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Publié le Samedi 14 mars 2026 à 11:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Beaucoup de jeux, mais peu de grands jeuxChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux coffre à trésors sont en soldes :
- Deponia
- Psychonauts
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- HuniePop
- Patrician 3
- Port Royale 2
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- Capitalism 2
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- The Last Express
- Inquisitor
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Cultures 1+2
- Rune Classic
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Port Royale
- Darkstone
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Broforce
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Capitalism Plus
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Silverfall: Complete
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Warlords I + II
- Aven Colony
- Praetorians
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Quest for Infamy
- Intravenous 2
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- Age of Wonders 4
- Master of Magic
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Panzer Corps 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Cossacks 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Port Royale 3 Gold
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Commandos 2+3
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Foolish Mortals
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- The Drifter
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Scorn
- Travellers Rest
- Deliver Us The Moon
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Graveyard Keeper
- The Evil Within 2
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Outlast
- FlatOut 2
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Arx Fatalis
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Wall World 2
- Mortal Sin
- Primal Planet
- World of Goo 2
- Darkest Dungeon® II: Resolute Edition
- Blasphemous 2 - Complete Sacrament Edition Bundle
- Blasphemous 2 – Mea Culpa Edition Bundle
- Peglin
- Chants of Sennaar
- Blasphemous 2
- Darkest Dungeon® II
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- Gloomhaven
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Knights and Merchants Digital Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Dead Cells
- Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
- Rain World
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- SteamWorld Dig
- Legend of Grimrock
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Knights and Merchants
- Wizardry 8
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Balrum
- Caves of Qud
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Core Keeper
- Deepest Chamber: Resurrection
- Dorfromantik
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- Dungeons 4
- IXION
- Kenshi
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Medieval Dynasty
- Of Ash And Steel
- Outward Definitive Edition
- Port Royale 4 - Extended Edition
- Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Saints Row 2
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- The Planet Crafter
- Viewfinder
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Anachronox
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men™
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- Daikatana
- Gex
- Revenant
- Pandemonium!
- Project Eden
- Just Cause
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - Complete Edition
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Supreme Commander 2
- Pandemonium 2
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- DLC Supreme Commander 2: Infinite War Battle Pack
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- FlatOut
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Moto Racer
- Corsairs Gold
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- MegaRace 1+2
- Pizza Connection 2
- Moto Racer 2
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Red Baron Pack
- Pizza Connection
- Of Orcs And Men
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Hocus Pocus
- The Inner World
- Imperial Glory
- Treasure of Nadia
- Conquest: Frontier Wars
- HunieCam Studio
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- MegaRace 3
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Pizza Connection 3
- Psychonauts 2
- Crystal Caves
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- KnightShift
- Armikrog
- Train Fever
- A Golden Wake
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- The Darkside Detective
- Dream Pinball 3D
- Atlantis Evolution
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Ceville
- Redshirt
- Lumino City
- Multiwinia
- World of Aden: Thunderscape
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Legacy of Kain™ Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- DOOM (2016)
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Bundle
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Riven
- Alpha Protocol
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Goodbye Eternity
- Rue Valley
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Lust Theory - Season 3
- Fetish Locator: S&M Studio
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- House Party
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Pathologic 3
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- XIII
- Far Cry®
- Stranglehold
- EVERSPACE™
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Magic Carpet Plus™
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Dead Space (2008)
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Freedom Fighters
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- NecroVision
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Painkiller: Overdose
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Iron Storm
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Ion Fury
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Metro Exodus
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- XIII - Remake
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- DUSK
- SUPERHOT
- Shadowgrounds
- Alien Breed Trilogy
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Chorus
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- METAL EDEN
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Mirror's Edge™
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Paper Trail
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer
- Sudeki
- Syberia - Remastered
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Silly Polly Beast
- Old Skies
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Syberia
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