PubliÃ© le Samedi 31 octobre 2020 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les soldes d'Halloween
Des promos ou un sort !C'est Halloween. Et comme l'année 2020 est plus riche en sorts qu'en bonbons, il faut bien l'avouer, Gog.com a décidé de vous offrir quelques petites douceurs avec des soldes spéciales Halloween.
A vous de piocher dans tout ça et de choisir ce qui vous plait le plus. N'ayez pas peur.
Les jeux d'Halloween sont en soldes :
- Alan Wake est à 3,19 €
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare est à 1,89 €
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Barrow Hill: Curse of the Ancient Circle
- Barrow Hill: The Dark Path
- Black Mirror
- Black Mirror 1
- Black Mirror 2
- Black Mirror 3
- BloodRayne
- BloodRayne 2
- Bloodrayne: Betrayal
- Bulb Boy
- Call of Cthulhu®
- CARRION
- CAYNE: DELUXE CONTENT
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cultist Simulator
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Cultist Simulator: The Dancer
- Cultist Simulator: The Exile
- Cultist Simulator: The Ghoul
- Cultist Simulator: The Priest
- Dark Fall 2: Lights Out
- Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
- Darkwood
- DARQ
- DISTRAINT 2
- Fear Equation
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Ghost Master
- Gorky 17
- Harvester
- INMOST
- Inner Chains
- Kholat
- Killing Time
- Knock-Knock
- Last Rites
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Lucius
- NecroVision
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Nightmare ReaperEN DEV
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Outlast est à 2,59 €
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Realms of the Haunting
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Saint Kotar: Supporter Pack
- Sally Face
- Sanitarium
- Scanner Sombre
- Shivers
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- Silver Chains
- SKYHILL
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Stories Untold
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- The 11th Hour
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- The Blind Prophet
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Beach Bum Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Gamer Girl Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Local Celeb Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Locks of Love Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Model Student Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - School Bully Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Summer Child Skin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Winter Princess Skin
- The Coma: Recut
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- The Count Lucanor
- The Hugo Trilogy
- The Shattering
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Void
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Vampyr est à 11,99 €
- Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
- Westmark Manor
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Downfall: Redux
- Lorelai
- The Cat Lady
- The House in Fata Morgana
- The Penumbra Collection
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Blair Witch
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Corpse Party
- Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient
- Corpse Party: Blood Drive
- Corpse Party: Book of Shadows
- Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash
- The Witch's House MV
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- SOMA
- Anodyne
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- Assault Spy
- Cat Quest
- Cat Quest II
- Feist
- Figment
- Gato Roboto
- Ghost of a Tale
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Haimrik
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.1
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.2
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.3
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.4
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Prom
- Monster Prom: Second Term
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Pikuniku
- Pikuniku Collector's Edition
- Slime Rancher
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- Timelie
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
- Forager
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
- Lovely Planet
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons est à 2,99 €
- The Guest
- Virginia
- Star Vikings Forever
- The Metronomicon
- Felix The Reaper
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Crime Cities
- Dead Age
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Meridian: New World
- Of Orcs And Men
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Painkiller: Overdose
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Steel Rats™
- Styx: Master of Shadows est à 2,99 €
- Submarine Titans
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- We are the Dwarves
- X: Gold
- Beyond Divinity
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Metro 2033 Redux est à 3,99 €
- Metro: Last Light Redux est à 3,99 €
- Saints Row 2
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,39 €
- SOMA
- Aegis Defenders
- Astrologaster
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Crying Suns
- Dead Cells
- Decay of Logos
- Desert Child
- Disco Elysium
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Dry Drowning
- Etherborn
- Fates of Ort
- Felix The Reaper
- GRIS
- Indivisible
- Indivisible Razmi Challenges
- Infectonator 3: Apocalypse
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
- ITTA
- Kathy Rain
- Kim
- Lamplight City
- Mini Metro
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- OUTBUDDIES DX
- Overland
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Slain: Back From Hell
- Slain: Back From Hell Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Spinch
- The Darkside Detective
- The Final Station
- The Longing
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- VirtuaVerse
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
- Zombotron
- Fort Triumph
