Publié le Samedi 25 novembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du Black Friday
Y'a du très bonPour ces soldes du Black Friday, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez ici.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les grosses réductions :
- System Shock
- AMID EVIL
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- The Invincible
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Mafia Trilogy
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Treasure of Nadia
- Stellaris: Overlord
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - Sisters of Battle
- Stray Blade
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - The Dragon's Gambit
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Unpacking
- Lust Epidemic
- Inside Jennifer
- Turbo Overkill
- Torchlight II
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Evil West
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- King's Bounty II - Duke's Edition
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- Monolith
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – Hunter/Prey
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- ISLANDERS
- Trepang2
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
- Gothic
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
- Hammer of the Gods
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Rise of the Dragon
- Wizards & Warriors
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Heart of China
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- Interstate '82
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Caesar
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- The Colonel's Bequest
- Throne of Darkness
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Shivers
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Battle Brothers
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Blasphemous 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- BOOK OF HOURS
- Chained Echoes
- Cloud Meadow
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ - Definitive Edition
- ENCODYA
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Gord - Deluxe Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- HROT
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Inscryption
- Ion Fury
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- ISLANDERS
- Kenshi
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Myst 25th Anniversary Collection
- Noita
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Rain World
- RimWorld
- Roadwarden
- Scorn - Deluxe Edition
- Seeds of Chaos
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- DLC Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Palace of Ice
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Terraria
- The Cave
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Torchlight II
- Trepang2
- TUNIC
- UnderRail
- Unpacking
- WORLD OF HORROR
