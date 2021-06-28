Dernières actus
(TEST) Surefire Skirmish Gaming ...
(TEST) Man Eater (Nintendo Switc...
Rubika : Présentation officiell...
Les Sims 4 : Vie à la campagne
Publié le Samedi 3 juillet 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
De quoi s'occuper pendant les vacancesRetrouvons comme chaque samedi, les soldes du week-end de Gog.com. Des dizaines de jeux à prix cassés, et certains sont tout simplement incontournables.
Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- American McGee's Grimm
- Bleeding Moons
- Book of Demons
- Book of Demons - Collector's Content
- Bulb Boy
- Bulb Boy Soundtrack Remastered
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
- Expendable
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary...
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Iron Marines
- Jagged Alliance: Rage!
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
- Kingdom Rush
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- Kingdom Rush: Frontiers
- Litil Divil
- Mobile Forces
- Moebius: Empire Rising
- Moon Hunters
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Normality
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Obscuritas
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Edition
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Explorer’s Pack
- Out There: Ω Edition
- Out There: Ω Edition - Soundtrack
- Out There: Ω Edition + Soundtrack
- Realms of the Haunting
- Relicta
- River City Ransom: Underground
- River City Ransom: Underground OST
- Ruin of the Reckless
- Ruin of the Reckless Collector's Edition Art pack
- Ruin of the Reckless OST
- Six Ages Original Soundtrack
- Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind
- Slipstream 5000
- Soulbringer
- Stardew Valley
- Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
- The Interactive Adventures of Dog Mendonça and Pizzaboy®
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
- Tower Hunter: Erza's Trial
- Z: The Game
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- EVERSPACE™
- Firewatch
- Grim Dawn
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
- GRIP
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Original Soundtrack
- Hollow Knight
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A.D. 2044
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Animation Arts Collection
- Anna's Quest
- Armikrog
- Armikrog - Deluxe Edition
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Botanicula
- Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- DISTRAINT 2
- DISTRAINT 2 - OST
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Dream
- Dropsy
- Dropsy: Warm Damp Hug
- Future Unfolding
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Lake Ridden
- Lake Ridden OST
- Lamplight City
- Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Memoranda
- Mutropolis
- Not Tonight
- Obduction ®
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Original Soundtrack
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength Season 2 Deluxe
- Pathologic 2
- Pathologic 2: Artbook
- Pathologic 2: Marble Nest
- Pathologic 2: Soundtrack
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- Silence
- Silence Artbook
- Silence Soundtrack
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
- TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
- Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- We Happy Few
- We Happy Few Deluxe Edition
- We Happy Few Season Pass
- BLACKHOLE
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- Blades of Time
- Blades of Time - Dismal Swamp DLC
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Butcher
- BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
- Darkwood
- Darkwood - Artbook
- Darkwood - Soundtrack
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Devil's Hunt
- Din's Curse
- Din's Curse: Demon War
- Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
- ELDERBORN
- ELDERBORN Metal AF Edition
- FORCED SHOWDOWN
- FORCED SHOWDOWN: Deluxe Content
- FORCED SHOWDOWN: Drone Invasion
- FORCED SHOWDOWN: Supreme Skin Pack
- Freedom Planet
- Fury Unleashed
- Fury Unleashed Soundtrack
- Haimrik
- Lichtspeer Complete Bundle
- Lichtspeer Soundtrack
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
- Monstrum
- Monstrum - Original Soundtrack
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
- SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
- Shadows: Awakening
- Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
- Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms Soundtrack
- Slain: Back From Hell
- Slain: Back From Hell Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Songbringer
- Speed Brawl
- Tempest
- Tempest - Jade Sea
- Tempest - Pirate City
- Tempest - Treasure Lands
- Tempest Soundtrack
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
- Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past
- Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past 2
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Valfaris
- Valfaris - Artbook numérique
- Valfaris - OST numérique
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron - Flyboyz Edition
- We are alright (Lichtspeer documentary)
- Zombasite
- Zombasite: Orc Schism
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- L'Edito du Dimanche par 10r
- (TEST) Surefire Skirmish Gaming Headset, un casque PC, PS4 et PS5 par Cedric Gasperini
- (TEST) Surefire Skirmish Gaming Headset, un casque PC, PS4 et PS5 par 10r
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Costello
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, nos premières impressions par 10r
- Top des ventes de jeux sur Steam par AltATou
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par wonderm
Articles préférés
- Lost in Random, un jeu d'aventure gothique et féérique
- Tour de France 2021 et Pro Cycling Manager 2021 sont sortis
- (TEST) Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (PS5)
- Loki, critique des épisodes 1 & 2 de la nouvelle série Disney +
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ?
Dernières Vidéos
- Rubika : Présentation officielle des projets de fin d’études de l'école de jeux vidéo
- Les Sims 4 : Vie à la campagne
- Les remasters de Final Fantasy I, II et III nous confirment leur date de sortie
- Destiny 2 : Le Solstice des Héros est de retour !
- RiMS Racing, le jeu de courses de motos, nous dévoile un nouveau trailer
- Observer : System Redux voit sa date de sortie repoussée
- Diablo IV nous en apprend plus sur le design des personnages
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé