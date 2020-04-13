Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 18 avril 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Faut bien tuer le temps...Parce qu'il faut bien s'occuper entre deux séries TV, deux rangements de placards, ou deux passages d'aspirateurs, Gog.com vous propose comme d'habitude une multitude de jeux vidéo en promotion.
Nous nous faisons l'écho de ces soldes, en vous mettant en gras nos préférences, de manière tout à fait subjective, et en vous rappelant que de toute manière, il n'y a pas de mauvais choix, il y a juste des jeux moins chers à se mettre sous la dent...
Voici les jeux en soldes sur Gog.com...
Les soldes de la semaine :
- ABZÛ
- Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- Even the Ocean
- Even the Ocean Friend Pack
- Even the Ocean OST
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call
- Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition Upgrade
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition est à 5 €
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Victory At Sea
- Victory at Sea Pacific
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Tempest
- Tempest - Jade Sea
- Tempest - Pirate City
- Tempest - Treasure Lands
- Tempest Soundtrack
- Depth of Extinction
- Depth of Extinction - Soundtrack
- Cold Waters
- Cold Waters - OST
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Kariba Dam DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Moraine Lake DLC
- Depths of Peril
- Braveland
- Braveland Pirate
- Guild of Dungeoneering
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Pirates Cove Adventure Pack
- Sea Salt
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 6,59 €
- BioShock™ Remastered est à 6,59 €
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt: The Seaside Empire
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! est à 2,29 €
- SOMA
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Dead In Vinland
- Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
- Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
- Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
- NeuroVoider
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Chroma Squad
- Furi
- Furi - One More Fight
- Furi Original Soundtrack
- Galaxy of Pen and Paper +1
- Level22 Gary’s Misadventures
- Mana Spark
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Plane Mechanic SimulatorEN DEV
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter est à 4,50 €
- The Blind Prophet
- Turmoil - The Heat Is On
- Zenith
- Sigma Theory: Global Cold War
- Sigma Theory: Global Cold War - Deluxe Edition
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum est à 1,39 €
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Pizza Connection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Mini Metro
- Capitalism 2
- Capitalism Plus
- Restaurant Empire
- Space Colony HD
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Train Valley
- Train Valley - Germany
- Train Valley 2
- Train Valley 2 - Passenger Flow
- Evil Bank Manager
- Project Highrise
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
- Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
- Project Highrise: Las Vegas
- Project Highrise: London Life
- Project Highrise: Miami Malls
- Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
- Dawn of Man
- The Colonists
- Incredipede
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Project Hospital
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
- Prison Architect
- Darkstar One
- Good CompanyEN DEV
- PC Building Simulator
- PC Building Simulator - Overclocked Edition Content
- PC Building Simulator - Razer Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - NZXT Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - Republic of Gamers Workshop
- Human Resource Machine
- Megaquarium
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (EN DEV)
- The Evil Within est à 5 €
- The Evil Within: The Assignment
- The Evil Within: The Consequence
- The Evil Within: The Executioner
- The Evil Within 2
- The Evil Within Bundle
- The Evil Within: Season Pass
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Item Bundle
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ S-Pom Treat Bundle
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Outfit & Accessory Bundle
- Celestian Tales: Old North
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Alternate Costume Pack
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Howl of the Ravager
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Original Soundtrack
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Grandia II Anniversary Edition
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Artbook
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Casual Clothes Costume
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Digital Soundtrack
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose Swimsuit Bundle
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
- Amnesia™: Memories
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack 2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack 2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack 2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
- A Light in the Dark
- A Light in the Dark Original Soundtrack
- A Light in the Dark Prologue Manga
- fault - milestone one
- fault - milestone two side:above
- fault milestone one - THE ART OF fault milestone one
- fault Series ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK vol 1
- Heart of the Woods
- Heart of the Woods Original Soundtrack - Moonlight
- Heart of the Woods Original Soundtrack - Snowfall
- Highway Blossoms
- Highway Blossoms - Soundtrack
- Memory's Dogma CODE:01
- Memory's Dogma CODE:01 - Original Soundtrack
- Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell
- Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell - Original Soundtrack
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Extra Story
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Original Soundtrack
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Part 2
- Ne no Kami: The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto
- Serment - Contract with a Devil
- Shining Song Starnova
- Shining Song Starnova Soundtrack
- Shining Song Starnova Vocal Collection
- Sound of Drop - fall into poison -
- Sound of Drop - fall into poison - Official Soundtrack
- Sunrider Academy
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- The Art of A Light in the Dark
- The Falconers: Moonlight
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA Complete Soundtrack
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.01
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.02
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.03
- Monster Prom
- Monster Prom: Second Term
- Corpse Party
- Corpse Party: Book of Shadows
- Little King's Story
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
- Xanadu Next
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Ys Origin
- Ys SEVEN
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- London Detective Mysteria
- London Detective Mysteria - Soundtrack
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- A Kiss For The Petals - Maidens of Michael
- A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met
- Da Capo 3 R
- eden*
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.2 Watanagashi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.4 Himatsubushi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.7 Minagoroshi
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.1
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.2
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.3
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.4
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Full Chorus
- Lilycle Rainbow Stage!!!
- Princess Evangile
- Princess Evangile W Happiness
- The Expression Amrilato
- The House in Fata Morgana
- The House in Fata Morgana Original Soundtrack
- The House in Fata Morgana, Live in Osaka!
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
