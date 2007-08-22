Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 2 janvier 2021 à 11:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, derniers jours pour les soldes d'hiver
Vite ! Y'en aura pour tout le monde !Les soldes d'hiver chez Gog.com continuent. Elles se terminent lundi. Il ne vous reste donc que quelques heures pour en profiter. Et Dieu sait s'il y a du bon !
Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos conseils en gras.
Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
- LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
- LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
- STAR WARS™ Rebellion
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
- STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- Afterlife
- Armed and Dangerous
- Escape from Monkey Island™
- Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
- Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
- Indiana Jones® and the Infernal Machine™
- Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LOOM™
- Maniac Mansion
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- The Dig®
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Gato Roboto
- Heave Ho
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- My Friend Pedro
- Observation
- Pikuniku
- Pikuniku Collector's Edition
- Ruiner
- Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- The Messenger
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Hearts of Iron
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
- Disney The Jungle Book
- Disney's Hercules
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow
- Stunt Island
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- TRON 2.0
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Balrum
- Beyond Divinity
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Celestian Tales: Old North
- Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
- Disco Elysium
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Dungeon Rats
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Elminage Gothic
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
- Heroland
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Bundle
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
- Iron Danger
- Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- King of Dragon Pass
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- Mount & Blade
- Mount & Blade II: BannerlordEN DEV
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
- Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Outward
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Revenant
- Sacred Gold
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- The Age of Decadence
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Long Journey Home
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Unrest
- Unrest Special Edition
- Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
- Vaporum
- Vaporum: Lockdown
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland Remastered
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Xanadu Next
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Ys Origin
- Ys SEVEN
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- Alien Earth
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Official Soundtrack Bundle
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
- BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- Bloodwych
- CARRION
- Close To The Sun
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Creaks
- Creaks Collector's Edition
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Death and Taxes
- Desperados III
- Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III Season Pass
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! Special Skin Pack
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Endzone - A World Apart Save the World EditionEN DEV
- Endzone - A World ApartEN DEV
- Exit the Gungeon
- Fantasy General II - Invasion
- Fantasy General II - Invasion General Edition
- Fantasy General II - Invasion Hero Edition
- Fantasy General II: Empire Aflame
- Fantasy General II: Onslaught
- Freedom Fighters
- GemCraft - Frostborn Wrath
- Ghostrunner
- Good CompanyEN DEV
- Hellpoint
- Hellpoint Supporter Pack
- Hexplore
- In Other Waters
- In Other Waters: A Study of Gliese 667Cc
- INMOST
- Iron Harvest
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Legend of Keepers - Supporter Pack
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon MasterEN DEV
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
- Monster Train
- Mount & Blade II: BannerlordEN DEV
- Murder by Numbers
- Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
- Noita
- Northgard
- Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
- Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
- Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
- Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
- Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
- Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
- Observation
- Of Orcs And Men
- One Step From Eden
- Outwars
- Phoenix Point: Year One Edition
- Powerslave
- RimWorld
- Scythe: Digital Edition
- Scythe: Digital Edition - Invaders from Afar
- Serious Sam 4
- Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition
- Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III Deluxe Edition
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister Supporter EditionEN DEV
- Solasta: Crown of the MagisterEN DEV
- Space HavenEN DEV
- Spiritfarer
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Stellar TacticsEN DEV
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Ticket to Ride
- Timelie
- TrickStyle
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Universe SandboxEN DEV
- Vagrus - The Riven RealmsEN DEV
- VirtuaVerse
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland Remastered
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- XCOM® 2
- Yes, Your Grace
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Anachronox
- Anna's Quest
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Beholder
- Beyond Divinity
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
- Bounty Train
- Bounty Train - New West
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Candle
- Caravan
- Ceville
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Combat Chess
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Corsairs Gold
- Daikatana
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Distrust
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- DreadOut
- Eador. Masters of the Broken World
- Eador: Genesis
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Fear Effect: Sedna
- Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
- Felix The Reaper
- Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
- Flashback™
- Future Unfolding
- Goetia
- Gomo
- GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Haimrik
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Journey of a Roach
- Kingdom: New Lands
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Memoria
- Moto Racer
- Moto Racer 2
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Of Orcs And Men
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- On Rusty Trails
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Pandemonium!
- Political Animals
- Post Mortem
- POSTAL 2
- Prodigy Tactics
- Raiden III Digital Edition
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Randal's Monday
- Rebel Galaxy
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Satellite Reign
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadowgrounds
- Shadowgrounds Survivor
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- SKYHILL
- State of Mind
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Subject 13
- Sunrider Academy
- Supreme Ruler 2010
- Syberia
- Syberia 2
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Tacoma
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Long Journey Home
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Swindle
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Tooth and Tail
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- We are the Dwarves
- Yesterday Origins
