PlayStation Plus : Les nouveaux jeux gratuits d'octobre

Dernières actus

Vlad Circus: Descend into Madnes...

BattleJuice Alchemist, un nouvea...

The Creator, la critique du film

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed ...

Top des ventes de jeux vidéo en...

 

Publié le Jeudi 28 septembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

PlayStation Plus : Les nouveaux jeux gratuits d'octobre

Mbof

Comme d'habitude, un nouveau mois approche et Sony offre des jeux aux joueurs ayant souscrit à un abonnement Playstation Plus, selon les formules Essential, Extra et Premium.

Et comme à chaque mois chez Gamalive, on se dévoue à vous annoncer les heureux élus qui rejoindront votre biblliothèque dès le 3 octobre.
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Weird West

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio

- (TEST) Asus Rog Ally, l'avenir de la console portable ? par AltATou

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum

- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par Cedric Gasperini

- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par 10r

- (TEST) Diablo IV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par 10r

- (TEST) Diablo IV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par Cedric Gasperini

Articles préférés

- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

- (TEST) NBA 2K24 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)

- (Test) Ride 5 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

- Starfield (PC, Xbox Series)

- (TEST) Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- (Test) Hammerwatch 2 (PC, consoles)

Dernières Vidéos

- Pizza Possum est sorti

- Monolith: Requiem of the Ancients s'offre une démo

- Wildmender est sorti sur PC, Xbox Series et PS5

- Crowns And Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit est sorti sur Nintendo Switch

- Lords of the Fallen, 8 minutes de gameplay

- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad est disponible sur Nintendo Switch

- Gothic Classic est sorti sur Nintendo Switch

Derniers Concours

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)

49343-playstation-plus-jeux-gratuits-ps4-ps5