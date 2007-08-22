Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 21 mars 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les soldes du printemps continuent
27 jeux gratuitsBon, encore, dans la semaine, théoriquement, on bossait en télétravail et les gamins avaient du travail à faire... mais là, ce week-end, ça va être l'enfer de rester confiné...
Heureusement, Gog.com a lancé ses soldes de printemps. Des milliers de jeux à prix cassés.
Mieux encore. Pour supporter le confinement, 27 jeux sont proposés gratuitement. Y'a du vieux, mais y'a du très sympa aussi :
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder's Blood Prologue
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- CAYNE
- Doomdark's Revenge
- Eschalon: Book I
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Lords of Midnight, The
- Lure of the Temptress
- Overload - Playable Teaser
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima™ 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire
Les jeux Beamdog sont en soldes :
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Albion
- Anvil of Dawn
- Archimedean Dynasty
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 0,79 €
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™ est à 1,49 €
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™ est à 0,79 €
- Crusaders of Might and Magic
- Driver®: Parallel Lines
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier est à 2,39 €
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Shadow Watch
- Silent Hunter® 2
- Speed Busters: American Highways
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
- Beyond Good & Evil™ est à 1,19 €
- Prince of Persia est à 2,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 2,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 2,39 €
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape est à 1,99 €
- Rayman Origins est à 2,39 €
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
- Rayman® Forever est à 1,99 €
- Animation Arts Collection
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition Upgrade
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
- Secret Files 3
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Deadlight: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
- Saints Row 2
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,49 €
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Lords of Xulima
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- They Are Billions
- Frostpunk
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny est à 4,39 €
- Wolfenstein: The New Order est à 9,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood est à 9,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack est à 14,99 €
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition est à 5 €
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack est à 5,99 €
- XCOM® 2
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- Broforce
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Shadow Warrior 2
- A.D. 2044
- Animation Arts Collection
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Botanicula
- D: The Game
- DISTRAINT 2
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Disco Elysium
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Metro 2033 Redux est à 5 €
- Metro: Last Light Redux est à 5 €
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
- Dracula Origin
- Eternam
- EXAPUNKS
- Her Story est à 2,09 €
- In the Shadows
- Incredipede
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime, The
- Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time, The
- Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time, The
- Lake Ridden
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Mission Critical
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Pilgrims
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- Superhero League of Hoboken
- The Dame Was Loaded
- The Humans Bundle
- The Next BIG Thing
- The Tiny Bang Story
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- TSIOQUE
- TSIOQUE - Digital Artbook
- Slime Rancher
- Wanderlust Travel Stories
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Obduction ®
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- Battle Brothers
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Door Kickers
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Door Kickers: Action Squad Two-pack
- Frozen Cortex
- Frozen Cortex Mega Tier
- Frozen Cortex Ultimate Tier
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- Invisible Inc.
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- Shadow Watch
- Syndicate Plus™ est à 1,39 €
- Syndicate Wars™
- Tharsis
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Age of Civilizations II
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Banner Saga
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3
- Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Eternal Arena
- Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Survival Mode
- CivCity: Rome
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition est à 5 €
- Sid Meier’s Railroads!
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II - Sprite Pack
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Rise of Industry
- Rise of Industry: 2130
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Xenonauts
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! est à 2,19 €
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!EN DEV
- Darkstar One
- Dawn of Man
- Evil Bank Manager
- FoundationEN DEV
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Human Resource Machine
- Incredipede
- Jalopy
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- Mini Metro
- PC Building Simulator
- PC Building Simulator - Overclocked Edition Content
- PC Building Simulator - Razer Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - Republic of Gamers Workshop
- Pizza Connection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- Prison Architect
- Project Hospital
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Space Colony HD
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- The Colonists
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Train Valley
- Train Valley - Germany
- Train Valley 2
- Train Valley 2 - Passenger Flow
- House Flipper
- Garden Flipper
- Stardew Valley
- Capitalism 2
- Capitalism Plus
- Restaurant Empire
- Democracy 3
- Democracy 3: Africa
- Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- Democracy 3: Electioneering
- Democracy 3: Extremism
- Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- Project Highrise
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
- Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
- Project Highrise: Las Vegas
- Project Highrise: London Life
- Project Highrise: Miami Malls
- Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 5 €
- BioShock™ Remastered est à 5 €
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Call of Juarez est à 1,99 €
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood est à 2,49 €
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger est à 5 €
- Crysis Warhead® est à 4,59 €
- Crysis® est à 4,59 €
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn est à 3,39 €
- F.E.A.R. Platinum est à 2,19 €
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- FireStarter
- Immortal Redneck
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- Quake 4
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake: The Offering
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- SUPERHOT
- The Suffering
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Tower of Guns
- Ultimate DOOM, The est à 2,69 €
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 4,39 €
- POSTAL 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Shadow Warrior 2
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Outward
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Anvil of Dawn
- Balrum
- Bound By Flame est à 2,79 €
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Deathtrap
- Drakkhen
- Driftmoon
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Dungeon Rats
- Elminage Gothic
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- Grandia II Anniversary Edition
- Legend of Grimrock
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Lords of Xulima
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Revenant
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Sacred Gold
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- The Age of Decadence
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Unrest
- Unrest Special Edition
- Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 7,99 €
- Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Shadowrun Returns
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Fallout est à 4,39 €
- Fallout 2 est à 4,39 €
- Fallout Tactics est à 4,39 €
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Aragami
- Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Aragami: Nightfall
- Daymare: 1998
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Desert Child
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Gex
- Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
- Iconoclasts
- Knock-Knock
- Late Shift
- Lost Sea
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
- Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Mafia III: Sign of the Times
- Mafia III: Stones Unturned
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle
- Mark of the Ninja
- Minoria
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- My Memory of Us
- My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Overclocked: Thérapie de Choc
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Way of the Samurai 4
- Way of the Samurai 4: DLC Pack
- We are the Dwarves
- Wizard of Legend
- World to the West
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,19 €
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
