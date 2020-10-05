Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 10 octobre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Indispensable IndyComme d'habitude, retrouvez les soldes sur le site Gog.com, toujours dans DRM, et avec des prix défiant toute concurrence. Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras. Mais vous faites ce que vous voulez. Mais on vous surveille et si vous ne suivez pas nos recommandations, ça va chier.
Non parce qu'un Indiana Jones et la Dernière Croisade, ne pas l'avoir, c'est rater totalement sa vie.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - Soundtrack
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Disney's Hercules
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
- TRON 2.0
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- A.D. 2044
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Return to Zork
- Spycraft: The Great Game
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- Realms of the Haunting
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- SIMULACRA
- SIMULACRA 2
- Harvester
- MegaRace 1+2
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Noctropolis
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Her Story
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Not For BroadcastEN DEV
- Armikrog
- Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
- Late Shift
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Blade Runner
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Disney The Jungle Book
- Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
- Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
- Indiana Jones® and the Infernal Machine™
- Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Virginia
- Botanicula
- Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Pilgrims
- Samorost 2
- Samorost 3
- Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
- Samorost 3 Soundtrack + Art Book
- The Wolf Among Us
- VirtuaVerse
- GRIS
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure
- Tacoma
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Syberia 2
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- LOST EMBER
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Bastion
- Pyre
- Transistor
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
- Gone Home
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Syberia
- Cuphead
- Mount & Blade
- Battle Chess Special Edition
- Castles 1+2
- Conquest of the New World
- Cyberia
- Cyberia 2: Resurrection
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Die By The Sword + Limb From Limb
- Dragon Wars
- Earthworm Jim 3D
- Evolva
- Giants: Citizen Kabuto
- Ignition
- Invictus: In the Shadow of Olympus
- Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business
- Kingdom: The Far Reaches
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader
- Lost Eden
- M.A.X. + M.A.X. 2
- MDK 2
- Messiah
- Of Light and Darkness: The Prophecy
- Pray for Death
- Prehistorik 1+2
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Sacrifice
- Screamer
- Screamer 2
- Shattered Steel
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- Stonekeep
- Subwar 2050 Complete
- Titus The Fox: To Marrakech and Back
- VR Soccer '96
- Earthworm Jim 1+2: The Whole Can 'O Worms
- Freespace 2
- MDK
- Toonstruck
- The Saboteur™
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Albedo: Eyes from Outer Space
- Creatures Exodus
- Creatures Village
- Creatures: The Albian Years
- Mainlining
- Mainlining: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- RIOT - Civil Unrest
- The Long Reach
- The Flower Collectors
- The Flower Collectors OST
- The Flower Collectors Soundtrack Edition
- The Lion's Song
- FAR: Lone Sails
- FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
- FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
- Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived
- Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived Soundtrack
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
- TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
- West of Dead
- West of Dead - Path of the Crow Edition
- West of Dead Soundtrack
- Fictorum
- Fictorum OST
- Deadnaut
- Fear Equation
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star
- Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star Game + Soundtrack Bundle
- Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star Original Soundtrack
- Ne no Kami: The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Part 2
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Extra Story
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Original Soundtrack
- Sunrider Academy
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- Tower of Guns
- Good CompanyEN DEV
- Murder by Numbers
- Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
- Murder by Numbers Soundtrack & Artbook
- ELEX
- ELEX Digital Extras
- MinotaurEN DEV
- Minotaur - Nod's route OST
- Röki
- Kingdom Under Fire: Heroes
- Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders
- West of Dead - Crow DLC
