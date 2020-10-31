Gog.com : les soldes d'Halloween

PubliÃ© le Samedi 31 octobre 2020 Ã  10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les soldes d'Halloween

Des promos ou un sort !

C'est Halloween. Et comme l'année 2020 est plus riche en sorts qu'en bonbons, il faut bien l'avouer, Gog.com a décidé de vous offrir quelques petites douceurs avec des soldes spéciales Halloween.

A vous de piocher dans tout ça et de choisir ce qui vous plait le plus. N'ayez pas peur.

Les jeux d'Halloween sont en soldes :
  • Alan Wake est à 3,19 €
  • Alan Wake's American Nightmare est à 1,89 €
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
  • Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
  • Apsulov: End of Gods
  • Bad Dream: Coma
  • Bad Dream: Fever
  • Barrow Hill: Curse of the Ancient Circle
  • Barrow Hill: The Dark Path
  • Black Mirror
  • Black Mirror 1
  • Black Mirror 2
  • Black Mirror 3
  • BloodRayne
  • BloodRayne 2
  • Bloodrayne: Betrayal
  • Bulb Boy
  • Call of Cthulhu®
  • CARRION
  • CAYNE: DELUXE CONTENT
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
  • Cultist Simulator: The Dancer
  • Cultist Simulator: The Exile
  • Cultist Simulator: The Ghoul
  • Cultist Simulator: The Priest
  • Dark Fall 2: Lights Out
  • Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
  • Darkwood
  • DARQ
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • Fear Equation
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
  • Ghost Master
  • Gorky 17
  • Harvester
  • INMOST
  • Inner Chains
  • Kholat
  • Killing Time
  • Knock-Knock
  • Last Rites
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories
  • Lucius
  • NecroVision
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Nightmare ReaperEN DEV
  • Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
  • Outlast est à 2,59 €
  • Outlast 2
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Phantasmagoria
  • Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
  • Realms of the Haunting
  • Remothered: Tormented Fathers
  • Saint Kotar: Supporter Pack
  • Sally Face
  • Sanitarium
  • Scanner Sombre
  • Shivers
  • Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
  • Silver Chains
  • SKYHILL
  • STASIS
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Stories Untold
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • The 11th Hour
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
  • The Blind Prophet
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Beach Bum Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Gamer Girl Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Local Celeb Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Locks of Love Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Model Student Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - School Bully Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Summer Child Skin
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Winter Princess Skin
  • The Coma: Recut
  • The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
  • The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • The Count Lucanor
  • The Hugo Trilogy
  • The Shattering
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Void
  • The Walking Dead: 400 Days
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
  • The Walking Dead: Season One
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • Through the Woods
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Vampyr est à 11,99 €
  • Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
  • Westmark Manor
  • Zafehouse: Diaries
  • Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
  • Amnesia: The Dark Descent
  • Downfall: Redux
  • Lorelai
  • The Cat Lady
  • The House in Fata Morgana
  • The Penumbra Collection
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Blair Witch
  • Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
  • Blood 2: The Blood Group
  • Blood: Fresh Supply
  • Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
  • Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
  • Corpse Party
  • Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient
  • Corpse Party: Blood Drive
  • Corpse Party: Book of Shadows
  • Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash
  • The Witch's House MV
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • SOMA
Les jeux mignons en soldes :
  • Anodyne
  • Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
  • Agarest: Generations of War
  • Agarest: Generations of War 2
  • Agarest: Generations of War Zero
  • Assault Spy
  • Cat Quest
  • Cat Quest II
  • Feist
  • Figment
  • Gato Roboto
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
  • Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
  • Haimrik
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
  • Kerbal Space Program: Making History
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.1
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.2
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.3
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.4
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Monster Prom
  • Monster Prom: Second Term
  • Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
  • Pikuniku
  • Pikuniku Collector's Edition
  • Slime Rancher
  • Slime-san: Superslime Edition
  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
  • Timelie
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
  • Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
  • Forager
  • Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
  • Lovely Planet
Les promos effrayantes :
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Haimrik
  • NecroVision
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • UFO: Aftermath
  • UFO: Aftershock
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons est à 2,99 €
  • The Guest
  • Virginia
  • Star Vikings Forever
  • The Metronomicon
  • Layers of Fear
  • The Count Lucanor
  • Figment
  • Felix The Reaper
  • SKYHILL
  • Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Cat Quest
  • Crime Cities
  • Dead Age
  • Disciples 2 Gold
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • Ghost Master
  • Inner Chains
  • Kholat
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Lovely Planet
  • Lucius
  • Meridian: New World
  • Never Alone Arctic Collection
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • Outlast
  • Outlast 2
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Painkiller Black Edition
  • Painkiller: Overdose
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction 2
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Red Faction: Armageddon
  • Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Scanner Sombre
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Steel Rats™
  • Styx: Master of Shadows est à 2,99 €
  • Submarine Titans
  • The Void
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Warrior Kings
  • Warrior Kings: Battles
  • We are the Dwarves
  • X: Gold
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
  • Amnesia: The Dark Descent
  • The Penumbra Collection
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Bad Dream: Coma
  • Bad Dream: Fever
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • Metro 2033 Redux est à 3,99 €
  • Metro: Last Light Redux est à 3,99 €
  • Saints Row 2
  • Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,39 €
  • SOMA
Les soldes fantômes :
  • Aegis Defenders
  • Astrologaster
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition
  • Crying Suns
  • Cultist Simulator
  • Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
  • Cultist Simulator: The Dancer
  • Cultist Simulator: The Exile
  • Cultist Simulator: The Ghoul
  • Cultist Simulator: The Priest
  • Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
  • Dead Cells
  • Decay of Logos
  • Desert Child
  • Disco Elysium
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • Dry Drowning
  • Etherborn
  • Fates of Ort
  • Feist
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Figment
  • Forager
  • Gato Roboto
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
  • Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
  • GRIS
  • Indivisible
  • Indivisible Razmi Challenges
  • Infectonator 3: Apocalypse
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
  • ITTA
  • Kathy Rain
  • Kim
  • Lamplight City
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories
  • Meridian: New World
  • Mini Metro
  • Night Call
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
  • OUTBUDDIES DX
  • Overland
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  • Slain: Back From Hell
  • Slain: Back From Hell Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Spinch
  • Star Vikings Forever
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • The Darkside Detective
  • The Final Station
  • The Longing
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • VirtuaVerse
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
  • Zombotron
  • Fort Triumph

 

image

 

 

 

 

