Publié le Samedi 25 septembre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet
GOG.com : les soldes du week-end
Quelques petites perles à récupérerJ'espère que vous passez un bon début de week-end, nous sommes le samedi 27 septembre et comme toujours, nous vous proposons les fameuses soldes du week-end sur GOG.com. Pour ce week-end, on retrouve quelques petites perles à moindre coup et qui pourront vous satisfaire comme ABZU, Overcooked, Kingdom Rush ou encore Stardew Valley. Nous vous mettons en gras nos préférences afin de vous conseiller.
Les soldes du week-end :
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Kingdom Rush: Frontiers
- Botanicula
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- Overlord + Raising Hell
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Kingdom Rush
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Soundtrack
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Biped
- Overcooked! 2
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Stardew Valley
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- The First Tree
- Monster Prom
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- Overlord II
- ABZÛ
- Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
- LUNA The Shadow Dust
- Monster Prom: Second Term
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Artbook
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- LUNA The Shadow Dust – Art Book
- LUNA The Shadow Dust – Bande-son officielle
- A Short Hike
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage
- Darksiders III - Keepers of the Void
- Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack
- Sacred Gold
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Zombasite
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Genesis Digital Extras
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III - Digital Extras
- Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- Zombasite: Orc Schism
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Victor Vran
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms Soundtrack
- Shadows: Awakening
- Darksiders III Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- Grim Dawn
- Din's Legacy
- The Slormancer Soundtrack
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Darksiders III - The Crucible
- Book of Demons
- The Slormancer + OST Bundle
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Soundtrack
- Children of Morta
- Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
- Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
- The SlormancerEN DEV
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
- Book of Demons - Collector's Content
- Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC
- The Falconeer Soundtrack
- GRIP
- Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
- The Falconeer - The Hunter
- The Town of Light
- AVICII Invector
- Those Who Remain
- Close To The Sun
- GRIP - Official Soundtrack
- The Falconeer Game Guide
- AVICII Invector - Magma Track Pack
- The Falconeer - Warrior Edition
- AVICII Invector - TIM Track Pack
- The Falconeer
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack
- Hot Brass
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
- Stonefly
- Pumpkin Jack
- Slay the Spire - Soundtrack
- Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion
- One Step From Eden
- We are the Dwarves
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Foundation Soundtrack
- No Longer Home
- Spiritfarer Beverly Update
- Owlboy
- Pathway
- The Coma: Recut
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- Aegis Defenders
- Kenshi
- Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Torchlight
- Spelunky
- Banished
- Journey of a Roach
- Xenonauts
- Anomaly Defenders
- Spacecom
- Halfway
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Korea
- Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
- Suzerain - Presidential Edition
- Mundaun
- Creeper World 4
- Re-Legion - Digital Soundtrack
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters
- Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
- Caravan
- Frostpunk: On The Edge
- Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Hob
- Flower
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
- Planetbase
- Creeper World 4 Soundtrack
- Suzerain Original Soundtrack
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
- Prison Architect - Going Green
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
- Wingspan
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Candle
- Headlander + Soundtrack
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Anna's Quest
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Prison Architect
- Prison Architect Aficionado DLC
- Little Inferno
- Human Resource Machine
- Foundation
- Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Steel Rats™
- Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- SKYHILL
- Genesis Noir
- Owlboy Soundtrack
- Re-Legion
- Death's Gambit
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
- Pinstripe
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Creature in the Well
- Rain World
- RiME
- Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
- Headlander
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Battle Brothers
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Gorogoa - Soundtrack
- FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
- Urban Trial Playground
- Architecte de prison - Unité psychiatrique : Édition Directeur
- Tooth and Tail
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Valfaris - Artbook numérique
- Frostpunk
- The Long Journey Home
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! - Spud Tales: Journey to Olympus
- State of Mind
- Steel Rats™ Original Soundtrack
- Hot Brass Original Soundtrack
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Fort Triumph
- LIMBO
- Unruly Heroes
- FAR: Lone Sails
- SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
- Urban Trial Tricky™ Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Genesis Noir Cosmic Collection
- Ancient Enemy
- Wingspan Soundtrack
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- Liberated
- Re-Legion - Digital Artbook
- Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
- Tunguska: The Visitation
- Ghost of a Tale
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Hot Brass: Operator Edition
- Prison Architect - Island Bound
- Dawn of Man
- Kingsway
- Candleman: The Complete Journey
- INSIDE
- Megaquarium
- Valfaris
- Valfaris - OST numérique
- Slay the Spire
- No Longer Home Farewell Edition
- Torchlight II
- Suzerain
- Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Gorogoa
- Prison Architect - Second Chances
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
- Crying Suns
- 7 Billion Humans
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Kingdoms and Castles
- The Coma: Back to School Bundle
- Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
- Forager
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell
- Frostpunk - Les gouffres
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Moonlighter
