Gog.com, derniers jours pour les soldes d'hiver

Publié le Samedi 2 janvier 2021 à 11:00:00

 

Vite ! Y'en aura pour tout le monde !

Les soldes d'hiver chez Gog.com continuent. Elles se terminent lundi. Il ne vous reste donc que quelques heures pour en profiter. Et Dieu sait s'il y a du bon !

Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos conseils en gras.

Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
  • STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
  • STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
  • STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
  • STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
  • STAR WARS™ Rebellion
  • STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
  • STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
  • STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
  • STAR WARS™: Dark Forces
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  • Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
  • STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
  • STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
  • STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
Les jeux Lucasfilm Games sont en soldes :
  • Afterlife
  • Armed and Dangerous
  • Escape from Monkey Island™
  • Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
  • Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
  • Indiana Jones® and the Infernal Machine™
  • Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LOOM
  • Maniac Mansion
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
  • Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
  • Sam & Max Hit the Road
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • The Dig®
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
Les jeux Devolver sont en soldes :
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Gato Roboto
  • Heave Ho
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Observation
  • Pikuniku
  • Pikuniku Collector's Edition
  • Ruiner
  • Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • STRAFE: Gold Edition
  • The Messenger
Les jeux Paradox sont en soldes :
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • Cities in Motion Collection
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Hearts of Iron II: Complete
  • Hearts of Iron III
  • Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Victoria Complete
  • Victoria II: Civil War Edition
Les jeux Disney sont en soldes :
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
  • Disney The Jungle Book
  • Disney's Hercules
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • Maui Mallard in Cold Shadow
  • Stunt Island
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • TRON 2.0
Les RPG sont en soldes :
  • ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
  • ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Balrum
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Blackguards 2
  • Blackguards Special Edition
  • Celestian Tales: Old North
  • Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
  • Disco Elysium
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
  • DROD 1+2+3
  • DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
  • DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
  • DROD: The Second Sky
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Dungeon Rats
  • Dungeon Siege Collection
  • Elminage Gothic
  • Eschalon: Book II
  • Eschalon: Book III
  • Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
  • Heroland
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Bundle
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
  • Iron Danger
  • Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • King of Dragon Pass
  • Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
  • Mount & Blade
  • Mount & Blade II: BannerlordEN DEV
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
  • Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
  • Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Outward
  • Outward: The Soroboreans
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • Revenant
  • Sacred Gold
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • The Age of Decadence
  • The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
  • The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Deluxe Edition
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Caligula Effect: Overdose
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Ultima™ 1+2+3
  • Ultima™ 4+5+6
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
  • Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
  • Ultima™ 9: Ascension
  • Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
  • Unrest
  • Unrest Special Edition
  • Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
  • Vaporum
  • Vaporum: Lockdown
  • Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
  • Xanadu Next
  • Ys I & II Chronicles+
  • Ys Origin
  • Ys SEVEN
  • Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
  • Ys: Memories of Celceta
  • Ys: The Oath in Felghana
  • Zwei: The Arges Adventure
  • Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
Le meilleur des soldes :
  • Alien Earth
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
  • Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Official Soundtrack Bundle
  • Batman - The Telltale Series
  • Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
  • Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
  • Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Batman™: Arkham Origins
  • Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
  • BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
  • BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
  • Bloodwych
  • CARRION
  • Close To The Sun
  • Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Creaks
  • Creaks Collector's Edition
  • D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
  • Death and Taxes
  • Desperados III
  • Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Desperados III Season Pass
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Destroy All Humans! Special Skin Pack
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
  • Dungeon Siege Collection
  • Endzone - A World Apart Save the World EditionEN DEV
  • Endzone - A World ApartEN DEV
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion General Edition
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion Hero Edition
  • Fantasy General II: Empire Aflame
  • Fantasy General II: Onslaught
  • Freedom Fighters
  • GemCraft - Frostborn Wrath
  • Ghostrunner
  • Good CompanyEN DEV
  • Hellpoint
  • Hellpoint Supporter Pack
  • Hexplore
  • In Other Waters
  • In Other Waters: A Study of Gliese 667Cc
  • INMOST
  • Iron Harvest
  • Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
  • Lair of the Clockwork God
  • Legend of Keepers - Supporter Pack
  • Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon MasterEN DEV
  • LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
  • LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp
  • Monster Train
  • Mount & Blade II: BannerlordEN DEV
  • Murder by Numbers
  • Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
  • Noita
  • Northgard
  • Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
  • Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
  • Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
  • Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
  • Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
  • Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
  • Observation
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • One Step From Eden
  • Outwars
  • Phoenix Point: Year One Edition
  • Powerslave
  • RimWorld
  • Scythe: Digital Edition
  • Scythe: Digital Edition - Invaders from Afar
  • Serious Sam 4
  • Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Shenmue III
  • Shenmue III Deluxe Edition
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister Supporter EditionEN DEV
  • Solasta: Crown of the MagisterEN DEV
  • Space HavenEN DEV
  • Spiritfarer
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
  • Stellar TacticsEN DEV
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness
  • SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • Ticket to Ride
  • Timelie
  • TrickStyle
  • Tropico 6
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
  • Universe SandboxEN DEV
  • Vagrus - The Riven RealmsEN DEV
  • VirtuaVerse
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Windbound
  • Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
  • XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
  • XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • XCOM® 2
  • Yes, Your Grace
Les meilleures ventes :
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  • Anachronox
  • Anna's Quest
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
  • Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
  • Bad Dream: Coma
  • Bad Dream: Fever
  • Beholder
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Blackguards 2
  • Blackguards Special Edition
  • BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
  • Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
  • Bounty Train
  • Bounty Train - New West
  • Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
  • Candle
  • Caravan
  • Ceville
  • Chroniques de la Lune Noire
  • Combat Chess
  • Conflict: Desert Storm
  • Corsairs Gold
  • Daikatana
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Distrust
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Dracula 4+5
  • Dracula Trilogy
  • Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
  • DreadOut
  • Eador. Masters of the Broken World
  • Eador: Genesis
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Fear Effect: Sedna
  • Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
  • Felix The Reaper
  • Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
  • Flashback™
  • Future Unfolding
  • Goetia
  • Gomo
  • GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
  • Haegemonia Gold Edition
  • Haimrik
  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
  • Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
  • Journey of a Roach
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Memoria
  • Moto Racer
  • Moto Racer 2
  • Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  • On Rusty Trails
  • Outcast - Second Contact
  • Outlast
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Pandemonium!
  • Political Animals
  • Post Mortem
  • POSTAL 2
  • Prodigy Tactics
  • Raiden III Digital Edition
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • Randal's Monday
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
  • Satellite Reign
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadowgrounds
  • Shadowgrounds Survivor
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
  • SKYHILL
  • State of Mind
  • Still Life
  • Still Life 2
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • Subject 13
  • Sunrider Academy
  • Supreme Ruler 2010
  • Syberia
  • Syberia 2
  • Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
  • Tacoma
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • The Swindle
  • The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
  • Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Valhalla Hills
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Yesterday Origins

 

 
