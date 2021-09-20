GOG.com : les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 25 septembre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet

Quelques petites perles à récupérer

Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf

Kingdom Rush: Frontiers

Botanicula

Leisure Suit Larry

Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !

Overlord + Raising Hell

Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!

Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded

Kingdom Rush

Space Rangers HD: A War Apart

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition

Lair of the Clockwork God

Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Soundtrack

Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass

Biped

Overcooked! 2

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure

Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure

Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack

Stardew Valley

Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!

The First Tree

Monster Prom

Kingdom Rush Origins

Overlord II

ABZÛ

Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book

LUNA The Shadow Dust

Monster Prom: Second Term

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Artbook

Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde

LUNA The Shadow Dust – Art Book

LUNA The Shadow Dust – Bande-son officielle

A Short Hike

Space Rangers: Quest

Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition

Shadows: Awakening – La malédiction du nécrophage

Darksiders III - Keepers of the Void

Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds

Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack

Sacred Gold

Sacred 2 Gold

Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms

Zombasite

Darksiders III

Darksiders Genesis Digital Extras

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III - Digital Extras

Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack

Zombasite: Orc Schism

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Victor Vran

Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms Soundtrack

Shadows: Awakening

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Grim Dawn

Din's Legacy

The Slormancer Soundtrack

Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth

Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack

Darksiders III - The Crucible

Book of Demons

The Slormancer + OST Bundle

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Soundtrack

Children of Morta

Grim Dawn - Crucible

Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2

Children of Morta: Paws and Claws

The SlormancerEN DEV

Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods

Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC

Grim Dawn Definitive Edition

Book of Demons - Collector's Content

Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC

The Falconeer Soundtrack

GRIP

Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack

Deliver Us The Moon

Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe

The Falconeer - The Hunter

The Town of Light

AVICII Invector

Those Who Remain

Close To The Sun

GRIP - Official Soundtrack

The Falconeer Game Guide

AVICII Invector - Magma Track Pack

The Falconeer - Warrior Edition

AVICII Invector - TIM Track Pack

The Falconeer

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell - Soundtrack

Hot Brass

Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook

Stonefly

Pumpkin Jack

Slay the Spire - Soundtrack

Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion

One Step From Eden

We are the Dwarves

Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle

Foundation Soundtrack

No Longer Home

Spiritfarer Beverly Update

Owlboy

Pathway

The Coma: Recut

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition

Aegis Defenders

Kenshi

Frostpunk: The Last Autumn

Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Torchlight

Spelunky

Banished

Journey of a Roach

Xenonauts

Anomaly Defenders

Spacecom

Halfway

Anomaly 2

Anomaly Korea

Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign

Suzerain - Presidential Edition

Mundaun

Creeper World 4

Re-Legion - Digital Soundtrack

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters

Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest

Caravan

Frostpunk: On The Edge

Frostpunk: Season Pass

Hob

Flower

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition

Planetbase

Creeper World 4 Soundtrack

Suzerain Original Soundtrack

The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest

Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade

Prison Architect - Going Green

Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack

Wingspan

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Candle

Headlander + Soundtrack

The Last Tinker™: City of Colors

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack

Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack

Anna's Quest

Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras

Prison Architect

Prison Architect Aficionado DLC

Little Inferno

Human Resource Machine

Foundation

Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris

Hyper Light Drifter

Steel Rats™

Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

SKYHILL

Genesis Noir

Owlboy Soundtrack

Re-Legion

Death's Gambit

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook

Pinstripe

Children of Zodiarcs

Creature in the Well

Rain World

RiME

Pinstripe Original Soundtrack

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows

Headlander

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!

Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition

Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack

Owlboy Collector's Edition

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

Battle Brothers

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook

Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2

Gorogoa - Soundtrack

FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack

Urban Trial Playground

Architecte de prison - Unité psychiatrique : Édition Directeur

Tooth and Tail

Deep Sky Derelicts

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York

Valfaris - Artbook numérique

Frostpunk

The Long Journey Home

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! - Spud Tales: Journey to Olympus

State of Mind

Steel Rats™ Original Soundtrack

Hot Brass Original Soundtrack

Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!

Fort Triumph

LIMBO

Unruly Heroes

FAR: Lone Sails

SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon

Wanderlust: Travel Stories

Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe

Urban Trial Tricky™ Deluxe Edition

Frostpunk Original Soundtrack

Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy

Urban Trial Freestyle

Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition

Genesis Noir Cosmic Collection

Ancient Enemy

Wingspan Soundtrack

Wanderlust: Transsiberian

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade

Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects

Liberated

Re-Legion - Digital Artbook

Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood

Tunguska: The Visitation

Ghost of a Tale

Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York

Hot Brass: Operator Edition

Prison Architect - Island Bound

Dawn of Man

Kingsway

Candleman: The Complete Journey

INSIDE

Megaquarium

Valfaris

Valfaris - OST numérique

Slay the Spire

No Longer Home Farewell Edition

Torchlight II

Suzerain

Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack

Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED

Gorogoa

Prison Architect - Second Chances

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG

Crying Suns

7 Billion Humans

Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition

Kingdoms and Castles

The Coma: Back to School Bundle

Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North

Forager

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell

Frostpunk - Les gouffres

Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!

Moonlighter

J'espère que vous passez un bon début de week-end, nous sommes le samedi 27 septembre et comme toujours, nous vous proposons les fameuses soldes du week-end sur GOG.com. Pour ce week-end, on retrouve quelques petites perles à moindre coup et qui pourront vous satisfaire comme ABZU, Overcooked, Kingdom Rush ou encore Stardew Valley. Nous vous mettons en gras nos préférences afin de vous conseiller.