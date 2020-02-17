Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 22 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Y'a de quoi faire !Comme chaque semaine, découvrez les soldes sur Gog.com. Par contre, cette fois-ci, on espère que vous avez gardé quelques roupies sur votre compte en banque, parce qu'il y a du lourd. Du très très lourd.
De nombreuses soldes, de nombreux jeux très intéressants... vous devriez avoir de quoi jouer pendant des heures et des heures à moindre frais.
Cette fois-ci encore, on vous a mis en gras les jeux hautement conseillés...
Les jeux Bethesda sont en soldes :
- Dishonored: Complete Collection est à 20,99 €
- Dishonored 2 est à 10,09 €
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ est à 7,49 €
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition est à 6,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood est à 5,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The New Order est à 5,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack est à 9,09 €
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein est à 2,19 €
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny est à 2,69 €
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The est à 4,49 €
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The est à 5,99 €
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
- Doom 3: BFG Edition est à 5,99 €
- Ultimate DOOM, The est à 2,19 €
- Quake 4
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake: The Offering est à 2,69 €
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Fallout est à 2,69 €
- Fallout 2 est à 2,69 €
- Fallout Tactics est à 2,69 €
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition est à 5,99 €
- DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 2,69 €
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
- Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
- Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
- Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
- Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps
- Re-Legion
- Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
- >observer_
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- State of Mind
- Katana ZERO
- Ruiner
- The Red Strings Club
- TRON 2.0
- Dex est à 1,39 €
- Syndicate Plus™ est à 1,39 €
- Syndicate Wars™ est à 1,39 €
- Hacknet
- Hacknet Complete Edition
- Hacknet Ultimate Edition
- The Technomancer
- StarCrawlers
- Invisible Inc.
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Tokyo 42
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition est à 3,19 €
- System Shock™ 2 est à 3,19 €
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition est à 4,59 €
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
- Whispers of a Machine
- Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut
- Anachronox
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War est à 0,99 €
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Transistor
- Gemini Rue
- Primordia
- Technobabylon
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Blade Runner est à 8,19 €
- Mirror's Edge™ est à 4,59 €
- Flashback™ est à 1,99 €
- Shadownrun Returns est à 3,39 €
- Haimrik
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- Anodyne
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 2 OST
- Donut County
- Donut County – Soundtrack
- Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Archeo: Shinar
- West of Loathing
- Crypt of the NecroDancer est à 2,99 €
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
- Felix The Reaper
- Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
- Heave Ho
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
- Okhlos: Omega
- Okhlos: Omega Olympus Edition
- Okhlos: Omega Olympus Edition Upgrade
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- Maniac Mansion est à 1,89 €
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Attack of the Earthlings
- Between the StarsEN DEV
- Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
- 88 Heroes
- Conga Master
- Trailblazers
- Serment - Contract with a Devil
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Supraland
- Hollow Knight
- Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
- Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
- Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- The Escapists
- The Escapists: Alcatraz
- The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
- The Escapists: Escape Team
- The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
- The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
- The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- Kim
- Kim - Soundtrack
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- Party Hard
- Party Hard 2
- Undertale
- Project Warlock
- Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 9,09 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Escape from Monkey Island™ est à 3,19 €
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 3,19 €
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition est à 3,19 €
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Blazing Beaks
- Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
- TANGLEWOOD®
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Owlboy Soundtrack
- Journey of a Roach
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Ape Out
- Gato Roboto
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star - Collector's Pack
- Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Seasons after Fall
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
- Leo the Lion
- Escape Goat
- Escape Goat 2
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Pan-Pan
- Pan-Pan Upgrade to Planetary Pack
- Paws: A Shelter 2 Game
- Paws: Pitter Patter Edition
- Paws: Upgrade to Pitter Patter Edition
- Pid
- Shelter
- Shelter 2
- Shelter 2 Special Edition
- Shelter 2 Special Edition Upgrade
- Shelter 2: Mountains
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- LOST EMBER
- Lost Ember - Original Game Soundtrack
- Bad Mojo Redux est à 1,89 €
- Tooth and Tail
- Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
- Political Animals
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Decay of Logos
- The Cat Lady
- Ghost of a Tale
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
- Gex
- Niche - a genetics survival game
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Worms 2 est à 1,39 €
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms: Armageddon
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
- Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
- Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
- Inherit the Earth
- Worms United est à 1,39 €
- Beyond Good and Evil est à 1,69 €
- Hotline Miami est à 2,19 €
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Luftrausers
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- METAL SLUG est à 2,69 €
- METAL SLUG 2 est à 2,69 €
- METAL SLUG 3 est à 2,69 €
- METAL SLUG X est à 2,69 €
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- 88 Heroes
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Alien Rampage
- AngerForce: Reloaded
- Ape Out
- ART OF FIGHTING 2
- Beat Hazard 2
- Beat Hazard 2 - Original Sound Track
- Beat Hazard Ultra
- BIT.TRIP BEAT
- BIT.TRIP CORE
- BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FATE
- BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FLUX
- BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Runner
- BIT.TRIP VOID
- BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
- Cannon Fodder
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Clustertruck
- Clustertruck OST
- Conga Master
- Crystal Caves
- Downwell
- Dustforce DX
- Freedom Planet
- Monster Bash
- Nine Parchments
- Pid
- PULSTAR
- REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
- Runner3
- Runner3 - Official Soundtrack
- Runner3 - Retro Challenge Soundtrack
- SENGOKU 3
- SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD
- Super Hexagon
- THE LAST BLADE
- Ultimate Body Blows
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 est à 1,39 €
