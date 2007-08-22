GOG.com : les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 2 octobre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet

 

Et bon anniveraire GOG !

C'est le week-end, et également la fin de notre stage. On va donc profiter de ce petit week-end pour se reposer avant de retourner en cours. Mais, se reposer ne veut pas dire dormir, on peut aussi se reposer en jouant ! Et comme chaque week-end, il y a des soldes sur GOG.com, plein de soldes même vu que c'est l'anniversaire de GOG. Il y en aura vraiment pour tous les goûts !

Pour vous guider dans vos choix, nous vous avons mis en gras nos préférences.

Les soldes pour l'anniversaire de GOG  :
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Haven Soundtrack
  • Outward: The Soroboreans
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Desert Thunder
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Quake 4
  • Haven
  • Graveyard Keeper OST
  • Elvira's Horror Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Wasteland 3
  • West of Loathing
  • Prey
  • The Evil Within
  • Outward OST
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Bastion: Original Soundtrack
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Arx Fatalis
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Divine Divinity
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Worms United
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Worms 2
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
  • Witchaven I & II Bundle
  • The Evil Within: The Executioner
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • HeXen: Beyond Heretic
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Blasphemous Digital Art Book
  • The Evil Within: The Assignment
  • Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus
  • Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders
  • Mad Max
  • Noita Official Soundtrack
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
  • Noita
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • STRAFE Official Soundtrack
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • GRIS Soundtrack
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
  • Heretic + Hexen Collection
  • Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
  • Pyre
  • Tower of Time
  • Street Racing Syndicate
  • Prey - Mooncrash
  • Bastion
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Transistor
  • Transistor Soundtrack
  • Dishonored 2
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Worms World Party Remastered
  • Little Nightmares
  • The Evil Within Bundle
  • GreedFall
  • DOOM II + Final DOOM
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Fallout Tactics
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Ultimate DOOM
  • Quake: The Offering
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
  • Quake III: Gold
  • Quake II: Quad Damage
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • West of Loathing: Reckonin' at Gun Manor
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass
  • STRAFE: Gold Edition
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Dice Legacy Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
  • Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • Dice Legacy
  • Terra Lander
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition
  • Exit the Gungeon Soundtrack
  • The Evil Within: The Consequence
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
  • Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Gun Metal
  • Othercide + OST + Artbook Bundle
  • Doom 3: BFG Edition
  • Pyre: Original Soundtrack
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • CARRION
  • HeXen II
  • Outward: The Three Brothers
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
  • Cuphead OST
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • GreedFall - De Vespe Conspiracy
  • Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
  • Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
  • Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
  • Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Loop Hero
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Soundtrack
  • Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
  • Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
  • Terra Bomber
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Cuphead
  • HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
  • Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
  • Terra Lander II - Rockslide Rescue
  • METAL GEAR
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
  • Othercide
  • Graveyard Keeper Artbook
  • Blasphemous
  • METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
  • Commander Keen Complete Pack
  • GRIS
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Batman - The Telltale Series
  • The Evil Within: Season Pass
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Outward


 

 
