary Skelter 2
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Perseverance: Complete Edition
- Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut
- The Operator
- Tokyo Clanpool
- Tokyo Clanpool Deluxe Edition
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Xanadu Next
- Ys SEVEN
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Rebel Galaxy
- Realms of the Haunting
- LIMBO
- Moto Racer
- MegaRace 1+2
- Flashback™
- Moto Racer 2
- Dracula 4+5
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Hard Reset Redux
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Waxworks
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- The Feeble Files
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Normality
- MegaRace 3
- Raiden Legacy
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- Slipstream 5000
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Train Valley
- Restaurant Empire
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Dustforce DX
- Litil Divil
- THE LAST BLADE
- Curved Space
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- BLAZING STAR
- KING OF THE MONSTERS
- Alien Rampage
- PULSTAR
- BASEBALL STARS 2
- Telltale Texas Hold'em
- ART OF FIGHTING 2
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Train Valley 2
- Ape Out
- THE LAST BLADE 2
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Graveyard Keeper
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Scorn
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Slender Threads
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 3
- Streets of Rage 4
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- Reus 2
- Super Woden GP 2
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Metal Slug Tactics
- DLC Ion Fury + Aftershock
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- art of rally
- Empires of the Undergrowth
- Against the Storm
- DLC Against the Storm - Keepers of the Stone
- Cold Waters
- Core Keeper
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Empire of the Ants
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- Manor Lords
- Medieval Dynasty
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Noita
- Rain World
- Shadows of Doubt
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Starcom: Nexus
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- Stoneshard
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- The Planet Crafter
- UBOAT
- Wartales
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- DLC X4: Timelines
- WRATH: Aeon of Ruin
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Tintin Reporter - Les Cigares du Pharaon
- DLC AMID EVIL - The Black Labyrinth
- HROT
- Dread Templar
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- Ziggurat 2
- Forgive Me Father
- Severed Steel
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Chernobylite
- Intravenous
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- HUNTDOWN
- DUSK
- GRIP
- Port Royale 3 Gold
- XIII
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Alt-Frequencies
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story
- Ashwalkers
- Astria Ascending
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Before I Forget
- Bibots
- Born of Bread
- Caravan SandWitch
- Chroma Squad
- Crypto: Against All Odds
- Double Kick Heroes
- Edge Of Eternity
- Elypse
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- Fireball Wizard
- Foretales
- Fort Solis
- Goblins of Elderstone
- Golazo! 2
- Golazo! Football League
- Gravity Circuit
