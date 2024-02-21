Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 24 février 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore une fois, il y a de quoi faire...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Gore :
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- DOOM 3
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men™
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000
- POSTAL 2
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Quake
- Inquisitor
- F.E.A.R. 3
- TimeShift™
- Mafia Classic
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Succubus
- XIII - Remake
- DOOM 64
- Daymare: 1998
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Aragami
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Lucius
- Sniper Elite: Berlin 1945
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- The Suffering
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Turok
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- DLC AMID EVIL - The Black Labyrinth
- DLC Succubus - Onoskelis
- DLC Succubus - SuperHero Armors
- DLC Succubus - Demons of the past
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
- DUSK
- Ion Fury
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- The Evil Within 2
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- Ruiner
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami
- NecroVision
- Call of Juarez
- Judge Dredd: Dredd vs Death
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Quake III Arena
- Rune Classic
- Quake II
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Not A Hero: Global MegaLord Edition
- The Evil Within Bundle
- Crimsonland
- Splatter - Zombiecalypse Now
- Outlast
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Alien Breed Trilogy
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Singularity™
- Vampyr
- Milanoir
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Outlast II
- Deponia
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Unepic
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Torchlight
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Penumbra Collection
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Still Life
- Pathologic Classic HD
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- The Cat Lady
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Enclave
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Wolf Among Us
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Still Life 2
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
- Post Mortem
- Little Nightmares
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Stacking
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Anna's Quest
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- The Shivah
- The Mystery of the Druids
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Costume Quest
- Hocus Pocus
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Trüberbrook
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- In Cold Blood
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Silent Service 1+2
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Independence War™ Deluxe
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
- Sword of the Samurai
- Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
- BloodNet
- Redline
- Challenge of the Five Realms
- Eradicator
- 7th Legion
- Drakkhen
- Gunship!
- European Air War
- Knights of the Sky
- Summer & Winter: Olympic Challenge
- F-19 Stealth Fighter
- Shadow Ops: Red Mercury
- 1942: The Pacific Air War
- Fleet Defender: The F-14 Tomcat Simulation
- Dragonsphere
- Starlord
- Across the Rhine
- Command HQ
- Hyperspeed
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- Harrier Jump Jet
- Dogfight: 80 Years of Aerial Warfare
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Dragonview
- Crusade in Europe
- Solo Flight
- Airborne Ranger
- Tempest 4000
- Asteroids Recharged
- qomp
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Caesar 3
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Stronghold HD
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Jagged Alliance 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Banished
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- King of Dragon Pass
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Frostpunk
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Cossacks Anthology
- Worms 2
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Panzer General 2
- Age of Wonders
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Patrician 3
- Knights and Merchants
- Tropico Reloaded
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Of Orcs And Men
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Bee Simulator
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- DLC Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC
- Steelrising
- Roguebook
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- DLC Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - The Exiled One
- Roguebook - Deluxe Edition
- Rogue Lords
- DLC Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- DLC Steelrising - Marie Antoinette Pack
- Rogue Lords - Blood Moon Edition
- War Hospital
- DLC Steelrising - Cagliostro’s Secrets
- DLC Roguebook - Heroes Skins Pack
- DLC Steelrising - Discus Chain
- DLC Roguebook - Alternate Art Pack
- DLC Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Pack
- DLC War Hospital – X-ray
- War Hospital - Supporter Edition
- DLC Rogue Lords - Supporter Pack
- DLC War Hospital – Digital Artbook
- DLC War Hospital – Original Soundtrack
- DLC Roguebook - The Art of Roguebook
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- DLC RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Pack
- DLC RoboCop: Rogue City - Digital Artbook
- DLC RoboCop: Rogue City - Vanguard Pack
- Ad Infinitum
- DLC Ad Infinitum - Digital Artbook
- DLC Ad Infinitum Soundtrack
- DLC Clash - Digital Artbook
- DLC Clash - Lone Fighter Pack
- DLC Clash - Supporter Pack
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- We are the Dwarves
- Mortal Glory + DLC
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
- DLC Streets of Rogue Character Pack
- Book of Demons
- Dead Age
- DLC Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- NecroBouncer
- There Is No Light
- Blood and Zombies - Gold Edition
- Duel Princess
- Archvale
- Ira
- Dreamscaper
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- DLC Cultist Simulator: Original Soundtrack
- Death's Gambit: Afterlife
- DLC Neon Chrome Original Soundtrack
- DLC Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Out There: Ω Edition
- FlatOut 2
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- GRIP
- Interstate '82
- Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
- Links 386 Pro
- DLC art of rally: australia
- World Racing 2 - Champion Edition
- Hover Ace
- Links LS: 1998 Edition
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- The Moto Racer Collection
- Legend Bowl
- art of rally
- art of rally deluxe edition
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Anstoss 2 Gold Edition
- Moto Racer
- Links: The Challenge of Golf
- OlliOlli
