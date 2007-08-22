Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 30 septembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Toujours du lourdChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Gog fête ses 15 ans :
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Heavy Rain
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- 688(I) Hunter/Killer
- Farlanders
- Dangerous Waters
- WrestleQuest
- Seal of Evil
- Cartel Tycoon - Anniversary Edition
- The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians - Enhanced Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Project Zomboid
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- No Man's Sky
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Treasure of Nadia
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Mad Max
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- SPORE™ Collection
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- System Shock
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Wartales
- House Party
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- Xenonauts 2
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Crusader Kings II: Imperial Collection
- Blade Runner
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Botanicula
- Jagged Alliance
- Moto Racer
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Moto Racer 2
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Fantasy General
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- Samorost 2
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Pacific General
- In Cold Blood
- Volgarr the Viking
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Owlboy
- The Escapists
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Samorost 3
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Luftrausers
- War Wind II: Human Onslaught
- Dream Pinball 3D
- Redshirt
- Puzzle Agent
- Space Haven
- Stories Untold
- Restaurant Empire
- The Last Federation
- Galador - The Prince and the Coward
- Multiwinia
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Realms of Chaos
- Incredipede
- Litil Divil
- Super Hexagon
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Tower of Guns
- Pilgrims
- Train Valley
- Kim
- Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
- Puzzle Agent 2
- DROD 1+2+3
- E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy - Single-Player Edition
- The Video Game History Foundation Supporter Pack
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- XCOM® 2
- Seal of Evil
- The Suffering
- DLC XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
