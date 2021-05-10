Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 15 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Couci-couça

Comme toutes les semaines, Gog.com vous propose de nombreux jeux en soldes. Voici la liste des jeux concernés par ces promotions.

Et comme toutes les semaines, on vous a mis nos préférences et recommandations en gras.

Les jeux de la semaine en soldes :
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Black Future '88
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
  • Monster Train
  • Monster Train - The Last Divinity
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • Train Fever
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Breach & Clear
  • Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
  • XCOM® 2
  • Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
  • Black Future '88 Original Digital Soundtrack
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • Transport Fever 2
  • Transport Fever
  • Blazing Beaks
  • Kerbal Space Program: Making History
Les jeux Night Dive Studios sont en soldes :
  • System Shock™ 2
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • SiN Gold
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • Timelapse
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • Turok
  • Noctropolis
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • Shadow Man Remastered
  • Metal Fatigue
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • Space Rogue Classic
Les jeux Square Enix sont en soldes :
  • Anachronox
  • Conflict: Desert Storm
  • Daikatana
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Gangsters: Organized Crime
  • Gex
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season
  • Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  • Pandemonium 2
  • Pandemonium!
  • Project Eden
  • Revenant
  • Supreme Commander 2
  • Supreme Commander 2: Infinite War Battle Pack
  • Supreme Commander Gold Edition
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Tomb Raider 1+2+3
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
  • Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
Les jeux en soldes à la mi-semaine :
  • Ancestors Legacy
  • Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
  • Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
  • Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
  • Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Soundtrack
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
  • BLACKHOLE
  • BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Corpse Party
  • Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient
  • Corpse Party: Blood Drive
  • Corpse Party: Book of Shadows
  • Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash
  • Crawl
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
  • Dry Drowning
  • Flashback™
  • Haegemonia Gold Edition
  • Iron Storm
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
  • Subject 13
  • Think of The Children
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
  • Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
Les soldes du week-end :
  • A Short Hike
  • ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
  • Age of Wonders
  • Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
  • Age of Wonders 3
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
  • Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasions
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Pre-Order Content Pack
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Star Kings
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • Big Pharma
  • Big Pharma: Marketing and Malpractice
  • Capitalism 2
  • Capitalism Plus
  • Ceville
  • CHUCHEL
  • CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
  • CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Cities in Motion
  • Cities in Motion Collection
  • Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
  • Darkstar One
  • Democracy 3
  • Democracy 3: Africa
  • Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
  • Democracy 3: Electioneering
  • Democracy 3: Extremism
  • Democracy 3: Social Engineering
  • Democracy 4EN DEV
  • Design Variety Pack
  • Doors that go like this
  • ENCODYA
  • ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
  • Endzone - A World Apart
  • Endzone - A World Apart Save the World Edition
  • EXAPUNKS
  • Fell Seal DLC Bundle
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters
  • Incredipede
  • Infinifactory
  • Jalopy
  • King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
  • King's Bounty: The Legend
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Save the World Edition
  • Little Big Workshop
  • LUNA The Shadow Dust
  • Mini Metro
  • MOLEK-SYNTEZ
  • Mutropolis
  • Opus Magnum
  • Pikuniku
  • Pikuniku Collector's Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
  • Pizza Connection
  • Pizza Connection 2
  • Pizza Connection 3
  • Pizza Connection 3 OST
  • Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
  • Production Line
  • Project Hospital
  • Project Hospital - Department of Infectious Diseases
  • Project Hospital - Hospital Services
  • Project Hospital - Traumatology Department
  • S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
  • Sea Dogs
  • Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
  • Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
  • SHENZHEN I/O
  • Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Space Colony HD
  • Spacechem
  • The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
  • TIS-100
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

 

 
