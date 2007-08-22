Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 6 juillet 2024 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com : Les soldes d'été sont toujours là
Toujours de belles chosesC'est les soldes de d'été chez Gog.com qui nous propose des jeux à prix cassés, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux à la une sont en solde :
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Days Gone
- Manor Lords
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- In Sound Mind
- God of War
- Stardew Valley
- Songs of Conquest
- Alpha protocol
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Cultures 1+2
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- Patrician 1+2
- Port Royale
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Tropico 4
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Against the Storm
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Control - Ultimate Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- EVERSPACE 2
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Outcast - A new Beginning
- A Plague Tale: Innoncence
- Hollow Knight
- Rain World
- CupHead
- Syberia: The World Before
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Frostpunk
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- DREDGE
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Fallout 2
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Directors's Cut
- Kingdom Come Delivrance
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Quake II
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Quake
- The Saboteur™
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
Les bons vieux jeux sont en soldes :
- Myst
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- To The Moon
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- Full Throttle Remastered
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Making of Karateka
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- DOOM 64
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
Les Bestsellers sont en soldes :
- Riven
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Riven: The Deluxe Edition
- Dungeon Tavern
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Train Life - A Railway Simulator
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe
- Prison City
- The I of the Dragon Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Train Life - Supporter Pack
- DLC Lords and Villeins - The Great Houses
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory Deluxe Edition
- Darkest Dungeon® II
- DLC Train Life - 1920's Orient-Express Train
- Toy Tanks
- Dumpy and Bumpy
- Frogun Encore
- DLC The Art of Riven
- DLC The Riven Companion
- DLC Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - Biomes
- DLC Darkest Dungeon® II: The Binding Blade
- Kona II: Brume
- LOVE 3
- Cats Love Boxes
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- Lords and Villeins: The Great Houses Edition
- NYO-NIN-JIMA -My New Life in Charge of a Tropical Island-
- Real Anime Situation! 2
- Everafter Falls
