Publié le Samedi 12 décembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Mauvais week-endTous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur le site Gog.com. Des dizaines de jeux en promotion, que nous vous listons tout en vous conseillant, en mettant en gras nos préférences. Cette semaine, pas vraiment de quoi s'éclater... Mais qui sait, vous avez peut-être des goûts et attentes différentes de nous et trouverez peut-être la perle qui manque à votre ludothèque.
Voici la liste des jeux en soldes :
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Against the Moon
- Against The Moon Artbook
- Against The Moon Bundle
- Against The Moon Soundtrack
- Age of Civilizations II
- Battle Brothers
- Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
- Broken Lines
- Celestian Tales: Old North
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Alternate Costume Pack
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Howl of the Ravager
- Celestian Tales: Old North - Original Soundtrack
- Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond
- Eador. Masters of the Broken World
- Eador. Masters of the Broken World - Allied Forces
- Eador: Genesis
- Etherlords
- Etherlords 2
- Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes
- Fallen Enchantress: Ultimate Edition
- Fallen Enchantress: Upgrade to Ultimate
- Fantasy General II - Invasion
- Fantasy General II - Invasion General Edition
- Fantasy General II - Invasion Hero Edition
- Fantasy General II: Empire Aflame
- Fantasy General II: Onslaught
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
- Frozen Cortex
- Frozen Cortex Mega Tier
- Frozen Cortex Soundtrack
- Frozen Cortex Ultimate Tier
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Frozen Synapse 2 Soundtrack
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern
- I Am Not A Monster - Multiplayer Version
- I am not a Monster: First Contact
- Les Cochons de Guerre
- Lords of Magic: Special Edition
- Massive Assault
- Massive Assault: Phantom Renaissance
- Master of Magic
- Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- Moonbase Commander
- Overfall
- Overfall Soundtrack
- Panzer Corps 2
- Panzer Corps 2 General Edition Upgrade
- Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1939
- Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - Spanish Civil War
- Panzer Corps Gold
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Sengoku Jidai GOLD
- Sin Slayers
- Sin Slayers - Artbook
- Sin Slayers - Little Supporter
- Sin Slayers - Pharmacist
- Sin Slayers - Soundtrack
- Smuggler's Guild
- Smugglers V
- Smugglers V: Invasion
- Smugglers V: Invasion - Warrior Within
- Sorcerer King – Rivals
- StarCrawlers
- Stars in Shadow
- Stars in Shadow: Legacies
- Stellar Tactics
- Stoneshard
- Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
- Telepath Tactics
- Tharsis
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- UnderRail
- Underrail: Expedition
- Urtuk: The Desolation
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- EVERSPACE™
- Freespace 2
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Galactic Civilizations III Soundtrack
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2 est à 2,49 €
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- No Man's Sky
- Objects in Space
- Offworld Trading Company
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Outlaw Sectors DLC
- Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
- Sorcerer King – Rivals
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Star Control®: Origins
- Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
- Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- Universe Sandbox
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- ABZÛ
- Advent Rising
- Aragami
- Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Aragami: Nightfall
- Bastard
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean! - Soundtrack
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean! - The Zombiest Adventures
- Darkstone
- Desert Child
- Dungeon Rats
- Eisenwald: Blood of November
- Enclave
- Fight'N Rage
- Finding Paradise
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
- Guacamelee! 2 - Soundtrack
- Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
- Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack
- Guacamelee! Gold Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Legends of Eisenwald
- Legends of Eisenwald: Knight's Pack
- Legends of Eisenwald: Road to Iron Forest
- Maize
- Metrocide
- Monolith
- Monolith: Relics of the Past
- Nantucket
- Nantucket - Masters of the Seven Seas
- Nantucket - Songs of the Braves
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Edition
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Pack
- Overland
- Pinstripe
- Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
- Planet Nomads
- Screencheat
- Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- Shadwen
- The Age of Decadence
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- The First Tree
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- Xenonauts
