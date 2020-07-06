Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 11 juillet 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
On se fait un petit plaisir ?Tous les week-ends, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. De bons vieux jeux, à des prix défiant toute concurrence...
Laissez-vous tenter. A titre informatif, on vous a mis en gras les offres qui nous paraissent les meilleures... mais selon nos goûts... qui ne sont pas forcément les vôtres.
Allez, faites-vous plaisir !
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Solstice
- Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
- Solstice OST + Bonus Content
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- King's Bounty: Dark Side
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
- ABZÛ
- A Short Hike
- Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
- LUNA The Shadow Dust
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - STURM BODYGUARD 9
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - SV - AMUR
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 est à 1,99 €
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition upgrade
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition est à 1,39 €
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Soundtrack
- Trüberbrook
- Deep Diving Simulator
- Deep Diving Simulator - Adventure Pack
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- Tropico 4
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection Upgrade
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 - Spitter
- Tropico 6 - The Llama of Wall Street
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Don't Starve est à 3,45 €
- Don't Starve Alone Pack
- Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avadon 3: The Warborn
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
- Murder by Numbers
- Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
- Murder by Numbers Soundtrack & Artbook
- Kim
- Kim - Soundtrack
- We are the Dwarves
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas - Soundtrack
- The Guest
- Botanicula
- Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
- Lamplight City
- Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
- Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
- Litil Divil
- 1954 Alcatraz
- AER – Memories of Old
- Anna's Quest
- Silence
- Silence Artbook
- Silence Soundtrack
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Time Commando
- Memoranda
- Gobliiins pack
- GNOG
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
- Orwell
- Orwell Original Soundtrack
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
- Dracula Origin
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper est à 2,29 €
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered est à 2,29 €
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring est à 2,29 €
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered est à 2,29 €
- Lilly Looking Through
- Dream
- DISTRAINT 2
- DISTRAINT 2 - OST
- A.D. 2044
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Ittle Dew
- Unruly Heroes
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Bad Mojo Redux est à 1,99 €
- Noctropolis
- Timelapse
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- Not Tonight
- Her Story est à 0,89 €
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- Future Unfolding
- Armikrog
- Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Animation Arts Collection
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
- TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
- Golem
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- Little Big Adventure (Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure) est à 2,19 €
- Little Big Adventure 2 (Twinsen's Odyssey) est à 2,19 €
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Crime Cities
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
- Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
- Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
- Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
- Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
- Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
- Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
- Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light: White Death Bundle
- Call of Juarez est à 1,99 €
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood est à 2,49 €
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger est à 4,99 €
- Double Dragon Trilogy est à 1,99 €
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- 140
- 140 Soundtrack
- Shadwen
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Crookz - The Big Heist
- XIII est à 2,09 €
- Basingstoke
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- The Saboteur™
- Mark of the Ninja
- Hello Neighbor
- Hello Neighbor's Favorite Songs
- Monolith
- Monolith: Relics of the Past
- Serial Cleaner
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
- Secret Agent
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
- Hocus Pocus
- Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
- Hitman: Absolution est à 3,99 €
