Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Dernières actus

Snakebyte Twin Charge pour PS5 e...

Immortals Fenyx Rising : démo g...

Balan Wonderworld : la démo est...

The King of Fighters XV : trois ...

The Medium est sorti sur PC et X...

 

Publié le Samedi 30 janvier 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

On trouve toujours son bonheur

Petite semaine pour Gog.com. Il y a certes, comme d'habitude, de très nombreux jeux en soldes. Mais pas forcément beaucoup de choses à se mettre sous la dent sans réserve.

On vous en a quand même sélectionné quelques-uns, en gras dans la liste, que l'on considère comme relativement incontournables à ces prix-là.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • A.D. 2044
  • Anvil of Dawn
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • BioShock™ 2 Remastered
  • BioShock™ Remastered
  • Breathedge
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
  • Close To The Sun
  • Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
  • Dream
  • Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
  • Eradicator
  • FireStarter
  • Hedon
  • Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
  • Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
  • Lighthouse: The Dark Being
  • Lovely Planet
  • Lovely Planet OST
  • Maize
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
  • Mirror's Edge™
  • Normality
  • Reah: Face the Unknown
  • Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
  • Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shadow Warrior 2 - Soundtrack
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • Signal Ops
  • Singularity™
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Tex Murphy: Overseer
  • Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
  • Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
  • The Ball
  • The Park
  • Venom. Codename: Outbreak
  • Void Bastards
  • Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • XIII
  • XIII - Remake
  • Ziggurat
Les jeux Star Drifter sont en soldes :
  • Nomads of Driftland
  • Driftland: The Magic Revival
  • Nomads of Driftland: The Forgotten Passage
  • Danger Scavenger
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Bastard
  • Batman - The Telltale Series
  • Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
  • Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
  • Beholder
  • Beholder - Blissful Sleep
  • Beholder 2
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Cinders
  • Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
  • Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition - Season Pass 2
  • Death and Taxes
  • Do Not Feed the Monkeys
  • Eisenwald: Blood of November
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
  • Hector: Badge of Carnage - Full Series
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow
  • Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
  • Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived
  • Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived Soundtrack
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - Soundtrack
  • Legends of Eisenwald
  • Legends of Eisenwald: Knight's Pack
  • Legends of Eisenwald: Road to Iron Forest
  • Little Misfortune
  • Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
  • Little Misfortune Official Artbook
  • Little Misfortune Original Soundtrack
  • Monster Prom
  • Monster Prom: Second Term
  • Not For Broadcast
  • Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
  • Orwell
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
  • Pendragon
  • Pendragon Official Soundtrack
  • Puzzle Agent
  • Puzzle Agent 2
  • Reigns
  • Reigns Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones
  • Reigns: Her Majesty
  • Reigns: Her Majesty - The Book of the Lady of the Wood
  • Reigns: Her Majesty Soundtrack
  • Solstice
  • Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
  • Solstice OST + Bonus Content
  • Suzerain
  • Tales of Monkey Island
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
  • The Council
  • The Longing
  • The Red Strings Club
  • The Walking Dead: 400 Days
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
  • The Walking Dead: Season One
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
  • Wanderlust: Transsiberian
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
  • We. The Revolution
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
Les jeux Order of Battle sont en soldes :
  • Order of Battle: Morning Sun
  • Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
  • Order of Battle: Winter War
  • Order of Battle: Red Steel
  • Order of Battle: Burma Road
  • Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
  • Order of Battle: Rising Sun
  • Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Endsieg
  • Order of Battle: Red Storm
  • Order of Battle: World War II
  • Order of Battle: Sandstorm
  • Order of Battle: Red Star
Les soldes du week-end :
  • 88 Heroes
  • AMID EVIL
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
  • Ape Out
  • Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
  • Blake Stone: Planet Strike
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Cryptark
  • Cryptark Soundtrack
  • Crystal Caves HD
  • DUSK
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
  • Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
  • Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
  • Dying Light - Hellraid
  • Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
  • Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
  • Dying Light - Volkan Combat Armor Bundle
  • Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
  • Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
  • Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
  • Dying Light: White Death Bundle
  • Evolva
  • Expendable
  • Incoming + Incoming Forces
  • Iron Storm
  • Katana ZERO
  • Neon Chrome
  • Neon Chrome - Arena
  • Neon Chrome Deluxe Edition
  • Neon Chrome Original Soundtrack
  • Nex Machina
  • POSTAL 2
  • Postal 2: Paradise Lost
  • POSTAL 4: No RegertsEN DEV
  • Project Warlock
  • Rise of the Triad (2013)
  • Rise of the Triad: Dark War
  • Shadowgrounds
  • Shadowgrounds Survivor
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Slime-san: Superslime Edition
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
  • STRAFE Official Soundtrack
  • STRAFE: Gold Edition
  • Stranglehold
  • Sublevel Zero Redux
  • SUPERHOT
  • SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
  • Tokyo 42
  • Tokyo 42 - Smaceshi's Castles
  • Trailblazers
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • Unreal Gold
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Xeno Crisis

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

- (TEST) Turrican Flashback (PS4, Nintendo Switch) par 10r

- (TEST) Turrican Flashback (PS4, Nintendo Switch) par Papa Panda

- Turrican Flashback sort sur PS4 et Nintendo Switch par Papa Panda

- (TEST) Turrican Flashback (PS4, Nintendo Switch) par jymmyelloco

- Turrican Flashback sort sur PS4 et Nintendo Switch par jymmyelloco

- Turrican Flashback sort sur PS4 et Nintendo Switch par Papa Panda

Articles préférés

- (Int -18 ans) Top 7 des idées sexe pour bien commencer l'année

- Gamalive vous souhaite une bonne et heureuse année 2021

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

- WandaVision, la critique de la série Disney +

- Lupin, la critique de la série Netflix

Dernières Vidéos

- Immortals Fenyx Rising : démo gratuite et premier DLC disponibles

- Balan Wonderworld : la démo est disponible !

- The King of Fighters XV : trois combattants dévoilés en vidéo

- The Medium est sorti sur PC et Xbox Series

- Spirit La grande aventure de Lucky, un jeu qui sent le purin

- King’s Bounty II : session Q&A avec les développeurs

- Spacebase Startopia annoncé pour le 26 mars

Derniers Concours

- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

41135-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres