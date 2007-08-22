PlayStation Plus : Les nouveaux jeux gratuits d'octobre

Publié le Jeudi 28 septembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

Comme d'habitude, un nouveau mois approche et Sony offre des jeux aux joueurs ayant souscrit à un abonnement Playstation Plus, selon les formules Essential, Extra et Premium.Et comme à chaque mois chez Gamalive, on se dévoue à vous annoncer les heureux élus qui rejoindront votre biblliothèque dès le 3 octobre.