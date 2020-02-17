Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Dernières actus

Devil May Cry 3 est disponible s...

Element Space, un RPG tactique S...

Stela sort le mois prochain sur ...

MotoGP20 : une nouvelle jouabili...

Kung Fu Jesus : Vous allez mult...

 

Publié le Samedi 22 février 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Y'a de quoi faire !

Comme chaque semaine, découvrez les soldes sur Gog.com. Par contre, cette fois-ci, on espère que vous avez gardé quelques roupies sur votre compte en banque, parce qu'il y a du lourd. Du très très lourd.

De nombreuses soldes, de nombreux jeux très intéressants... vous devriez avoir de quoi jouer pendant des heures et des heures à moindre frais.

Cette fois-ci encore, on vous a mis en gras les jeux hautement conseillés...

Les jeux Bethesda sont en soldes :
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection est à 20,99 €
  • Dishonored 2 est à 10,09 €
  • Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ est à 7,49 €
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition est à 6,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood est à 5,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order est à 5,99 €
  • Wolfenstein: The Two Pack est à 9,09 €
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein est à 2,19 €
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny est à 2,69 €
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
  • Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The est à 4,49 €
  • Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The est à 5,99 €
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
  • Doom 3: BFG Edition est à 5,99 €
  • Ultimate DOOM, The est à 2,19 €
  • Quake 4
  • Quake II: Quad Damage
  • Quake III: Gold
  • Quake: The Offering est à 2,69 €
  • Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
  • Fallout est à 2,69 €
  • Fallout 2 est à 2,69 €
  • Fallout Tactics est à 2,69 €
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition est à 5,99 €
  • DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 2,69 €
Les jeux Dungeons 3 sont en soldes :
  • Dungeons 3
  • Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
  • Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
  • Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
  • Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
  • Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
  • Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
  • Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps
Les jeux Cyberpunk sont en soldes :
  • Re-Legion
  • Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
  • >observer_
  • Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
  • State of Mind
  • Katana ZERO
  • Ruiner
  • The Red Strings Club
  • TRON 2.0
  • Dex est à 1,39 €
  • Syndicate Plus™ est à 1,39 €
  • Syndicate Wars™ est à 1,39 €
  • Hacknet
  • Hacknet Complete Edition
  • Hacknet Ultimate Edition
  • The Technomancer
  • StarCrawlers
  • Invisible Inc.
  • Frozen Synapse
  • Frozen Synapse 2
  • Tokyo 42
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition est à 3,19 €
  • System Shock™ 2 est à 3,19 €
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition est à 4,59 €
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
  • Whispers of a Machine
  • Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut
  • Anachronox
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War est à 0,99 €
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
  • Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  • Transistor
  • Gemini Rue
  • Primordia
  • Technobabylon
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
  • Blade Runner est à 8,19 €
  • Mirror's Edge™ est à 4,59 €
  • Flashback™ est à 1,99 €
  • Shadownrun Returns est à 3,39 €
La promo du Carnaval est en ligne !
  • Haimrik
  • The Adventures of Willy Beamish
  • Anodyne
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 2 OST
  • Donut County
  • Donut County – Soundtrack
  • Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Archeo: Shinar
  • West of Loathing
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer est à 2,99 €
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
  • Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
  • Heave Ho
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
  • Okhlos: Omega
  • Okhlos: Omega Olympus Edition
  • Okhlos: Omega Olympus Edition Upgrade
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • Maniac Mansion est à 1,89 €
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • Attack of the Earthlings
  • Between the StarsEN DEV
  • Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
  • 88 Heroes
  • Conga Master
  • Trailblazers
  • Serment - Contract with a Devil
  • Driftland: The Magic Revival
  • Supraland
  • Hollow Knight
  • Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
  • Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
  • Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • The Escapists
  • The Escapists: Alcatraz
  • The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
  • The Escapists: Escape Team
  • The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
  • The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
  • The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
  • The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
  • The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • Kim
  • Kim - Soundtrack
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Heist
  • SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
  • SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
  • Party Hard
  • Party Hard 2
  • Undertale
  • Project Warlock
  • Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 9,09 €
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • Escape from Monkey Island™ est à 3,19 €
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 3,19 €
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition est à 3,19 €
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Blazing Beaks
  • Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
  • TANGLEWOOD®
  • Owlboy
  • Owlboy Collector's Edition
  • Owlboy Soundtrack
  • Journey of a Roach
  • Yono and the Celestial Elephants
  • Ape Out
  • Gato Roboto
  • Hatoful Boyfriend
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star - Collector's Pack
  • Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection
  • Seasons after Fall
  • Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
  • Leo the Lion
  • Escape Goat
  • Escape Goat 2
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Pan-Pan
  • Pan-Pan Upgrade to Planetary Pack
  • Paws: A Shelter 2 Game
  • Paws: Pitter Patter Edition
  • Paws: Upgrade to Pitter Patter Edition
  • Pid
  • Shelter
  • Shelter 2
  • Shelter 2 Special Edition
  • Shelter 2 Special Edition Upgrade
  • Shelter 2: Mountains
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
  • LOST EMBER
  • Lost Ember - Original Game Soundtrack
  • Bad Mojo Redux est à 1,89 €
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
  • Political Animals
  • Cat Quest
  • Cat Quest II
  • Decay of Logos
  • The Cat Lady
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
  • Gex
  • Niche - a genetics survival game
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Worms 2 est à 1,39 €
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • Worms World Party Remastered
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
  • Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
  • Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
  • Inherit the Earth
  • Worms United est à 1,39 €
  • Beyond Good and Evil est à 1,69 €
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Hotline Miami est à 2,19 €
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Luftrausers
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
  • METAL SLUG est à 2,69 €
  • METAL SLUG 2 est à 2,69 €
  • METAL SLUG 3 est à 2,69 €
  • METAL SLUG X est à 2,69 €
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  • 88 Heroes
  • Alien Breed + Tower Assault
  • Alien Rampage
  • AngerForce: Reloaded
  • Ape Out
  • ART OF FIGHTING 2
  • Beat Hazard 2
  • Beat Hazard 2 - Original Sound Track
  • Beat Hazard Ultra
  • BIT.TRIP BEAT
  • BIT.TRIP CORE
  • BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP FATE
  • BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP FLUX
  • BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
  • BIT.TRIP Runner
  • BIT.TRIP VOID
  • BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
  • Cannon Fodder
  • Cannon Fodder 2
  • Clustertruck
  • Clustertruck OST
  • Conga Master
  • Crystal Caves
  • Downwell
  • Dustforce DX
  • Freedom Planet
  • Monster Bash
  • Nine Parchments
  • Pid
  • PULSTAR
  • REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
  • Runner3
  • Runner3 - Official Soundtrack
  • Runner3 - Retro Challenge Soundtrack
  • SENGOKU 3
  • SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD
  • Super Hexagon
  • THE LAST BLADE
  • Ultimate Body Blows
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 est à 1,39 €

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- Sonic, le film : le meilleur démarrage de l'année ! par Costello

- (TEST) Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary (PS4, Xbox One) par 10r

- Hunt Showdown est disponible sur PS4 et Xbox One par AltATou

- Sonic, le film : le meilleur démarrage de l'année ! par jymmyelloco

- (TEST) Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PC, PS4) par jymmyelloco

- Sonic, le film : le meilleur démarrage de l'année ! par Cedric Gasperini

- Sonic, le film : le meilleur démarrage de l'année ! par stolx10

Articles préférés

- Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha est disponible sur Nintendo Switch

- (TEST) Warcraft III Reforged (PC)

- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition disponible sur PS4 et Xbox One

- Sonic, le film, la critique impitoyable

- (TEST) PDP Gaming LVL40, un casque parfait pour la Nintendo Switch

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ?

- L'Edito du dimanche

Dernières Vidéos

- Devil May Cry 3 est disponible sur Nintendo Switch

- Element Space, un RPG tactique SF

- Stela sort le mois prochain sur PC et Nintendo Switch

- MotoGP20 : une nouvelle jouabilité époustouflante

- Kung Fu Jesus : Vous allez multiplier les pains

- Dead or School : action et aventure nippones

- Don't forget me : cyberpunk et mémoire

Derniers Concours

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night

38612-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres