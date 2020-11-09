Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 14 novembre 2020
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
L'aventure, c'est l'aventureNe vous laissez pas forcément abuser par la longue liste de jeux en soldes sur Gog.com. Il n'y a pas forcément énormément de bons jeux ou bons plans, niveau rapport qualité/prix, cette semaine.
Pour autant, on vous a sélectionné un bon petit paquet de jeux très très intéressants, toujours mis en gras dans la liste. Cela concerne uniquement des jeux d'aventure. Mais de bons jeux.
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi
- 15 Days
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition est à 4,99 €
- Graveyard Keeper OST
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl est à 2,09 €
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich est à 2,09 €
- Runaway: A Road Adventure est à 1,79 €
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Dark Fall: The Journal
- Dark Fall 2: Lights Out
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring est à 1,29 €
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut est à 2,09 €
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon est à 2,09 €
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle est à 1,79 €
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate est à 1,79 €
- Nancy Drew: Curse of Blackmoor Manor
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent est à 2,09 €
- Gone Home
- The Sojourn - Upgrade to Digital Deluxe
- The Darkside Detective
- The Council
- Rainswept Original Soundtrack
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Ever Forward
- Thimbleweed Park
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- The Sojourn Digital Deluxe Edition
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.2 Watanagashi
- The Sojourn Gold Bundle
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
- Lake Ridden
- Lake Ridden OST
- Overclocked: Thérapie de Choc
- Tacoma
- Yesterday est à 2,59 €
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered est à 1,29 €
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper est à 1,29 €
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered est à 1,29 €
- Creaks Soundtrack + Art Book
- Conarium OST
- The Mystery of the Druids
- Conarium
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi
- The Sexy Brutale
- Creaks
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments est à 4,50 €
- Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
- Memoranda
- Detective Gallo
- The Raven Remastered
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- Graveyard Keeper
- The Sojourn
- London Detective Mysteria
- Thimbleweed Park - Ransome Unbeeped
- Minit
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.4 Himatsubushi
- Life is Strange: Complete Season est à 3,99 €
- London Detective Mysteria - Soundtrack
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.7 Minagoroshi
- Rainswept
- Graveyard Keeper Artbook
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.8 Matsuribayashi
- Creaks Collector's Edition
- The Occupation
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm est à 3,39 €
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- The Sojourn Soundtrack
- Full Throttle Remastered est à 7,49 €
- Grim Fandango Remastered est à 6,99 €
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
- Nova Drift OST
- Streets of Rogue Soundtrack
- Battle Planet - Judgement Day
- Atomicrops
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Streets of Rogue Character Pack
- Fury Unleashed Soundtrack
- Sword of the Stars: The Pit Osmium Edition
- Sword of the Stars: The Pit Osmium Edition - The Pilgrim
- Bionic Dues
- Desktop Dungeons Enhanced Edition
- Desktop Dungeons Goatperson
- Sword of the Stars: The Pit Osmium Edition - Juggernaut
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
- HYPERGUN
- Iris and the Giant
- The Making of Streets of Rogue
- Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
- For The King
- Fate Hunters
- Sword of the Stars: The Pit Osmium Edition - Necromancer
- The Swindle
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara + Soundtrack
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Streets of Rogue
- Tangledeep
- Nova DriftEN DEV
- Tangledeep ~ Arrange ~ Soundtrack
- Neon Abyss
- Tangledeep Original Soundtrack
- Space Robinson: Hardcore Roguelike Action
- Asura: Vengeance Edition
- Atomicrops Deluxe Edition
- Planetary Dustoff
- Nova Drift Game & SoundtrackEN DEV
- Colt Canyon - Soundtrack
- Gordian QuestEN DEV
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
- Colt Canyon
- Tangledeep - Legend of Shara
- Rogue Wizards
- Space Robinson Original Soundtrack
- Sword of the Stars: The Pit Osmium Edition - Healer
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
Les jeux Pillars of Eternity sont en soldes :
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
Les jeux Stellaris sont en soldes :
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Stellaris: MegaCorp
- Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
- Stellaris
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Stellaris: Federations
- Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasions
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Pre-Order Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
Les jeux Battlestar Galactica sont en soldes :
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Ghost Fleet Offensive
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Soundtrack + Wallpapers
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
