Dernières actus
Steam : Les soldes du week-end
A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ?
(TEST) NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, X...
Moonglow Bay est légèrement re...
Publié le Samedi 2 octobre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet
GOG.com : les soldes du week-end
Et bon anniveraire GOG !C'est le week-end, et également la fin de notre stage. On va donc profiter de ce petit week-end pour se reposer avant de retourner en cours. Mais, se reposer ne veut pas dire dormir, on peut aussi se reposer en jouant ! Et comme chaque week-end, il y a des soldes sur GOG.com, plein de soldes même vu que c'est l'anniversaire de GOG. Il y en aura vraiment pour tous les goûts !
Pour vous guider dans vos choix, nous vous avons mis en gras nos préférences.
Les soldes pour l'anniversaire de GOG :
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Haven Soundtrack
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- The Evil Within 2
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Desert Thunder
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Quake 4
- Haven
- Graveyard Keeper OST
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Wasteland 3
- West of Loathing
- Prey
- The Evil Within
- Outward OST
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Bastion: Original Soundtrack
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Divine Divinity
- Beyond Divinity
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Might and Magic® 9
- Worms United
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Worms 2
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- The Evil Within: The Executioner
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- HeXen: Beyond Heretic
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Blasphemous Digital Art Book
- The Evil Within: The Assignment
- Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus
- Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders
- Mad Max
- Noita Official Soundtrack
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- Noita
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- STRAFE Official Soundtrack
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- GRIS Soundtrack
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance OST
- Worms W.M.D
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Pyre
- Tower of Time
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Prey - Mooncrash
- Bastion
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Transistor
- Transistor Soundtrack
- Dishonored 2
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Little Nightmares
- The Evil Within Bundle
- GreedFall
- DOOM II + Final DOOM
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Fallout Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Ultimate DOOM
- Quake: The Offering
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- West of Loathing: Reckonin' at Gun Manor
- Enter the Gungeon
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot
- Worms: Armageddon
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Dice Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Dice Legacy
- Terra Lander
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- Exit the Gungeon Soundtrack
- The Evil Within: The Consequence
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – OST Atmospheres & Additionals
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Gun Metal
- Othercide + OST + Artbook Bundle
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Pyre: Original Soundtrack
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
- Graveyard Keeper
- CARRION
- HeXen II
- Outward: The Three Brothers
- Exit the Gungeon
- Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
- Cuphead OST
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- GreedFall - De Vespe Conspiracy
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
- Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
- Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Loop Hero
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Soundtrack
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
- Terra Bomber
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Cuphead
- HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- Terra Lander II - Rockslide Rescue
- METAL GEAR
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Othercide
- Graveyard Keeper Artbook
- Blasphemous
- METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
- Commander Keen Complete Pack
- GRIS
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Royal DLC Package
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- The Evil Within: Season Pass
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Outward
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- (TEST) NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) par Cedric Gasperini
- (TEST) NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) par Papa Panda
- L'Edito du Dimanche par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ? par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ? par clayman00
- Unplugged, la nouvelle génération de air guitar par 10r
- Lara Croft dans Final Fantasy ? Quoi ? par clayman00
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- Moonglow Bay est légèrement retardé
- Yurukill : the Calumniation Games est annoncé pour le printemps 2022
- Let's Sing 2022 dévoile sa date de sortie et sa playlist
- Xuan Juan Sword 7 est maintenant disponible sur PS4 et Xbox One
- Une démo pour le jeu narratif Torn Away est disponible
- Xbox et le Online Tokyo Game Show 2021
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé