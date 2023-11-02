Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 11 novembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Y'a de quoi faireChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Bethesda sont en soldes :
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- The Evil Within 2
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- Prey
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Hexen II
- Hexen: Beyond Heretic
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Quake 4
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 3
- DOOM II
- Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
- DLC Prey - Mooncrash
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- DLC The Evil Within: Season Pass
- DLC The Evil Within: The Assignment
- DLC The Evil Within: The Consequence
- DLC The Evil Within: The Executioner
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- DLC The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
- Thief™ Gold
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Master of Magic Classic
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Patrician 3
- Knights and Merchants
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- Rogue Legacy
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader
- Graveyard Keeper
- Northgard
- Patrician 1+2
- Battle Brothers
- Long Live the Queen
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Defender of the Crown
- Dragon Wars
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Foundation
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- Combat Chess
- DLC Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
- DLC Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
- DLC Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
- DLC Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
- DLC Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- DLC Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
- Reigns
- Prince of Qin
- DLC Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
- Kingdom: The Far Reaches
- DLC Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Fallen Enchantress: Ultimate Edition
- Medieval Dynasty
- DLC Battle Brothers - Blazing Deserts
- Shadwen
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Zombasite
- Travellers Rest
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- DLC Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
- Dracula: Love Kills
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Feudal Alloy
- Going Medieval
- Yes, Your Grace
- DLC Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- DLC Two Worlds II: Echoes of the Dark Past 2
- Patrician IV Gold
- The First Templar - Special Edition
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- Fort Triumph
- Low Magic Age
- Hellish Quart
- DLC Northgard - Ratatoskr, Clan of the Squirrel
- DLC Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - Soundtrack
- The Book of Bondmaids
- Hero of the Kingdom
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Tavern Master
- Becastled
- Master of Magic
- DLC Northgard - Dodsvagr, Clan of the Rat
- First Feudal
- Din's Legacy
- Fallen Enchantress: Legendary Heroes
- 9th Dawn III
- Field of Glory II: Medieval
- DLC Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Diplomacy is Not an Option
- Wildfire
- Hero of the Kingdom III
- Thymesia
- Eldest Souls
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 1
- DLC Northgard - Hræsvelg, Clan of the Eagle
- DLC The Book of Bondmaids - Cooks, Thieves, Wives and Lovers
- Astrologaster
- Hero of the Kingdom II
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- King of Dragon Pass
- Endzone - A World Apart
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- Cannon Fodder
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Port Royale 2
- NEO Scavenger
- Crusaders of Might and Magic
- Master of Orion 3
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Enter the Gungeon
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Darkstar One
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Pinball Gold Pack
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- Volgarr the Viking
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- War for the Overworld
- Lucius
- Beholder
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted
- Balrum
- PC Building Simulator
- Luftrausers
- 1nsane
- DLC War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- Rogue Trooper
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- Tender Loving Care
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Iron Danger
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- SHOCK TROOPERS
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- Combat Mission: Afrika Korps
- Party Hard
- HUNTDOWN
- Parkitect
- Immortal Redneck
- DLC Beholder - Blissful Sleep
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Pinball World
- REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
- Dark Quest 1 & 2
- SENGOKU 3
- SHOCK TROOPERS: 2ND SQUAD
- Deadnaut
- Succubus
- Frostpunk
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Project Warlock
- Call of Juarez
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- NecroVision
- Darkwood
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Tower of Time
- SUPERHOT
- Children of Morta
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Thea: The Awakening
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Chernobylite
- Beat Cop
- Moonlighter
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Anomaly 2
- Spacecom
- Goetia
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Timberborn
- Crime Cities
- MouseCraft
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Anomaly Defenders
- Age of Civilizations II
- Kholat
- DLC This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Anomaly Korea
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Agony + Agony UNRATED
- We. The Revolution
- System Shock™ 2
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Blade Runner
- Hotline Miami
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Evil Genius
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Spelunky
- Mirror's Edge™
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Rayman Origins
- FlatOut 2
- EVERSPACE™
- FlatOut
- Dex
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- METAL SLUG 3
- Broforce
- Loop Hero
- Ruiner
- AI War Collection
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Tropico 4
- Turok
- Little Nightmares
- Satellite Reign
- Slay the Spire
- Shelter
- Advent Rising
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Driver®: Parallel Lines
- Inscryption
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Apotheon
- Blasphemous
- Trüberbrook
- Capsized
- Descent 2
- Rayman Raving Rabbids™
- Freedom Fighters
- Pid
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- SHENZHEN I/O
- State of Mind
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- SteamWorld Heist
- Sundered®: Eldritch Edition
- Of Orcs And Men
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desktop Dungeons Enhanced Edition
- CARRION
- The Last Federation
- Hob
- Opus Magnum
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Downwell
- Tropico 5
- Yooka-Laylee
- StarCrawlers
- Big Pharma
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- The Messenger
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- VirtuaVerse
- Fight'N Rage
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Infinifactory
- Serious Sam 4
- Tharsis
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
- Bionic Dues
- Lost Eden
- My Friend Pedro
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice
- Death Road to Canada
- Frozen Synapse
- Streets of Rogue
- Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
- Rain World
- DLC Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- Crawl
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Cryptark
- EXAPUNKS
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
