Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 22 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Petite semaine

Comme toutes les semaines nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes en cours sur le site Gog.com. Et comme toutes les semaines, nous vous avons sélectionné nos préférences, à retrouver en gras dans les listes.

Le jeu The Witcher fête son anniversaire :
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
Les jeux The Escapists sont en soldes :
  • The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
  • The Escapists
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • The Escapists: Alcatraz
  • The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
  • The Escapists: Escape Team
  • The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
  • The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
  • The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
  • The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
  • The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • 7 Billion Humans
  • 88 Heroes
  • Anna's Quest
  • Astrologaster
  • Astrologaster: Soundtrack
  • Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Caravan
  • Children of Zodiarcs
  • Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
  • Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
  • Conga Master
  • Creature in the Well
  • Dawn of Man
  • Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
  • Death's Gambit
  • Decay of Logos
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Dex
  • Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
  • Finding Paradise
  • Finding Paradise Soundtrack
  • Fort Triumph
  • Foundation Soundtrack
  • Foundation
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Headlander
  • Headlander + Soundtrack
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! - Spud Tales: Journey to Olympus
  • Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
  • Human Resource Machine
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • INSIDE
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Katana ZERO
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - Soundtrack
  • Kenshi
  • Kim
  • Kim - Soundtrack
  • Kingdoms and Castles
  • Kingsway
  • Lamplight City
  • LIMBO
  • Little Inferno
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
  • Megaquarium
  • Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion
  • Mundaun
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
  • Planetbase
  • Rain World
  • Risk of Rain
  • Spiritfarer Lily Update
  • STASIS
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • State of Mind
  • State of Mind - Artbook
  • State of Mind - Soundtrack
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
  • SteamWorld Heist
  • SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
  • SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
  • Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Longing
  • Timespinner
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
  • Trailblazers
  • Unforeseen Incidents
  • Valfaris
  • Valfaris - Artbook numérique
  • Valfaris - OST numérique
  • Xenonauts
  • YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Attack of the Earthlings
  • Battle Brothers
  • Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
  • Battle Brothers - Supporter Edition Upgrade
  • Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
  • Battlevoid: Harbinger
  • Darkest Dungeon Soundtrack
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
  • Dead In Vinland
  • Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
  • Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
  • Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
  • Depth of Extinction
  • Depth of Extinction - Soundtrack
  • Don't Starve
  • Don't Starve Alone Pack Plus
  • Don't Starve: Hamlet
  • Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
  • Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
  • GoNNER BlüEBERRY EdiTION
  • GoNNER Soundtrack
  • GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
  • Invisible Inc.
  • Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
  • Lost Sea
  • Massive Chalice
  • Massive Chalice Soundtrack
  • Monstrum
  • Monstrum - Original Soundtrack
  • NEO Scavenger
  • NeuroVoider
  • Renowned Explorers - Artbook
  • Renowned Explorers - Original Soundtrack
  • Renowned Explorers: Definitive Edition
  • Renowned Explorers: International Society
  • Renowned Explorers: More To Explore
  • Renowned Explorers: The Emperor's Challenge
  • Reventure
  • Reventure Soundtrack
  • Songbringer
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Spelunky
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
  • Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
  • Tangledeep
  • Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
  • Tangledeep - Legend of Shara
  • Tangledeep ~ Arrange ~ Soundtrack
  • Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
  • Tangledeep + Legend of Shara + Soundtrack
  • Tangledeep Original Soundtrack
  • Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial
  • Ziggurat
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Blasphemous
  • Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
  • Blasphemous Digital Art Book
  • Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
  • Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
  • CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk - Artbook
  • Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
  • CrossCode
  • CrossCode - Ninja Skin
  • CrossCode - Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Soundtrack
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Enhanced Edition
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
  • Graveyard Keeper Artbook
  • Graveyard Keeper OST
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
  • Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
  • Littlewood
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories
  • Neon Abyss
  • Neon Abyss – The Lovable Rogues Pack
  • Noita
  • Noita Official Soundtrack
  • Owlboy
  • Owlboy Collector's Edition
  • Owlboy Soundtrack
  • The Escapists
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
  • The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
  • The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
  • The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
  • The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • The Escapists: Alcatraz
  • The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
  • The Escapists: Escape Team
  • The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • The Messenger
  • The Messenger EP by Keiji Yamagishi
  • The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc I: The Past
  • The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc II: The Future
  • The Messenger Soundtrack - Disc III: Picnic Panic
  • To The Moon
  • VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
  • VirtuaVerse
  • VirtuaVerse - Soundtrack
  • Yes, Your Grace
  • Yes, Your Grace Soundtrack
Les jeux Paradox sont en soldes :
  • Age of Wonders
  • Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
  • Age of Wonders 3
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • BATTLETECH
  • Cities in Motion
  • Europa Universalis
  • Europa Universalis II
  • Europa Universalis III Complete
  • Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Hearts of Iron II: Complete
  • Hearts of Iron III
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Prison Architect
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
  • Stellaris
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Victoria Complete
  • Victoria II: Civil War Edition

 

 
