Dernières actus
Forum Horizon(s) : Découvrez le...
Wonka, la nouvelle bande-annonce...
Spin Rhythm XD, un nouveau jeu d...
From Space, un shoot fun à joue...
Publié le Samedi 14 octobre 2023 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Y'a du bonChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux NIS America sont en soldes :
- Assault Spy
- Assault Spy Elite Spy Edition
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Digital Limited Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited Digital Limited Edition
- R-Type Final 2
- R-Type Final 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Streets of Rogue
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- NEO Scavenger
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Monster Train
- Pathologic 2
- Anima: Gate of Memories
- Shattered Pixel Dungeon
- The Riftbreaker
- Rain World
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Shogun Showdown
- Thymesia
- Tormented Souls
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Duel Princess
- UBOAT
- Mainframe Defenders
- Metal Unit
- Monster Train
- MOTHERGUNSHIP
- Sundered®: Eldritch Edition
- Bioforge
- Space Robinson: Hardcore Roguelike Action
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Oxide Room 104
- Thea: The Awakening
- Rain World
- POSTAL 2
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- The Last Express
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- LIMBO
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- METAL SLUG 3
- Etherlords 2
- METAL SLUG 2
- Red Baron Pack
- Graveyard Keeper
- INSIDE
- Etherlords
- Stacking
- Slime Rancher
- STASIS
- The Shivah
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- DUSK
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Warlords I + II
- Teslagrad
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- Dustforce DX
- Sunrider Academy
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Massive Chalice
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Prince of Persia®: The Sands of Time
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Rayman® Forever
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Panzer General 2
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Heroes of Might and Magic
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman Origins
- Anno 1602 A.D.
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Driver®: Parallel Lines
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Albion
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anvil of Dawn
- Archimedean Dynasty
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- Crusaders of Might and Magic
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- POD Gold
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman Raving Rabbids™
- Shadow Watch
- Silent Hunter® 2
- Speed Busters: American Highways
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio
- (TEST) Asus Rog Ally, l'avenir de la console portable ? par AltATou
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par Cedric Gasperini
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par 10r
- (TEST) Diablo IV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par 10r
- (TEST) Diablo IV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par Cedric Gasperini
Articles préférés
- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
- Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
- (TEST) Ad Infinitum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Android)
- Astérix & Obélix : Heroes, un jeu juste un peu enveloppé
- (TEST) Monster Hunter Now (mobile)
- (TEST) EA Sports FC 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch)
Dernières Vidéos
- Spin Rhythm XD, un nouveau jeu de rythme sur Nintendo Switch
- From Space, un shoot fun à jouer en coop
- Earth Defense Force 6 sortira au printemps 2024
- Desolatium, le jeu Lovecraftien, s'offre une nouvelle vidéo
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake annoncé pour début 2024
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash annoncé pour le le 2 février 2024
Derniers Concours
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)