Publié le Samedi 18 janvier 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
De bien bonnes chosesComme d'habitude, Gog.com propose de très nombreux jeux en soldes. Comme d'habitude, on vous donne la liste de tous ces jeux. Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis en gras les indispensables, histoire de vous guider dans vos achats. Comme d'habitude, vous n'allez pas suivre nos recommandations. Comme d'habitude, vous n'allez en faire qu'à votre tête. Et comme d'habitude, un jour ou l'autre, vous allez quand même le regretter...
Voici les jeux en soldes actuellement sur Gog.com :
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- Dark Reign + Expansion
- Dark Reign 2
- Desert Child
- Desert Child - Soundtrack
- Terminal Velocity
- AI War Collection
- AI War: Fleet Command
- AI War: DLC Pack
- AI War 2
- Deadly Tower of Monsters, The
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition
- Dex
- Bioforge
- Conquest: Frontier Wars
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- Shattered Steel
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- Astrox ImperiumEN DEV
- Planetbase
- Darkstar One
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Space Empires IV Deluxe
- Archimedean Dynasty
- We are the Dwarves
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack
- Parkan 2
- Perimeter
- Perimeter: Emperor's Testament
- Re-Legion
- Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
- Re-Legion - Digital Soundtrack
- Re-Legion - Digital Artbook
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- Cosmonautica
- NeuroVoider
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
- State of Mind
- State of Mind - Artbook
- State of Mind - Soundtrack
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- Into the Stars
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Cycle of Warfare
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Deadly Dozen
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Endpoint
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Rise of Numibia
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Titans Return
- Starpoint Gemini 2
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
- Starpoint Gemini 3EN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter BundleEN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Gratuitous Space Battles 2
- Between the StarsEN DEV
- Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
- Aven Colony
- Aven Colony - Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA
- PLANET ALPHA - Digital Artbook
- PLANET ALPHA - Original Soundtrack
- PLANET ALPHA Digital Deluxe
- The Great Perhaps
- The Long Journey Home
- The Long Journey Home - Official Soundtrack
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! Soundtrack
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
- Polaris Sector - Gold Edition
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
- Reassembly
- Reassembly Fields Expansion
- Reassembly Soundtrack
- FTL: Advanced Edition est à 2,29 €
- Into the Breach
- Anachronox
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul est à 1,39 €
- Mirror's Edge™
- Rise of the Dragon
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- King of Dragon Pass
- Dragon Wars
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
- Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
- Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
- Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Drakkhen
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard
- Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Dragonsphere
- BLACKHOLE
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
- Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Indivisible
- Bande-son d’Indivisible
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Etherborn
- Etherborn Art & Design Book
- Etherborn Original Soundtrack
- Even the Ocean
- Even the Ocean Friend Pack
- Even the Ocean OST
- Pinstripe
- Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
- Never Give Up
- Feudal Alloy
- Little Nightmares est à 5 €
- Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
- Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
- Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
- Chasm
- On Rusty Trails
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Blade & Bones
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Owlboy Soundtrack
- Minoria
- Minoria Official Soundtrack
- Downwell
- Gato Roboto
- GRIS
- GRIS Soundtrack
- OlliOlli est à 2,29 €
- OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
- Dustforce DX
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Little Bug
- Seasons after Fall
- Ghost 1.0
- Ghost 1.0 - Soundtrack
- Ghost 1.0 - Support Mission Mode Skin
- Unepic
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Freedom Planet
- Mable & The Wood
- RiME
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
- Earthworm Jim 3D
- Prehistorik 1+2
- Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Underhero
- The Humans Bundle
- Gex
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
- Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
- VVVVVV
- Dark Devotion
- de Blob
- de Blob 2
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Clustertruck
- Clustertruck OST
- Lovely Planet
- Lovely Planet OST
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Blasphemous
- Valfaris
- Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
- Valfaris - Artbook numérique
- Valfaris - OST numérique
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Earthworm Jim 1+2: The Whole Can 'O Worms est à 4,59 €
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape est à 2,59 €
- Rayman Origins est à 3,49 €
- Rayman® Forever est à 2,59 €
