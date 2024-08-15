Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 24 août 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Beau petit week-endChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes des jeux d'action (400 jeux en promo) :
- Thief™ Gold
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Torchlight II
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Mad Max
- Stranglehold
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- CrossCode
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Chernobylite
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Legend of Grimrock
- UnderRail
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- FAR: Lone Sails
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Genesis Order
- DLC UnderRail: Heavy Duty
- Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
- DYSMANTLE
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Love n Life: Lucky Teacher
- Fabled Lands
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- HuniePop
- Broken Roads
- BOOK OF HOURS
- Unpacking
- GRIS
- Caves of Qud
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- NecroVision
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Konung 1 + 2
- Men of War™
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Forgive Me Father 2
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- GRAVEN - Deluxe Edition
- Dread Templar
- Reverie Knights Tactics
- Forgive Me Father
- GRAVEN
- WRATH: Aeon of Ruin
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Cossacks Anthology
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Cossacks 3
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Premium Edition
- The Sinking City
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Deluxe Edition
- Ostriv
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Memoria
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Metal Fatigue
- Advent Rising
- UFO: Afterlight
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- The Long Journey Home
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- The Samaritan Paradox
- Inherit the Earth
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 3
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Pilot Brothers
- Dungeons 2
- House Party
- Catacombs Pack
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Anomaly 2
- Ceville
- StarCrawlers
- Space Rogue Classic
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Powerslide
- Anomaly Defenders
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Dropsy
- Anomaly Korea
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- Blocks That Matter
- Mission Critical
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
