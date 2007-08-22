Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 21 juin 2025 à 10:00:00 par Vincent Cordovado
Gog.com, les soldes d'été
C'est chaud !Cette semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, pour ses soldes d'été.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les meilleures ventes :
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Manor Lords
- Songs of Conquest
- System Shock
- God of War
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- Riven
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Mad Max
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Fallout
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Worms: Armageddon
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Crysis®
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Terraria
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Graveyard Keeper
- Subverse
- Noita
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Torchlight II
- Chained Echoes
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- RimWorld
- Wartales
- Terraformers
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Inscryption
- Myst
- Caves of Qud
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Foundation
- Frostpunk 2
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- The Genesis Order
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- The Last Spell
- DLC RimWorld - Biotech
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Firewatch
- The Plucky Squire - Deluxe Edition
- Foundation Supporter Edition
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- The Plucky Squire
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Citizen Sleeper
