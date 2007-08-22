Gog.com : Jeu gratuit et fin des soldes d'été !

Les soldes d'été se terminent sur Gog.com. Plus de 3000 jeux sont proposés en soldes jusqu'à -95%. Vous avez jusqu'à lundi pour en profiter. 

Notez que ce week-end, le jeu Hitman Absolution est offert. Il ne vous reste que quelques heures pour vous faire des petites plaisirs gratuits ou en soldes, donc.

Voici quelques exemples.

Les promos du jour :
  • Vampire: The Masquerade Coteries of New York est à -30%
  • The Dying Light est à -70%
  • Blade Runner est à -20%
  • No Man's Sky est à -50%
  • Darkest Dungeon est à -75%
  • Outward est à -60%
  • XCOM 2 est à -75%
  • Diablo + Hellfire est à -15%
  • Planescape Torment est à -50%
  • The Witcher III est à -70%
  • Fallout 3 est à -70%
  • Divinity Original Sin II est à -50%
  • Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines est à -50%
  • Wolfenstein The Two Pack est à -70%
  • Mafia II est à -80%
  • The Surge 2 est à -50%
  • Vampyr est à -70%
  • Crysis est à -76%
  • BioShock Infinite est à -75%
  • Dishonored Complete Collection est à -70%
  • A Plague Tale Innocence est à -66%
  • XIII est à -65%
  • Dragon Age Origins est à -76%
Les classiques :
  • Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000 est à 1,89 €
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • BattleZone 98 Redux
  • DethKarz
  • Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,79 €
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
  • Empire Earth 3
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • EPIC + Inferno Bundle
  • Hexplore
  • Lords of Magic: Special Edition
  • Pinball Gold Pack
  • Rogue Trooper
  • Rogue Trooper Redux
  • Rogue Trooper Redux: Collector's Edition
  • Submarine Titans
  • The Legacy: Realm of Terror
  • Time Gate: Knight's Chase
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Arabian Nights
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • Noctropolis
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Star Control I & II
  • Star Control III
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • Timelapse
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Ultima™ 1+2+3
  • Ultima™ 4+5+6
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
  • Master of Magic
  • Metal Fatigue
  • Blade Runner est à 7,39 €
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle est à 11,69 €
  • Fallout est à 2,79 €
Les RPG :
  • Balrum
  • Bound By Flame
  • Deathtrap
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Drakkhen
  • Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
  • DROD 1+2+3
  • DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
  • DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
  • DROD: The Second Sky
  • Dungeon Rats
  • Elminage Gothic
  • Eschalon: Book II
  • Eschalon: Book III
  • Grandia II Anniversary Edition
  • GreedFall est à 29,99 €
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Legend of Grimrock
  • Legend of Grimrock 2
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Outward
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Sacred Gold
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition est à 4,59 €
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut est à 3,49 €
  • Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Soulbringer
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • The Age of Decadence
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Unrest
  • Unrest Special Edition
  • Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
  • Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
  • Celestian Tales: Old North
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Lords of Xulima
  • Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
  • Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Revenant
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe est à 5,99 €
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
  • Vaporum
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Shadowrun Returns est à 3,49 €
  • Mount & Blade
  • Tower of Time
  • Fallout Tactics est à 2,79 €
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition est à 5,99 €
Les jeux Activision :
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • Betrayal at Krondor Pack
  • Caesar
  • Caesar 3 est à 4,39 €
  • Caesar II
  • Caesar™ IV
  • Call to Power 2
  • Codename: ICEMAN
  • Conqueror A.D. 1086
  • Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
  • Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
  • Dark Reign + Expansion
  • Dark Reign 2
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • GUN™
  • Heart of China
  • Interstate '82
  • Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • Lighthouse: The Dark Being
  • MissionForce: CyberStorm
  • Phantasmagoria
  • Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Police Quest Collection
  • Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
  • Quest for Glory 1-5
  • Return to Krondor
  • Return to Zork
  • Rise of the Dragon
  • Shivers
  • Singularity™ est à 4,99 €
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Space Quest 1+2+3
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • Spycraft: The Great Game
  • SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • The Adventures of Willy Beamish
  • The Colonel's Bequest
  • The Dagger of Amon Ra
  • Throne of Darkness
  • TimeShift™
  • Torin's Passage
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Wizards & Warriors
  • Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
  • The Zork Anthology
  • Zork Nemesis: The Forbidden Lands
  • Zork: Grand Inquisitor
Les jeux EA :
  • Bioforge
  • Clive Barker's Undying
  • Crusader: No Regret™
  • Crusader: No Remorse™
  • Crysis Warhead®
  • Crysis®
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition est à 4,99 €
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Jade Empire: Special Edition
  • Lands of Lore 3
  • Lands of Lore™ 1+2
  • Magic Carpet Plus™
  • Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
  • Nox™
  • Populous™
  • Populous™ 2: Trials of the Olympian Gods
  • Populous™: The Beginning
  • Privateer 2: The Darkening
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Starflight™ 1+2
  • Strike Commander
  • Syndicate Plus™
  • Syndicate Wars™
  • The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
  • The Saboteur™
  • Theme Hospital
  • Theme Park
  • Ultima™ 1+2+3
  • Ultima™ 4+5+6
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
  • Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
  • Ultima™ 9: Ascension
  • Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Wing Commander™: Academy
  • Wing Commander™: Armada
  • Dead Space™ est à 4,99 €
  • Mirror's Edge™ est à 4,59 €
Les jeux d'aventure :
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • A.D. 2044
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
  • Botanicula
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • Dracula Origin
  • Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
  • Eternam
  • EXAPUNKS
  • Firewatch
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Her Story
  • In the Shadows
  • Incredipede
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
  • Voyage au Centre de la Terre
  • The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
  • The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
  • The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
  • Lake Ridden
  • Litil Divil
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Machinarium Collector's Edition
  • Magrunner: Dark Pulse
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection
  • Paradigm
  • Pilgrims
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts
  • Reah: Face the Unknown
  • Samorost 2
  • Samorost 3
  • Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
  • Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  • Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  • Slime Rancher
  • Styx: Master of Shadows est à 5,99 €
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness est à 7,99 €
  • The Humans Bundle
  • The Longest Journey
  • The Next BIG Thing
  • The Tiny Bang Story
  • Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
  • TSIOQUE
  • TSIOQUE - Digital Artbook
  • Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
  • Secret Files 3
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters
  • Secret Files: Tunguska
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Apsulov: End of Gods
  • ABZÛ
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Mission Critical
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
  • Noctropolis
  • Return to Zork
  • Spellcasting 1+2+3
  • Superhero League of Hoboken
  • Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
  • Timelapse
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • The Zork Anthology
  • Zork Nemesis: The Forbidden Lands
  • Zork: Grand Inquisitor
  • Metro 2033 Redux est à 4,99 €
  • Disco Elysium
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • Obduction ®
  • Oxenfree
  • Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,29 €
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
Les jeux Devolver :
  • A Fistful of Gun
  • A Fistful of Gun Soundtrack
  • Absolver
  • Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Ape Out
  • Block'hood
  • Broforce est à 3,49 €
  • Crossing Souls
  • Downwell
  • Dropsy
  • Dropsy: Warm Damp Hug
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Gato Roboto
  • Gods Will Be Watching
  • Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition
  • Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition Upgrade
  • GRIS
  • GRIS Soundtrack
  • Hatoful Boyfriend
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star - Collector's Pack
  • Heave Ho
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Katana ZERO
  • Luftrausers
  • Minit
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
  • Not a Hero
  • Not A Hero: Global MegaLord Edition
  • Not A Hero: Global MegaLord Edition Upgrade
  • Okhlos: Omega
  • Okhlos: Omega Olympus Edition
  • Okhlos: Omega Olympus Edition Upgrade
  • OlliOlli
  • OlliOlli2 : Bienvenue à Olliwood
  • OmniBus: Game of the Year Edition
  • Pikuniku
  • Pikuniku Collector's Edition
  • Reigns
  • Reigns Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • Reigns: Her Majesty
  • Reigns: Her Majesty - The Book of the Lady of the Wood
  • Reigns: Her Majesty Soundtrack
  • Ronin
  • Ronin: Digital Special Edition
  • Ronin: Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Ruiner
  • Ruiner Soundtrack
  • Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • Stories Untold
  • STRAFE Official Soundtrack
  • STRAFE: Millennium Edition
  • The Messenger
  • The Messenger EP by Keiji Yamagishi
  • The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc I: The Past
  • The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc II: The Future
  • The Messenger Soundtrack - Disc III: Picnic Panic
  • The Red Strings Club
  • The Soundtrack of Ditto
  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
  • Titan Souls
  • Titan Souls: Digital Special Edition
  • Titan Souls: Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Weedcraft Inc
  • Shadow Warrior 2
Les jeux Paradox :
  • Age of Wonders
  • Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
  • Age of Wonders 3
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
  • Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Pre-Order Content Pack
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • BATTLETECH
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
  • BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • BATTLETECH - Season Pass
  • BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
  • BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
  • Cities in Motion
  • Cities in Motion Collection
  • Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
  • Crusader Kings Complete
  • Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Hearts of Iron II: Complete
  • Hearts of Iron III
  • Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
  • Imperator: Rome
  • Imperator: Rome - Complete Soundtrack
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • King Arthur Collection
  • King Arthur II: The Role-Playing Wargame + Dead Legions
  • Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
  • Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition Upgrade
  • Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Edition
  • Majesty 2 Collection
  • Majesty Gold HD
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • Prison Architect
  • Architecte de prison - Unité psychiatrique : Édition Directeur
  • Sengoku
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition est à 4,59 €
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut est à 3,49 €
  • Stellaris
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Utopia
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars - Space Race
  • Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
  • Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
  • Surviving Mars: Green Planet
  • Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
  • Surviving Mars: Project Laika
  • Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
  • Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Victoria Complete
  • Victoria II - Sprite Pack
  • Victoria II: Civil War Edition
  • Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
  • Shadowrun Returns est à 3,49 €
Et bien d'autres jeux encore...

 

 
