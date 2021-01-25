Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 30 janvier 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
On trouve toujours son bonheurPetite semaine pour Gog.com. Il y a certes, comme d'habitude, de très nombreux jeux en soldes. Mais pas forcément beaucoup de choses à se mettre sous la dent sans réserve.
On vous en a quand même sélectionné quelques-uns, en gras dans la liste, que l'on considère comme relativement incontournables à ces prix-là.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- A.D. 2044
- Anvil of Dawn
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Breathedge
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Close To The Sun
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
- Dream
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Eradicator
- FireStarter
- Hedon
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- Lovely Planet
- Lovely Planet OST
- Maize
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Mirror's Edge™
- Normality
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 2 - Soundtrack
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Signal Ops
- Singularity™
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- The Ball
- The Park
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Void Bastards
- Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- XIII
- XIII - Remake
- Ziggurat
- Nomads of Driftland
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Nomads of Driftland: The Forgotten Passage
- Danger Scavenger
- Bastard
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Beholder
- Beholder - Blissful Sleep
- Beholder 2
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Cinders
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition - Season Pass 2
- Death and Taxes
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys
- Eisenwald: Blood of November
- Heaven's Vault
- Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
- Hector: Badge of Carnage - Full Series
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived
- Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived Soundtrack
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - Soundtrack
- Legends of Eisenwald
- Legends of Eisenwald: Knight's Pack
- Legends of Eisenwald: Road to Iron Forest
- Little Misfortune
- Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
- Little Misfortune Official Artbook
- Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack
- Monster Prom
- Monster Prom: Second Term
- Not For Broadcast
- Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
- Orwell
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Pendragon
- Pendragon Official Soundtrack
- Puzzle Agent
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Reigns
- Reigns Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Reigns: Her Majesty - The Book of the Lady of the Wood
- Reigns: Her Majesty Soundtrack
- Solstice
- Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
- Solstice OST + Bonus Content
- Suzerain
- Tales of Monkey Island
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
- The Council
- The Longing
- The Red Strings Club
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
- We. The Revolution
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Order of Battle: Red Steel
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Red Storm
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- 88 Heroes
- AMID EVIL
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
- Ape Out
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Blazing Chrome
- Caladrius Blaze
- Cryptark
- Cryptark Soundtrack
- Crystal Caves HD
- DUSK
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
- Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
- Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
- Dying Light - Hellraid
- Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
- Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
- Dying Light - Volkan Combat Armor Bundle
- Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
- Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light: White Death Bundle
- Evolva
- Expendable
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Iron Storm
- Katana ZERO
- Neon Chrome
- Neon Chrome - Arena
- Neon Chrome Deluxe Edition
- Neon Chrome Original Soundtrack
- Nex Machina
- POSTAL 2
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- POSTAL 4: No RegertsEN DEV
- Project Warlock
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Shadowgrounds
- Shadowgrounds Survivor
- Sine Mora EX
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
- STRAFE Official Soundtrack
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- Stranglehold
- Sublevel Zero Redux
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Tokyo 42
- Tokyo 42 - Smaceshi's Castles
- Trailblazers
- Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
- Unreal Gold
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Xeno Crisis
