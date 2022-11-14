Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 19 novembre 2022 à 10:30:00 par Ambre Cogné
Gog.com : les soldes du weekend
Le Black Friday chez Gog.comComme tous les week-ends, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux "cozy" de l'automne :
- Stardew Valley
- Botanicula
- GRIS
- Dorfromantik
- Anna's Quest
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Candle
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- My Time At Portion
Les jeux Warhammer :
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Warhammer 40K: Armageddon
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
- Blood Bowl 2 - Legendary Edition
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Homeworld Remastered Collection
- X-COM: UFO Defense
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Into the Breach
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- XCOM2
- Star Trek: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- Star Wolves
- Star Trek: Bridge Commander
- Duskers
- Creeper World 4
Les jeux de point'n'click :
- Deponia
- Syberia
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- TOHU
- BROK The InvestiGator
- The Wolf Among Us
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Memoria
- The Darkside Detective
- Gods Will Be Watching
Les jeux tchéquoslovaques :
- Dex
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Vaporum
- Project Hospital
- Feudal Alloy
- Urtuk: The Desolation
- Creaks
- Pilgrims
- Samorost 3
- Dungeon Keeper Gold
- Theme Hospital
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Bioforge
- Wing Commander 3 Heart of the Tiger
- Crysis
- Populous
- Mirror's Edge
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- DOOM (1993)
- Quake
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Evil Within 2
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- We are the Dwarves
- AER - Memories of Old
- Noita
- The Outer Worlds
- Aragami
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- CrossCode
- Hell Pie
- Space Pirates and Zombies
- Islets
- BioShock Remastered
- Hard Reset Redux
- Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
- MOTHERGUNSHIP
- Forgive Me Father
- TimeShift
- Gone Home
- Ghost on the Shore
- Ember
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
- Space Hack
- Bastion
- Moon Hunters
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Dead Cells
- They Always Run
- Songbringer
