Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 3 juillet 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

De quoi s'occuper pendant les vacances

Retrouvons comme chaque samedi, les soldes du week-end de Gog.com. Des dizaines de jeux à prix cassés, et certains sont tout simplement incontournables.

Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • American McGee's Grimm
  • Bleeding Moons
  • Book of Demons
  • Book of Demons - Collector's Content
  • Bulb Boy
  • Bulb Boy Soundtrack Remastered
  • Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
  • Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
  • Expendable
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary...
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
  • Incoming + Incoming Forces
  • Iron Marines
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage!
  • Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
  • Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
  • Kingdom Rush
  • Kingdom Rush Origins
  • Kingdom Rush: Frontiers
  • Litil Divil
  • Mobile Forces
  • Moebius: Empire Rising
  • Moon Hunters
  • Nebuchadnezzar
  • Normality
  • Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
  • Obscuritas
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Edition
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Pack
  • Out There: Ω Edition
  • Out There: Ω Edition - Soundtrack
  • Out There: Ω Edition + Soundtrack
  • Realms of the Haunting
  • Relicta
  • River City Ransom: Underground
  • River City Ransom: Underground OST
  • Ruin of the Reckless
  • Ruin of the Reckless Collector's Edition Art pack
  • Ruin of the Reckless OST
  • Six Ages Original Soundtrack
  • Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind
  • Slipstream 5000
  • Soulbringer
  • Stardew Valley
  • Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
  • The Interactive Adventures of Dog Mendonça and Pizzaboy®
  • The Last Door: Collector's Edition
  • The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
  • Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial
  • Z: The Game
Les "restes" des soldes d'été :
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • EVERSPACE™
  • Firewatch
  • Grim Dawn
  • Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
  • Grim Dawn - Crucible
  • Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
  • Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
  • GRIP
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Original Soundtrack
  • Hollow Knight
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Metro Exodus
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
  • Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
  • Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • A.D. 2044
  • Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • Anna's Quest
  • Armikrog
  • Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
  • Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
  • Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
  • Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Botanicula
  • Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
  • Conarium
  • Conarium OST
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • DISTRAINT 2
  • DISTRAINT 2 - OST
  • DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
  • Dream
  • Dropsy
  • Dropsy: Warm Damp Hug
  • Future Unfolding
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Lake Ridden
  • Lake Ridden OST
  • Lamplight City
  • Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
  • Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Memoranda
  • Mutropolis
  • Not Tonight
  • Obduction ®
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
  • Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Season 2 Deluxe
  • Pathologic 2
  • Pathologic 2: Artbook
  • Pathologic 2: Marble Nest
  • Pathologic 2: Soundtrack
  • Reah: Face the Unknown
  • Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  • Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  • Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
  • Silence
  • Silence Artbook
  • Silence Soundtrack
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
  • Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
  • TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
  • Unforeseen Incidents
  • Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
  • Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
  • Uru: Complete Chronicles
  • We Happy Few
  • We Happy Few Deluxe Edition
  • We Happy Few Season Pass
Les soldes du week-end :
  • BLACKHOLE
  • BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Blades of Time
  • Blades of Time - Dismal Swamp DLC
  • Blades of Time - Limited Edition
  • Butcher
  • BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
  • Darkwood
  • Darkwood - Artbook
  • Darkwood - Soundtrack
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Devil's Hunt
  • Din's Curse
  • Din's Curse: Demon War
  • Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
  • ELDERBORN
  • ELDERBORN Metal AF Edition
  • FORCED SHOWDOWN
  • FORCED SHOWDOWN: Deluxe Content
  • FORCED SHOWDOWN: Drone Invasion
  • FORCED SHOWDOWN: Supreme Skin Pack
  • Freedom Planet
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Fury Unleashed Soundtrack
  • Haimrik
  • Lichtspeer Complete Bundle
  • Lichtspeer Soundtrack
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
  • Monstrum
  • Monstrum - Original Soundtrack
  • Outlast
  • Outlast 2
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Remothered: Tormented Fathers
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
  • SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
  • SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
  • Shadows: Awakening
  • Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
  • Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
  • Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
  • Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
  • Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms Soundtrack
  • Slain: Back From Hell
  • Slain: Back From Hell Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Songbringer
  • Speed Brawl
  • Tempest
  • Tempest - Jade Sea
  • Tempest - Pirate City
  • Tempest - Treasure Lands
  • Tempest Soundtrack
  • Two Worlds Epic Edition
  • Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
  • Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past
  • Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past 2
  • Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
  • Valfaris
  • Valfaris - Artbook numérique
  • Valfaris - OST numérique
  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron - Flyboyz Edition
  • We are alright (Lichtspeer documentary)
  • Zombasite
  • Zombasite: Orc Schism

 

 
