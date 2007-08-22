Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 29 août 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les soldes d'automne
Ou presqueVu le temps de merde qui s'abat sur le pays, effectivement, on peut se demander si on n'est pas en automne... En tout cas, les soldes sur Gog.com vous permettront, comme d'habitude, de trouver de très nombreux jeux, plus de 1500 pour être plus précis, en soldes.
Voici quelques exemples pour vous donner envie...
Des vieux jeux :
- Bad Mojo Redux est à 1,79 €
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War est à 0,99 €
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,19 €
- Forsaken Remastered
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- Master of Magic
- Metal Fatigue
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Noctropolis
- Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! est à 2,09 €
- Space Rogue Classic
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Timelapse
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Warcraft I & II Bundle est à 10,69 €
- Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
- Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Worms 2
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms United
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms: Armageddon
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- The Longest Journey
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Moto Racer
- Moto Racer 2
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Aegis Defenders
- AMID EVIL
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
- Ancestors Legacy
- Anna's Quest
- Astrologaster
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Caravan
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Death and Taxes
- Decay of Logos
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
- Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Diluvion: Resubmerged
- Diluvion: Resubmerged Fleet Edition Upgrade
- Disco Elysium
- DUSK
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Fell Seal DLC Bundle
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Flower
- Forager
- Fort Triumph
- Gorogoa
- Halfway
- Hard Reset Redux
- Hard West
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Hard West Collector's Pack
- Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! - Spud Tales: Journey to Olympus
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Indivisible
- Indivisible Razmi Challenges
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
- Katana ZERO
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- MachiaVillain
- Milanoir
- My Friend Pedro
- Pathway
- Phantom Doctrine
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Re-Legion
- Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- State of Mind
- Staxel
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- The Long Journey Home
- The Longing
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Vaporum
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Content
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Enhanced Edition
- Kathy Rain
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- Mosaic
- Mosaic 1% DLC
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- Night Call
- Night Call Deluxe Edition
- West of Dead
- West of Dead - Crow DLC
- West of Dead - Path of the Crow Edition
- Whispers of a Machine
- Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
- Coffee Talk
- Danger ScavengerEN DEV
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Moonlighter
- Spacecom
- ABZÛ
- Ashen
- Ashen Nightstorm Isle
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
- Crying Suns
- Cultist Simulator
- Cultist Simulator: The Dancer
- Cultist Simulator: The Ghoul
- Cultist Simulator: The Priest
- Donut County
- Enter the Gungeon
- Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Exit the Gungeon
- Florence
- Lamplight City
- LUNA The Shadow Dust
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- One Step From Eden
- StoneshardEN DEV
- Sunless Sea
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner
- Sunless Skies
- Telling Lies
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Virginia
- Void Bastards
- Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few Season Pass
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Anvil of Dawn
- Beyond Divinity
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Revenant
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition est à 4,19 €
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,59 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Xanadu Next
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Ys Origin
- Ys SEVEN
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- Heroland
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Shadowrun Returns est à 3,19 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
