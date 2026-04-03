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Publié le Samedi 11 avril 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques très bonnes affairesChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux de stratégie sont en soldes :
- Against the Storm
- Age of Wonders 4
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Caves of Qud
- Dungeons 4 - Deluxe Edition
- Foundation
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- IXION
- Manor Lords
- Master of Magic
- MENACE
- Old World
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Songs of Conquest
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Roots
- DLC Songs of Conquest - Vanir
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Terra Invicta
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition
- Total War: ROME II - Ultimate Edition
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
- Transport Fever 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Whispers of a Machine
- Townscaper
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
- The Signifier Director's Cut
- Foretales
- A Little Golf Journey
- Guild of Ascension
- The Signifier Deluxe Edition
- LoveR Kiss Endless Memories
- Fort Solis
- Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition
- Mato Anomalies
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - DLC Bundle
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Complete Deluxe Set
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms
- DLC Whispers of a Machine Soundtrack
- DLC Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds - Winds Treasure Box
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - Deluxe Bundle
- DLC Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - Edo Treasure Box
- DLC Mato Anomalies - Witness of Truth
- DLC Mato Anomalies - Treasure from Heaven
- DLC Mato Anomalies - Pioneers Badge
- DLC Mato Anomalies - Weapons Pack
- DLC Mato Anomalies - Early Spring
- DLC Mato Anomalies - Gears Pack
- DLC Fort Solis - Soundtrack
- DLC Fort Solis - Artbook
- DLC Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - Deluxe Pack
- DLC Foretales - Artbook
- DLC Mato Anomalies - Digital Shadows + Artbook
- DLC Foretales - Soundtrack
- DLC Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds - Deluxe Pack
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- DLC Mato Anomalies Soundtrack
- DLC The Signifier Soundtrack
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men™
- Saints Row 2
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - Complete Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Tormented Souls
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Chorus
- Metro Exodus
- METAL EDEN
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Cronos: The New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- HROT
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Complete Bundle
- Hotline Miami
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Broforce
- Enter the Gungeon
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Loop Hero
- Ruiner
- Inscryption
- Return to Monkey Island
- CARRION
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Katana ZERO
- The Messenger
- Stories Untold
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Downwell
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Luftrausers
- Cult of the Lamb
- Death's Door
- The Red Strings Club
- DLC Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Dropsy
- My Friend Pedro
- Reigns
- Serious Sam 4
- Gato Roboto
- Pikuniku
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- Titan Souls
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition
- Observation
- Terra Nil
- Absolver
- Gods Will Be Watching
- Ape Out
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Titan Souls: Digital Special Edition
- OlliOlli
- Not a Hero
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- No Man's Sky
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Alpha Protocol
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Rayman Origins
- SPORE™ Collection
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- DLC The Sinking City Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Crysis®
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- DLC Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Exodus
- DLC Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- DLC Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Goodbye Eternity
- Returning To Mia
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- Rance 01 + 02
- BoneTown: The Second Coming Edition
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Fetish Locator: S&M Studio
- The Genesis Order
- The Lust City
- Sengoku Rance
- Treasure of Nadia
- Evenicle
- B.E.S.T Deluxe Edition
- The Lust City 2
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Rance Quest Magnum
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- U4iA - Season 1
- House Party
- Third Crisis
- EVERSPACE™
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Blasphemous
- Graveyard Keeper
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- Myst III: Exile
- Avernum 4: Greed and Glory
- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Of Ash And Steel
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- Riven
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Myst
- Foolish Mortals
- Metal Slug Tactics
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Travellers Rest
- Myst IV: Revelation
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