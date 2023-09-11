Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 16 septembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Pas ouf cette semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- We are the Dwarves
- Mad Max
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Anomaly 2
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Beat Cop
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Down in Bermuda
- Dracula 4+5
- Transistor
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Feudal Alloy
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- NeverSynth
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- Pinstripe
- PolyClassic: Wild
- Post Mortem
- Rebel Galaxy
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Drakensang
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Hero's Hour
- Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness
- Wildermyth
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Hero's Hour - Deluxe Edition
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Pizza Connection 2
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Pizza Connection
- Ceville
- Pizza Connection 3
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
- ENCODYA
- Roadwarden
- Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- Deadly Days
- ITORAH
- Highrisers
- Endzone - A World Apart Save the World Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice - Save the World Edition
- Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos
- Orbital Bullet – The 360° Rogue-lite
- Sphere - Flying Cities
- Bound By Blades
- A Juggler's Tale Collector's Edition
- Lacuna - Save the World Edition
- Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos - Save the World Edition
- XEL
- Onde
- Minute of Islands - Digital Collector's Edition
- Sphere - Flying Cities - Save the World Edition
- ITORAH Save the World Edition
- Orbital Bullet – The 360° Rogue-lite - Save the World Edition
- Super Catboy
- Moviehouse - The Film Studio Tycoon
- XEL - Complete Edition
- Verne: The Shape of Fantasy
- Suffer The Night
- Moviehouse Save the World Edition
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Memoria
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Blackguards 2
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Indivisible
- Objects in Space
- ABZÛ
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Last Day of June
- Ghostrunner
- Horace
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Ember
- The Guest
- Virginia
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- Unheard - Voices of Crime
- Serial Cleaners
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Ghostrunner: Complete Edition
- Miasma Chronicles
- Stray Blade
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Firewatch
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Into the Breach
- Thimbleweed Park
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Northgard
- Little Nightmares
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Xenonauts
- RimWorld
- Fran Bow
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Foundation
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Hero's Hour
- DYSMANTLE
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Hacknet Complete Edition
- Lacuna – A Sci-Fi Noir Adventure
- ENCODYA
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Little Nightmares II - Deluxe Edition
- Suzerain
- Black Book
- As Far As The Eye
- Roadwarden
- Airships: Conquer the Skies
- Wartales
- Deadly Days
- Cloudpunk: Ultimate Edition
- ITORAH
- Peglin
- Terraformers
- Orbital Bullet – The 360° Rogue-lite
- ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
- Monster Hunter Now est disponible !
