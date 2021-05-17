Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 22 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaineComme toutes les semaines nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes en cours sur le site Gog.com. Et comme toutes les semaines, nous vous avons sélectionné nos préférences, à retrouver en gras dans les listes.
Le jeu The Witcher fête son anniversaire :
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- 7 Billion Humans
- 88 Heroes
- Anna's Quest
- Astrologaster
- Astrologaster: Soundtrack
- Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
- Blazing Chrome
- Caravan
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
- Conga Master
- Creature in the Well
- Dawn of Man
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Death's Gambit
- Decay of Logos
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Dex
- Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
- Finding Paradise
- Finding Paradise Soundtrack
- Fort Triumph
- Foundation Soundtrack
- Foundation
- Ghost of a Tale
- Headlander
- Headlander + Soundtrack
- Heaven's Vault
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! - Spud Tales: Journey to Olympus
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Human Resource Machine
- Hyper Light Drifter
- INSIDE
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Katana ZERO
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - Soundtrack
- Kenshi
- Kim
- Kim - Soundtrack
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Kingsway
- Lamplight City
- LIMBO
- Little Inferno
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
- Megaquarium
- Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion
- Mundaun
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
- Planetbase
- Rain World
- Risk of Rain
- Spiritfarer Lily Update
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- State of Mind
- State of Mind - Artbook
- State of Mind - Soundtrack
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- The Long Journey Home
- The Longing
- Timespinner
- Tooth and Tail
- Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
- Trailblazers
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Valfaris
- Valfaris - Artbook numérique
- Valfaris - OST numérique
- Xenonauts
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
- Attack of the Earthlings
- Battle Brothers
- Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- Battle Brothers - Supporter Edition Upgrade
- Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Darkest Dungeon Soundtrack
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Dead In Vinland
- Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
- Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
- Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
- Depth of Extinction
- Depth of Extinction - Soundtrack
- Don't Starve
- Don't Starve Alone Pack Plus
- Don't Starve: Hamlet
- Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
- GoNNER BlüEBERRY EdiTION
- GoNNER Soundtrack
- GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
- Invisible Inc.
- Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
- Lost Sea
- Massive Chalice
- Massive Chalice Soundtrack
- Monstrum
- Monstrum - Original Soundtrack
- NEO Scavenger
- NeuroVoider
- Renowned Explorers - Artbook
- Renowned Explorers - Original Soundtrack
- Renowned Explorers: Definitive Edition
- Renowned Explorers: International Society
- Renowned Explorers: More To Explore
- Renowned Explorers: The Emperor's Challenge
- Reventure
- Reventure Soundtrack
- Songbringer
- Space Rogue Classic
- Spelunky
- Tales of Maj'Eyal
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Ashes of Urh'Rok
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Embers of Rage
- Tales of Maj'Eyal: Forbidden Cults
- Tangledeep
- Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
- Tangledeep - Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep ~ Arrange ~ Soundtrack
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara + Soundtrack
- Tangledeep Original Soundtrack
- Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial
- Ziggurat
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
- Blasphemous Digital Art Book
- Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
- CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk - Artbook
- Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
- CrossCode
- CrossCode - Ninja Skin
- CrossCode - Soundtrack
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Soundtrack
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Enhanced Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Graveyard Keeper Artbook
- Graveyard Keeper OST
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
- Littlewood
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Neon Abyss
- Neon Abyss – The Lovable Rogues Pack
- Noita
- Noita Official Soundtrack
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Owlboy Soundtrack
- The Messenger
- The Messenger EP by Keiji Yamagishi
- The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc I: The Past
- The Messenger Original Soundtrack - Disc II: The Future
- The Messenger Soundtrack - Disc III: Picnic Panic
- To The Moon
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- VirtuaVerse
- VirtuaVerse - Soundtrack
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yes, Your Grace Soundtrack
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- BATTLETECH
- Cities in Motion
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- Hearts of Iron
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Prison Architect
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Stellaris
- Surviving Mars
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
