Dernières actus
(TEST) Tales of Kenzera : Zau (P...
Hasbro Pulse met le paquet sur S...
Publié le Samedi 4 mai 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
May the 4th be with youChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
- STAR WARS Pilots Bundle
- STAR WARS Force Bundle
- STAR WARS Strategy Bundle
- STAR WARS RPG Bundle
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- STAR WARS™ Rebellion
- STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
- STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven (1997)
- Deponia
- Hotline Miami
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Blackwell Bundle
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Resonance
- Torchlight II
- Gemini Rue
- Torchlight
- Capitalism 2
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- Myst III: Exile
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Inquisitor
- Memoria
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Rogue Legacy
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- The Night of the Rabbit
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Broforce
- Dead Cells
- Capitalism Plus
- Graveyard Keeper
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- SteamWorld Dig
- Darwinia - 10000th Anniversary Edition
- Noita
- Eschalon: Book II
- Quest for Infamy
- Shelter
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Slime Rancher
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- The Longest Journey
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- King of Dragon Pass
- Rayman® Forever
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Rayman Origins
- Cannon Fodder
- Gobliiins pack
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Rebel Galaxy
- The Age of Decadence
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Enclave
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Castles 1+2
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Realms of Arkania 3
- Victor Vran
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Conquest of the New World
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Perimeter
- Soulbringer
- Oddworld : La Fureur de l'Etranger
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Anna's Quest
- Wasteland Remastered
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- War for the Overworld
- Wacky Wheels
- Dragon Wars
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Raiden Legacy
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Freedom Planet
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Syndicate Plus™
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Worms: Armageddon
- Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- XCOM® 2
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Into the Breach
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Hitman: Absolution
- Worms W.M.D
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Blackguards Special Edition
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Blackguards 2
- Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business
- Fantasy Wars
- Loop Hero
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- M.A.X. + M.A.X. 2
- Door Kickers
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-Com: Enforcer
- Satellite Reign
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
- DLC XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- Defender's Quest
- Army Men RTS
- Battle Brothers
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Alan Wake
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- SOMA
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Outlast
- The Penumbra Collection
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Pathologic Classic HD
- The Cat Lady
- Ghost Master
- Realms of the Haunting
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- LIMBO
- Sunless Sea
- Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader
- NecroVision
- Vampyr
- Harvester
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Ruiner
- The Evil Within 2
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Little Nightmares
- INSIDE
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Hard West
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Ghost of a Tale
- STASIS
- The Evil Within Bundle
- Fran Bow
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- TIS-100
- Inscryption
- Blasphemous
- The Void
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Zombie Night Terror
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- System Shock™ 2
- Master of Orion 1+2
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Freespace 2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Syndicate Wars™
- Crysis®
- Anachronox
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- To The Moon
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Primordia
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Crusader: No Regret™
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Dead Space™
- Giants: Citizen Kabuto
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- MDK
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- MDK 2
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Geneforge Saga
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Crysis Warhead®
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Earth 2160
- Dex
- Starflight™ 1+2
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Master of Orion 3
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Ys Origin
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- Elminage Gothic
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Ys SEVEN
- Xanadu Next
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- Evenicle
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Ideology in Friction Deluxe Edition
- Rise Eterna
- Anima: Gate of Memories
- Fallen Makina and the City of Ruins
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- EARTHLOCK
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds
- Corpse Party: Book of Shadows
- Detective Girl of the Steam City
- Children of Zodiarcs
- DLC Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond
- The Imperial Gatekeeper
- Cris Tales
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Fae Tactics
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- The Saboteur™
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Endzone - A World Apart
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Sacrifice
- Unepic
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Lands of Lore 3
- Stonekeep
- Drakensang
- The Wolf Among Us
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Screamer 2
- Prehistorik 1+2
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Earthworm Jim 3D
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- Screamer
- Anodyne
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Inherit the Earth
- The Moment of Silence
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Combat Chess
- Crystal Caves
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Monster Bash
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- HunieCam Studio
- Realms of Chaos
- The Fall
- House Party
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Shell - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Mortal Shell - The Virtuous Cycle
- The Entropy Centre
- Golden Idol Mysteries : Game + DLC Bundle
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- DLC The Case of the Golden Idol Soundtrack
- The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition
- The Last Faith
- DLC Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire
- DLC Golden Idol Mysteries: The Spider of Lanka
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
- (TEST) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) par guildem
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par Cedric Gasperini
- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par iactus
- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio
Articles préférés
- Top Spin 2K25 dévoile ses Season Pass
- (TEST) Horizon Forbidden West (PC)
- (TEST) Akuma Shonen T02, un clavier d'entrée de gamme pour gamers
- (TEST) Sharkoon Skiller SGH50, un excellent casque à prix modéré
- Men of War II arrive le 15 mai
- Tennis Manager 2024 annoncé pour le 23 Mai
- Steel Seed, une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay pour ce nouveau jeu Dark SF
Dernières Vidéos
Derniers Concours
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)