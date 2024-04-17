Dernières actus
EA Sports F1 24 dévoile son mod...
Chornobyl Liquidators annoncé p...
Last Time I Saw You, l'histoire ...
SaGa Emerald Beyond est désorma...
Publié le Samedi 27 avril 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore une très belle semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les bons vieux jeux en soldes :
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Caesar 3
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Fallout 2
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Fallout
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Gothic
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- DOOM (1993)
- Divine Divinity
- Gothic 3
- Jagged Alliance 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Blade Runner
- DOOM II
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Master of Magic Classic
- Syberia
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Sacred Gold
- Psychonauts
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Syberia II
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Primordia
- ELEX
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Mad Max
- UnderRail
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- The Age of Decadence
- NEO Scavenger
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- STASIS
- Wasteland Remastered
- Journey of a Roach
- FAR: Lone Sails
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Race the Sun
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Chernobylite
- Shardlight
- The Flame in the Flood
- Crying Suns
- Fight'N Rage
- Caves of Qud
- ELEX II
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Shattered Haven
- Days Gone
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- The Great Perhaps
- Bionic Dues
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Rain World
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Spelunky
- FlatOut 2
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- FlatOut
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Call of Juarez
- Creatures Exodus
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- Creatures: The Albian Years
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- METAL SLUG 3
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- METAL SLUG 2
- Darkwood
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Turok
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Praetorians
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Creatures Village
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- The Inner World
- A Bird Story
- In Cold Blood
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Armikrog
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- AMID EVIL
- The Darkside Detective
- Pilot Brothers
- Dustforce DX
- Shadows: Awakening
- Catacombs Pack
- Yooka-Laylee
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Cossacks Anthology
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Knights and Merchants
- Tropico Reloaded
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- This War of Mine
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Kerbal Space Program
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Spacechem
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- The Guild Gold Edition
- The Guild 2 Renaissance
- Dorfromantik
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Tropico 4
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Xenonauts
- RimWorld
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- The Guild 2
- Aven Colony
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Cossacks 3
- DLC Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- CivCity: Rome
- War for the Overworld
- DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- The Guild 2: Pirates of the European Seas
- Craft The World
- Foundation
- Train Fever
- PC Building Simulator
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Dawn of Man
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven (1997)
- Deponia
- Hotline Miami
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Blackwell Bundle
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Resonance
- Torchlight II
- Gemini Rue
- Torchlight
- Capitalism 2
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- Myst III: Exile
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Inquisitor
- Memoria
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Rogue Legacy
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- The Night of the Rabbit
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Broforce
- Dead Cells
- Capitalism Plus
- Graveyard Keeper
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- SteamWorld Dig
- Darwinia - 10000th Anniversary Edition
- Noita
- Eschalon: Book II
- Quest for Infamy
- Shelter
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Slime Rancher
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
- (TEST) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) par guildem
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par Cedric Gasperini
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par iactus
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio
Articles préférés
- Le jeu français Minishoot’ Adventures est disponible
- Top Spin 2K25 dévoile ses Season Pass
- (TEST) Rise of the Ronin (PS5)
- (TEST) Dragon's Dogma II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)
- (TEST) Horizon Forbidden West (PC)
- (TEST) Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch)
- (TEST) Akuma Shonen T02, un clavier d'entrée de gamme pour gamers
Dernières Vidéos
- EA Sports F1 24 dévoile son mode carrière
- Chornobyl Liquidators annoncé pour le 6 juin
- Last Time I Saw You, l'histoire d'un jeune garçon dans le Japon des années 80
- SaGa Emerald Beyond est désormais disponible
- Elsie, un nouveau rogue-like futuriste
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles arrive le 8 août
Derniers Concours
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)