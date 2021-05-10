Dernières actus
Pokémon : Katy Perry chante ave...
Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced...
Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance...
La suite de Lupin bientôt sur N...
Publié le Samedi 15 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Couci-couçaComme toutes les semaines, Gog.com vous propose de nombreux jeux en soldes. Voici la liste des jeux concernés par ces promotions.
Et comme toutes les semaines, on vous a mis nos préférences et recommandations en gras.
Les jeux de la semaine en soldes :
- We are the Dwarves
- Black Future '88
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- Monster Train
- Monster Train - The Last Divinity
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Train Fever
- Kerbal Space Program
- Breach & Clear
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
- XCOM® 2
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- Black Future '88 Original Digital Soundtrack
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Transport Fever 2
- Transport Fever
- Blazing Beaks
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- System Shock™ 2
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- SiN Gold
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Timelapse
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Turok
- Noctropolis
- Forsaken Remastered
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Metal Fatigue
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Space Rogue Classic
- Anachronox
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Daikatana
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Gex
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Project Eden
- Revenant
- Supreme Commander 2
- Supreme Commander 2: Infinite War Battle Pack
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- Ancestors Legacy
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
- Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
- Ancestors Legacy - Special Edition
- Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Soundtrack
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
- BLACKHOLE
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- Corpse Party
- Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient
- Corpse Party: Blood Drive
- Corpse Party: Book of Shadows
- Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash
- Crawl
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Dry Drowning
- Flashback™
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Iron Storm
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- Subject 13
- Think of The Children
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
- Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
- A Short Hike
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasions
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Pre-Order Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Star Kings
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Big Pharma
- Big Pharma: Marketing and Malpractice
- Capitalism 2
- Capitalism Plus
- Ceville
- CHUCHEL
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
- Darkstar One
- Democracy 3
- Democracy 3: Africa
- Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- Democracy 3: Electioneering
- Democracy 3: Extremism
- Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- Democracy 4EN DEV
- Design Variety Pack
- Doors that go like this
- ENCODYA
- ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Endzone - A World Apart Save the World Edition
- EXAPUNKS
- Fell Seal DLC Bundle
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters
- Incredipede
- Infinifactory
- Jalopy
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- King's Bounty: Dark Side
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Save the World Edition
- Little Big Workshop
- LUNA The Shadow Dust
- Mini Metro
- MOLEK-SYNTEZ
- Mutropolis
- Opus Magnum
- Pikuniku
- Pikuniku Collector's Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Pizza Connection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Pizza Connection 3 OST
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- Production Line
- Project Hospital
- Project Hospital - Department of Infectious Diseases
- Project Hospital - Hospital Services
- Project Hospital - Traumatology Department
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- Sea Dogs
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Space Colony HD
- Spacechem
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- TIS-100
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Papa Panda
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Narcisse d'oyo
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- L'atelier du jeu vidéo : Nintendo vous apprend à créer vos jeux par jymmyelloco
- Flashback 2 annoncé par Microids par jymmyelloco
Articles préférés
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page : Interview exclusive de Rhianna Pratchett
- Love & Monsters, la critique du film
- (TEST) Monster Energy Supercross 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ?
- Falcon et le soldat de l'hiver, la critique de l'épisode 6
Dernières Vidéos
- Pokémon : Katy Perry chante avec Pikachu
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition est disponible sur l’Epic Game Store
- Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance sera disponible sur le Xbox Game Pass
- La suite de Lupin bientôt sur Netflix
- Space Commander: War and Trade est sorti sur Nintendo Switch
- Le Dernier Voyage, la S-F Française à l'honneur
- Famicom Detective Club : un jeu d'enquêtes sur Nintendo Switch
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé