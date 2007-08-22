Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 28 octobre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Beau week-end !Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Soldes des jeux Fallout et Bethesda :
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 2
- Fallout
- Fallout Tactics
- DOOM II
- DOOM (1993)
- The Evil Within 2
- The Evil Within Bundle
- DOOM 64
- DOOM 3
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake 4
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Freedom Fighters
- Knights of Honor
- Prodeus
- Invisible Inc.
- The Riftbreaker
- Majesty Gold HD
- Space Empires Complete Pack
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Forager
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Craft The World
- Master of Magic
- Seed of the Dead
- Master of Orion
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Neon Noodles - Cyberpunk Kitchen Automation
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Frozen Cortex
- Frozen Synapse
- Space Empires Complete Pack
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Robo Rumble
- Crime Cities
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Days Gone
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Firewatch
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 2
- Hollow Knight
- Fallout
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Freedom Fighters
- WORLD OF HORROR
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Project Zomboid
- Slay the Princess
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Slay the Spire
- System Shock
- Return to Monkey Island
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Wartales
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Dark Envoy
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Costume Quest 2
- Songs of Conquest
- No Man's Sky
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Fallout 2
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Fallout
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- WORLD OF HORROR
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Rage of Mages II: Necromancer
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Evil Islands
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- 7.62 High Calibre + 7.62 Hard Life
- Deathtrap
- Throne of Darkness
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Wartales
- Roadwarden
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Konung 3: Ties of the Dynasty
- Revenant
- System Shock™ 2
- WORLD OF HORROR
- The Evil Within 2
- The Evil Within Bundle
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Little Nightmares
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- DREDGE
- Dreams in the Witch House
- SOMA
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place
- Decarnation
- DREDGE - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Visage
- The Evil Within
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Lempo
- MADiSON
- DLC Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- DLC Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- The Coma: Recut
- DLC Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
- Kholat
- DLC The Evil Within: Season Pass
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- DLC Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale - Game Soundtrack
- DLC Incubus - Sounds of E9 - Radio Soundtrack
- Incubus - A ghost-hunters tale
- Succubus - Hellish Orgy VR
- Dreams in the Witch House Bundle
- Unwelcome
- DLC Unwelcome Soundtrack
- JANITOR BLEEDS
- Those Who Remain
- Last Labyrinth
- DLC Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Hello Neighbor
- Distrust
- Fear Equation
- DLC The Evil Within: The Executioner
- DLC The Evil Within: The Consequence
- DLC The Evil Within: The Assignment
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Fallout 2
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ Gold
- Fallout
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- DOOM II
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- DOOM (1993)
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- DOOM 64
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Knights of Honor
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Commandos 2+3
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- The Suffering
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
