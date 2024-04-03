Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 6 avril 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques bonnes petites choses à prendre...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Promo nettoyage de printemps :
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Mad Max
- XCOM® 2
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- DLC XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Roadwarden
- Graveyard Keeper
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Turbo Overkill
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Timberborn
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Terraformers
- Against the Storm
- Cult of the Lamb
- Gord
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Tropico 6
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- People's General
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Aven Colony
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul
- Wasteland Remastered
- Forsaken Remastered
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- Cossacks II Anthology
- HUNTDOWN
- Inferno - Beyond the 7th Circle
- Geneforge 1 - Mutagen
- XCOM®: Chimera Squad
- Sigma Theory: Global Cold War - Deluxe Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Inquisitor
- The Wraith of the Galaxy
- The Riftbreaker
- Redout: Space Assault
- Sword of the Necromancer
- DYSMANTLE
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Space Haven
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- DLC Graveyard Keeper Artbook
- Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
- HuniePop
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- HunieCam Studio
- House Party
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Agony + Agony UNRATED
- Succubus
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- DLC Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Shining Song Starnova Limited Edition
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Treasure of Nadia
- Evenicle
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Saya no Uta ~ The Song of Saya Director's Cut
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- Ideology in Friction Deluxe Edition
- Shining Song Starnova
- The Book of Bondmaids
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Inside Jennifer
- Fallen Makina and the City of Ruins
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Acting Lessons
- Lust Epidemic
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home
- Highway Blossoms
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Guide Bundle
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- Seed of the Dead
- Shining Song Starnova: Idol Empire
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- Summer with Mia Season 1
- DLC Being a DIK: Season 1 - The complete official guide
- Detective Girl of the Steam City
- Lust Academy - Season 1
- Evenicle 2
- DLC Succubus - Demons of the past
- DLC Succubus - Tight Armors
- DLC HuniePop 2: Double Date - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- DLC Being a DIK: Season 2 - The
- Deponia
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- To The Moon
- Blackwell Bundle
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Primordia
- Resonance
- Gemini Rue
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Botanicula
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Dracula Trilogy
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Memoria
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Still Life
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- The Cat Lady
- Realms of the Haunting
- Thimbleweed Park
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- The 11th Hour
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Dorfromantik
- Still Life 2
- Harvester
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- SOMA
- Outlast
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Hitman: Absolution
- METAL GEAR
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Evil Islands
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Satellite Reign
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- Death to Spies
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Outlast 2
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- In Cold Blood
- Aragami
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- The Longest Journey
- The Park
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- DLC Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- XIII
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Torchlight II
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- SiN Gold
- Geneforge Saga
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Worms W.M.D
- Earth 2160
- Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- NEO Scavenger
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Sea Dogs
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Realms of Arkania 3
- Victor Vran
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Ys Origin
- Men of War™
- Darkstar One
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Hard Reset Redux
- Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales
- Konung 1 + 2
- Conquest: Frontier Wars
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Age of Wonders 3
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- BATTLETECH
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- A Bird Story
- Men of War: Red Tide
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- Wacky Wheels
