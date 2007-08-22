Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver

Publié le Samedi 16 décembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver

Plus de 6000 jeux jusqu'à -90%

Cette semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, pour ses soldes d'hiver.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, rendez-vous sur Gog.com.

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Les jeux mis en avant :
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Days Gone
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
Les jeux Goblinz sont en soldes :
  • Shogun Showdown
  • As Far As The Eye: Supporter Bundle
  • Hero's Hour
  • Racine Demo
  • Banners of Ruin - Moonstone
  • Legend of Keepers: Prologue
  • Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll
  • Oaken DEMO
  • Iris and the Giant
  • Banners of Ruin - Iris
  • Terraformers: First Steps on Mars
  • As Far As The Eye – Soundtrack
  • Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder
  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim
  • Ozymandias - Soundtrack
  • Banners of Ruin
  • Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder
  • Legend of Keepers - Supporter Pack
  • Racine
  • Snowtopia Demo
  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim - Deluxe Edition
  • Shogun Showdown: Prologue
  • Terraformers - Supporter Pack
  • Hero's Hour - Deluxe Edition
  • Legend of Keepers: Soul Smugglers
  • Diluvian Winds - Supporter Pack
  • Banners of Ruin - The Powdermaster
  • As Far As The Eye – Supporter Pack
  • Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess
  • Defend the Rook Demo
  • Oaken
  • Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder Demo
  • As Far As The Eye
  • Oaken - Supporter Pack
  • As Far As The Eye: Soundtrack Bundle
  • Banners of Ruin - Supporter Bundle
  • Diluvian Winds: Prologue
  • Banners of Ruin - Supporter Pack
  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim DEMO
  • Defend the Rook
  • Terraformers
  • Diluvian Winds
Les "Hot Picks" en soldes :
  • Undertale
  • Jagged Alliance 3
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
  • No Man's Sky
  • Yakuza Complete Series
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
  • Turbo Overkill
  • Wartales
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Xenonauts 2
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Treasure of Nadia
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
  • System Shock
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • Songs of Conquest
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
  • Trepang2
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
  • RimWorld
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition
  • Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
  • The Cave
  • Distant Worlds 2
  • SpaceBourne 2
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
  • Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Quake II
Les nouveautés :
  • Wartales, Pirates of Belerion
  • Against the Storm
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
  • Trail Out: Complete Edition
  • Perfect Tides
  • Warhammer 40K Bundle
  • Yokai Hunter Shintaro
  • Blue Wednesday
  • Endless™ Bundle
  • Myst 30th Anniversary Collection
  • Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine
  • Mothmen 1966
  • Moonstone Island
  • Back Then
  • Bahnsen Knights
  • The Pixel Pulps Collection
  • Pizza Possum
  • Varney Lake
  • The Video Game History Foundation Supporter Bundle
  • Buff Studio Bundle
  • Moonstone Island Collector's Edition
Les jeux CD Projekt :
  • Cyberpunk 2077 : Édition Ultime
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077 REDmod
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The - Programme de DLC Gratuits
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • Drake Hollow
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Uniquement sur Gog.com :
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Warhammer Quest Deluxe
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Star Trek™: Armada
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
  • ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
  • Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Evenicle 2
  • Nox™
  • Star Trek™: Armada II
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
Les classiques intemporels :
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Terraria
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • Escape from Monkey Island™
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
  • Indiana Jones® and the Infernal Machine™
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
  • Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
  • Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition

 

 
