Gog.com, les soldes d'été

Publié le Samedi 21 juin 2025 à 10:00:00 par Vincent Cordovado

 

C'est chaud !

Cette semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, pour ses soldes d'été.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. 

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Les meilleures ventes : 
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Tomb Raider GOTY
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
  • Manor Lords
  • Songs of Conquest
  • System Shock
  • God of War
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
  • Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
  • Drova - Forsaken Kin
  • Riven
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
  • Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
Les bons vieux jeux : 
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • F.E.A.R. Platinum
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Mad Max
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Fallout
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
Les classiques : 
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Batman™: Arkham Origins
  • Crysis®
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Star Trek™: Armada II
  • Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Tomb Raider GOTY
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
Les indés : 
  • Terraria
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Subverse
  • Noita
  • Gord - Ultimate Edition
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Torchlight II
  • Chained Echoes
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • RimWorld
  • Wartales
  • Terraformers
  • HuniePop 2: Double Date
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Inscryption
  • Myst
  • Caves of Qud
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Foundation
  • Frostpunk 2
  • DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
  • DREDGE - Complete Edition
  • SKALD: Against the Black Priory
  • Manor Lords
  • The Genesis Order
  • Trepang2 - Banger Edition
  • The Last Spell
  • DLC RimWorld - Biotech
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister
  • Firewatch
  • The Plucky Squire - Deluxe Edition
  • Foundation Supporter Edition
  • Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Starcom: Unknown Space
  • Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
  • Citizen Sleeper

 

 
