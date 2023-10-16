Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 21 octobre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Stubbs the Zombie !Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes d'automne :
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Travellers Rest
- A Short Hike
- Graveyard Keeper
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- GRIS
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Banished
- Slime Rancher
- Sticky Business
- Bear and Breakfast
- Strange Horticulture
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- Haven
- art of rally
- Little Misfortune
- Heaven's Vault
- Fall of Porcupine
- Of Blades & Tails
- Spirit of the Island
- Arise: A Simple Story
- My Time At Portia
- ABZÛ
- Anna's Quest
- Candle
- Caravan
- Memoria
- Silence
- Felix the Reaper
- The First Tree
- Jars
- Bee Simulator
- Forgotten Fields
- Flower
- Lost Ember
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Risen
- DLC Titan Quest: Eternal Embers
- Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Titan Quest: Atlantis
- DLC Titan Quest: Ragnarök
- Knights of Honor II: Sovereign
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
- Sacred Gold
- Alien Nations
- ELEX
- Desperados III
- ELEX II
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Expeditions: Rome
- BIOMUTANT
- Wreckfest
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
- SpellForce 3 Reforced
- Black Mirror
- Black Mirror 2
- Black Mirror 3
- The Dwarves
- Carmageddon Max Pack
- Carmageddon 2 : Carpocalypse Now
- Carmageddon Max Damage
- Comanche
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Outcast 1.1
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Deponia
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Far Cry®
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Cossacks Anthology
- Spelunky
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Memoria
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Kerbal Space Program
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- METAL SLUG 3
- Cossacks II Anthology
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- SUPERHOT
- Prehistorik 1+2
- DUSK
- Shattered Steel
- Descent 2
- Gorogoa
- Vaporum
- Knock-Knock
- Craft The World
- Randal's Monday
- Invictus: In the Shadow of Olympus
- Slave Zero
- Great Battles Collector's Edition
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Cyberia 2: Resurrection
- Signal Ops
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Iron Danger
- Hexplore
- VirtuaVerse
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- Uprising: Join or Die
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- Speed Busters: American Highways
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- The First Tree
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- Lost Eden
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Medieval Dynasty
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Nethergate: Resurrection
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Steel Rats™
- Travellers Rest
- SimplePlanes
- Pushover
- The Humans Bundle
- Mages of Mystralia
- Void Bastards
- Stronghold: Warlords
- Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs
- Röki
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
- Secret Agent HD
- Reventure
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- POSTAL 2
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- F.E.A.R. 3
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Xeno Crisis
- STASIS
- Blade of Darkness
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- Outlast 2
- Broforce
- Outlast
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- Hotline Miami
- Succubus
- Streets of Rogue
- Saya no Uta ~ The Song of Saya Director's Cut
- Phantasmagoria
- DUSK
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Styx Master of Shadows
- The Beast Inside
- Conarium
- Monstrum
- Ruiner
- Inside
- Stubbs the Zombie
- Daymare 1998
- The Darkside Detective
- Keep in Mind: Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- Rain World
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- GRIME
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Etherborn
- The Metronomicon
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
- Whispering Willows
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
- Zoeti
- Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy
- Gone Viral
- Behind the Frame - Deluxe Edition
- Spinch
- Mutazione
- Keep in Mind: Remastered
