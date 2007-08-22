Dernières actus
Publié le Mardi 23 août 2022
Les nominés pour les gamescom awards
And the nominees are...La gamescom a commencé, et avec elle, les gamescom awards. Chaque année, ce prix récompense les meilleurs jeux d'une certaine catégorie, et les joueurs peuvent également voter en ligne dans les catégories dédiées pour voir leur titre préféré l'emporter grâce à ce lien. Les votes seront ouverts à partir de demain, donc pas de panique si le lien ne marche pas. On vous propose donc de voir les catégories et les jeux en lice cette année.
D'abord les catégories spéciales, les gagnants seront annoncés dès la soirée d'ouverture de la gamescom, ce soir:
gamescom goes green:
- Indie Arena Booth
- Microsoft / Xbox
- Ukie
Jeu Xbox / Microsoft le plus attendu:
- The Dark Pictures Anthology : The Devil In Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games
- Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
- System Shock, Plaion
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark
- Lies of P, Neowiz
- One Piece Odyssey, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Les gagnants des catégories suivantes seront annoncés au studio officiel gamescom, le samedi 27 août.
Jeu Switch le plus attendu:
- Airhead, HandyGames
- Edge of Sanity, Vixa Games
- Tin Hearts, Wired Productions
- Lies of P, Neowiz
- Outcast 2 - A New Beginning, THQ Nordic
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Rogue Games
- Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
- System Shock, Plaion
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark
- Fling to the Finish, Daedalic Entertainment
- Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, Snowcastle Games
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
- Sunday Gold, Team17 Digital
- Goat Simulator 3, Plaion
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark
- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft
- Microsoft Flight Simulator, Microsoft
- Sea of Thieves, Microsoft
- Dredge, Black Salt Games
- Lies of P, Neowiz
- Sunday Gold, Team17 Digital
- AEW: Fight Forever, THQ Nordic
- GOAL! The Club Manager, Toplitz Productions
- Ultimechs, Resolution Games
- Age Of Darkness, Team17 Digital
- Autopsy Simulator, Team17 Digital
- IXION, Kalypso Media
- Inkulinati, Daedalic Entertainment
- Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom
- Pentiment, Microsoft
Meilleur stand à la gamescom, tous les stands du salon sont éligibles;
Meilleur Trailer/Annonce, tous les trailers des partenaires montrés à l'Opening Night de la gamescom sont éligibles;
Meilleur Lineup, tous les exposants à la gamescom sont éligibles;
HEART OF GAMING Award, tous les highlights sont éligibles pour cet prix spécial: les jeux, les DLC, les technologies, mais aussi des gens du milieu, des institutions, des compagnies ou des concepts.
