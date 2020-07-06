Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Dernières actus

Le dessin du jour de Solène

(TEST) Catherine : Full Body (Ni...

Werewolf : The Apocalypse Earthb...

Kingdom Majestic Collection est ...

Miner Meltdown

 

Publié le Samedi 11 juillet 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

On se fait un petit plaisir ?

Tous les week-ends, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. De bons vieux jeux, à des prix défiant toute concurrence...

Laissez-vous tenter. A titre informatif, on vous a mis en gras les offres qui nous paraissent les meilleures... mais selon nos goûts... qui ne sont pas forcément les vôtres. 

Allez, faites-vous plaisir !

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Solstice
  • Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
  • Solstice OST + Bonus Content
  • King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
  • King's Bounty: The Legend
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
  • ABZÛ
  • A Short Hike
  • Sea Dogs
  • Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
  • Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
  • CHUCHEL
  • CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
  • CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
  • LUNA The Shadow Dust
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - STURM BODYGUARD 9
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - SV - AMUR
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 est à 1,99 €
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition upgrade
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition est à 1,39 €
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Soundtrack
  • Trüberbrook
  • Deep Diving Simulator
  • Deep Diving Simulator - Adventure Pack
  • Tropico 3 Gold Edition
  • Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
  • Tropico 4
  • Tropico 5
  • Tropico 5: Complete Collection
  • Tropico 5: Complete Collection Upgrade
  • Tropico 6
  • Tropico 6 - Spitter
  • Tropico 6 - The Llama of Wall Street
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
  • Tropico Reloaded
  • Don't Starve est à 3,45 €
  • Don't Starve Alone Pack
  • Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
  • Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
  • Cat Quest
  • Cat Quest II
  • Avadon 2: The Corruption
  • Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Avadon 3: The Warborn
  • Avadon: The Black Fortress
  • Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
  • Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Avernum 3: Ruined World
  • Avernum: Escape From the Pit
  • Avernum: The Complete Saga
  • Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
  • Murder by Numbers
  • Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
  • Murder by Numbers Soundtrack & Artbook
  • Kim
  • Kim - Soundtrack
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Cosmic Star Heroine
  • Cthulhu Saves Christmas
  • Cthulhu Saves Christmas - Soundtrack
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
  • The Guest
  • Botanicula
  • Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Lamplight City
  • Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
  • Unforeseen Incidents
  • Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
  • Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
  • Litil Divil
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Anna's Quest
  • Silence
  • Silence Artbook
  • Silence Soundtrack
  • Yono and the Celestial Elephants
  • Time Commando
  • Memoranda
  • Gobliiins pack
  • GNOG
  • Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
  • Orwell
  • Orwell Original Soundtrack
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
  • Dracula Origin
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper est à 2,29 €
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered est à 2,29 €
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring est à 2,29 €
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered est à 2,29 €
  • Lilly Looking Through
  • Dream
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • DISTRAINT 2 - OST
  • A.D. 2044
  • Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  • Reah: Face the Unknown
  • Ittle Dew
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
  • Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
  • Bad Mojo Redux est à 1,99 €
  • Noctropolis
  • Timelapse
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
  • Not Tonight
  • Her Story est à 0,89 €
  • Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
  • Future Unfolding
  • Armikrog
  • Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
  • Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
  • Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
  • TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
  • Golem
  • D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
  • Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
  • Little Big Adventure (Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure) est à 2,19 €
  • Little Big Adventure 2 (Twinsen's Odyssey) est à 2,19 €
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
Les jeux Techland sont en soldes :
  • Crime Cities
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
  • Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
  • Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
  • Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
  • Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
  • Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
  • Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
  • Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
  • Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
  • Dying Light: White Death Bundle
  • Call of Juarez est à 1,99 €
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood est à 2,49 €
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger est à 4,99 €
Les jeux en soldes pour le week-end :
  • Double Dragon Trilogy est à 1,99 €
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
  • 140
  • 140 Soundtrack
  • Shadwen
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • Hitman: Codename 47
  • Crookz - The Big Heist
  • XIII est à 2,09 €
  • Basingstoke
  • Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
  • The Saboteur™
  • Mark of the Ninja
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hello Neighbor's Favorite Songs
  • Monolith
  • Monolith: Relics of the Past
  • Serial Cleaner
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
  • Secret Agent
  • Mother Russia Bleeds
  • Mother Russia Bleeds: Dealer Edition
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
  • Hitman: Absolution est à 3,99 €

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- À quoi jouez vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

- Le dessin du jour de Solène par jymmyelloco

- Waifu Uncovered par Tirelipimpon

- L'Edito du dimanche par Azu

- Ennio Morricone n'est plus par Azu

- L'Edito du dimanche par jymmyelloco

- S.C.A.R, le Doom du pauvre ? par Quantum

Articles préférés

- (TEST) The Last of Us Part II : Le meilleur jeu de tous les temps ?

- L'Edito du dimanche

- L'Edito du dimanche

- Grand Theft Auto V sort sur PS5

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ?

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ?

- Musique : Les incontournables de la semaine

Dernières Vidéos

- Werewolf : The Apocalypse Earthblood offre un peu de Gameplay

- Kingdom Majestic Collection est disponible

- Miner Meltdown

- Crosscode : enfin sorti !

- Tin & Kuna, un nouveau jeu de plateforme tout mignon

- Boomerang Fu sort le 13 août

- Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed

Derniers Concours

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night

39616-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres