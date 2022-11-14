Gog.com : les soldes du weekend

Publié le Samedi 19 novembre 2022 à 10:30:00 par Ambre Cogné

 

Gog.com : les soldes du weekend

Le Black Friday chez Gog.com

Comme tous les week-ends, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Les jeux "cozy" de l'automne :
  • Stardew Valley
  • Botanicula
  • GRIS
  • Dorfromantik
  • Anna's Quest
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Candle
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
  • My Time At Portion

Les jeux Warhammer :
  • Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun
  • Warhammer 40K: Armageddon
  • Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
  • Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine
Les jeux "Triples stratégies" :
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Homeworld Remastered Collection
  • X-COM: UFO Defense
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Into the Breach
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • XCOM2
  • Star Trek: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
  • Star Wolves
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • Duskers
  • Creeper World 4

Les jeux de point'n'click :
  • Deponia
  • Syberia
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • Machinarium Collector's Edition
  • TOHU
  • BROK The InvestiGator
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
  • Memoria
  • The Darkside Detective
  • Gods Will Be Watching

Les jeux tchéquoslovaques :
  • Dex
  • ARMA: Cold War Assault
  • Vaporum
  • Project Hospital
  • Feudal Alloy
  • Urtuk: The Desolation
  • Creaks
  • Pilgrims
  • Samorost 3
Les jeux Electronic Arts :
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold
  • Theme Hospital
  • Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Bioforge
  • Wing Commander 3 Heart of the Tiger
  • Crysis
  • Populous
  • Mirror's Edge
Les jeux Bethesda :
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • DOOM (1993)
  • Quake
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • We are the Dwarves
  • AER - Memories of Old
  • Noita
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Aragami
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • CrossCode
  • Hell Pie
  • Space Pirates and Zombies
  • Islets
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • BioShock Remastered
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • MOTHERGUNSHIP
  • Forgive Me Father
  • TimeShift
  • Gone Home
  • Ghost on the Shore
Les soldes du weekend :
  • Ember
  • Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
  • Space Hack
  • Bastion
  • Moon Hunters
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • Dead Cells
  • They Always Run
  • Songbringer

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

