Dernières actus
(TEST) Beyerdynamic Amiron 200, ...
The Blood of Dawnwalker s'offre ...
Anno 117: Pax Romana praesto est
Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Delu...
Publié le Samedi 15 novembre 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Grosse semaineChaque semaine, GOG nous propose de nouvelles soldes aussi bien sur les jeux du moment que sur les vieux jeux. Comme chaque semaine, on vous propose une sélection des jeux en soldes sur la plateforme. Vous pouvez toujours cliquer sur les liens pour directement aller voir les offres sur le site.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Secret Agent
- Crystal Caves
- GRIP
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Gun Metal
- El Matador
- Superliminal
- Incredipede
- American Fugitive
- RC Cars
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Party Hard
- Tetrobot and Co.
- Alien Rampage
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Worms Crazy Golf
- The Immortal
- DLC Man O' War: Fledgling Griffon
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- Serial Cleaner
- On Rusty Trails
- DLC Man O' War: Reik's Fashion
- The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf
- Death Track: Resurrection
- DLC Man O' War: Corsair - Fell Cargo
- The First Templar - Special Edition
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- Pack de la version classique de Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
- Haimrik
- Desert Thunder
- World Racing 2 - Champion Edition
- Street Racer
- Edition deluxe de Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
- Pray for Death
- Biped
- Chronomaster
- En Garde!
- Battle Axe
- Milanoir
- Terra Lander
- Have a N.I.C.E. day!
- Wizordum
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Manor Lords
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Master of Magic
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition
- DLC Stellaris: The Machine Age
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Old World
- Cold Waters
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- DLC Against the Storm - Nightwatchers
- Age of Wonders 4
- Against the Storm
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Caves of Qud
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Port Royale 3 Gold
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Demonicon
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Worms Armageddon
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Evil West
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- System Shock
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Azrael's Tear
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master - Let's Drift
- Captain Blood
- Old Skies
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Chants of Sennaar
- Little Nightmares II
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Frostpunk
- POSTAL 2
- Chernobylite
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- Blood West
- The Alters
- UBOAT
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Knights of Honor
- The Alters: Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk 2
- The Thaumaturge
- The Thaumaturge: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Forgive Me Father 2
- Forgive Me Father
- Timberborn
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- The Invincible
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anna's Quest
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Bounty Train
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Deponia Full Scrap Collection
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Felix The Reaper
- Gomo
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iron Danger
- JARS
- Journey of a Roach
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Memoria
- Randal's Monday
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Silence
- SKYHILL
- State of Mind
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Long Journey Home
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- VELONE
- Wildcat Gun Machine
- VELONE - Supporter Bundle
- Godlike Burger
- The Lord of The Rings: Gollum™ - Precious Edition
- Warpips
- Insurmountable
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Bundle
- Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Blasphemous
- Battle Brothers
- GWENT: Rogue Mage
- Peglin
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- DLC Battle Brothers - Blazing Deserts
- DLC Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
- DLC Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- Blasphemous 2 – Mea Culpa Edition Bundle
- dotAGE
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- Othercide
- Neon Abyss - Deluxe Edition Bundle
- Monster Train
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Yoku's Island Express
- The Siege and the Sandfox
- StarVaders
- DLC Rain World: The Watcher
- Blasphemous 2 - Complete Sacrament Edition Bundle
- Inkulinati
- Blasphemous 2
- Frontier Hunter - Deluxe Edition
- Hob
- Rain World
- Hotline Miami
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Broforce
- Enter the Gungeon
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Loop Hero
- Ruiner
- Inscryption
- Return to Monkey Island
- CARRION
- Katana ZERO
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- The Messenger
- Stories Untold
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Downwell
- Luftrausers
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Cult of the Lamb
- Death's Door
- The Red Strings Club
- DLC Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Dropsy
- My Friend Pedro
- Reigns
- Serious Sam 4
- Gato Roboto
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- Titan Souls
- Pikuniku
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition
- Observation
- Terra Nil
- Gods Will Be Watching
- Absolver
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Ape Out
- Not a Hero
- OlliOlli
- Titan Souls: Digital Special Edition
- Trüberbrook
- The Inner World
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bridge Constructor
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
- DLC Bridge Constructor Portal - Portal Proficiency
- DLC Bridge Constructor Trains
- Dead Age
- Pumpkin Jack
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
- Bridge Constructor Playground
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- The Coma: Recut
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
- Silver Chains
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
- INDUSTRIA
- OUTBUDDIES DX
- Colt Canyon
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- Dead Age 1 + 2 Bundle
- Dead Age 2
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- Gigapocalypse
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition
- Lost At Sea
- Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
- Escape from Naraka
- Bloodshed
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- The Coma: Back to School Bundle
- DLC Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
- DLC The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Gamer Girl Skin
- Hell Pie
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Local Celeb Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Beach Bum Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - School Bully Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Summer Child Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Model Student Skin
- The Textorcist: Amen Edition
- DLC The Textorcist: The Village
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine
- DLC Dead Age 2 Original Soundtrack
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Torchlight II
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout
- DLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 2
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Labyrinth Of The Demon King
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- DOOM (2016)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Saints Row 2
- DOOM 3
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Quake
- Far Cry®
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Quake II
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Quake III Arena
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Quake 4
- Metro Exodus
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- Kaamelott : Découvrez la bande-annonce du deuxième volet (partie 1) par guildem
- Kaamelott : Découvrez la bande-annonce du deuxième volet (partie 1) par guildem
- Kaamelott : Découvrez la bande-annonce du deuxième volet (partie 1) par guildem
- (TEST) Donkey Kong Bananza par deadzern
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
Articles préférés
- (TEST) Ninja Gaiden 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Assetto Corsa Rally annoncé pour le 13 novembre
- (TEST) The Outer Worlds 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- Dispatch : le jeu sur le quotidien des super-héros est sorti
- Highlands Fishing, le DLC de Farming Simulator 25 est enfin là
Dernières Vidéos
- The Blood of Dawnwalker s'offre une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay
- Anno 117: Pax Romana praesto est
- Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack est sorti
- Pokémon Pokopia se dévoile un peu plus
- Wall World 2, le Roguelite minier, est sorti
- Puzzle Parasite : la batte de cricket arrive le 3 décembre
Derniers Concours
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword : nouveau trailer
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)