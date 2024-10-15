Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 2 novembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes d'Halloween sont là
Y'a du choixChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes d'Halloween :
Les classiques :
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Stranglehold
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Rayman® Forever
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Beyond: Two Souls
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Resident Evil Bundle
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Stardew Valley
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Songs of Conquest
- Days Gone
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RimWorld
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Manor Lords
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Mad Max
- Noita
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- DREDGE
- Frostpunk 2
- Against the Storm
- House Party
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Stellaris: Season 08
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Stranglehold
- Worms 2
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Star Trek™: Armada
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Wizards & Warriors
- The Wheel of Time
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Throne of Darkness
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- The Colonel's Bequest
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Evenicle 2
- Resident Evil Bundle
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Far Cry®
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Days Gone
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Tormented Souls
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Inscryption
- Blasphemous 2
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Chernobylite
- Mad Max
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Blasphemous
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- DREDGE
- Blood West
- Pathologic 2
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- Alone in the Dark Digital Deluxe Edition
- BOOK OF HOURS
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- DLC Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Laxia's
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- Assault Spy Elite Spy Edition
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Digital Limited Edition
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- Assault Spy
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
- DLC Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA - Ultimate Resource Bundle
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Digital Limited Edition
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak
- DLC The Caligula Effect: Overdose Swimsuit Bundle
- DLC The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Digital Soundtrack
- R-Type Final 2
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- DLC The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Casual Clothes Costume
- DLC The Caligula Effect: Overdose - Artbook
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Ultimate Edition
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- R-Type Final 2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak Ultimate Edition
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited Digital Limited Edition
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Premium Cosmetic Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Consumable Value Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Consumable Starter Set
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case - DLC Bundle
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Standard Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Ultimate Edition
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - Stage Pass Volume 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie Deluxe Edition
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - SSS Summer Splash Set
- DLC The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Starter Set
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - Stage Pass Volume 3
- DLC R-Type Final 2 - OFX-X MARIKO R-Craft
- SIMULACRA
- SIMULACRA 2
- Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
- The Legend of Tianding
- My Lovely Daughter
- My Lovely Wife
- Lamentum Digital Deluxe
- Lamentum
- My Lovely Empress
- DLC My Lovely Daughter - Artbook
- DLC My Lovely Daughter - Original Soundtrack
- DLC My Lovely Wife - Artbook
- Simulacra 3 Deluxe Edition
- DLC My Lovely Wife Soundtrack
- SIMULACRA 3
- Devilated
- DLC My Lovely Empress Artbook
- DLC My Lovely Empress Soundtrack
- My Lovely Wife Deluxe Edition
- DLC Lamentum Soundtrack
- DLC Lamentum Artbook
- DLC The Simulacra Trilogy Artbook
- Family Values Bundle
- My Lovely Family Deluxe Bundle
- Boiling Point: Road to Hell
- BloodRayne Absolute Bundle
- Ballance
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Bundle
- Slave Zero X
- A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
- A Boy and His Blob
- Darklands
- The Inner World
- Trüberbrook
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- DLC Bridge Constructor Portal - Portal Proficiency
- Dead Age
- DLC Bridge Constructor Trains
- Pumpkin Jack
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
- The Coma: Recut
- Bridge Constructor Playground
- Bridge Constructor Stunts
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- OUTBUDDIES DX
- Silver Chains
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood - Deluxe Edition
- INDUSTRIA
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- Colt Canyon
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- Dead Age 1 + 2 Bundle
- Dead Age 2
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition
- Lost At Sea
- Gigapocalypse
- Escape from Naraka
- The Coma: Back to School Bundle
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition
- DLC Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Gamer Girl Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Local Celeb Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Beach Bum Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - School Bully Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Summer Child Skin
- DLC The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Mina - Model Student Skin
- DLC The Textorcist: The Village
- DLC The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Hell Pie
- The Textorcist: Amen Edition
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine
- DLC Pumpkin Jack Soundtrack
- DLC The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Soundtrack
- DLC Dead Age 2 Original Soundtrack
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- DLC Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - Clan Creator Card Bundle
- DLC Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Clan Creator Bundle
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legends Costume Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Series Starter Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Deponia
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Memoria
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Anna's Quest
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Journey of a Roach
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- The Long Journey Home
- State of Mind
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- AER – Memories of Old
- Silence
- Gomo
- Randal's Monday
- Bounty Train
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Caravan
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- Iron Danger
- The Great Perhaps
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice
- Valhalla Hills
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead
- Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
- Felix The Reaper
- DLC Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- DLC Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
- SKYHILL
- DLC Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer
- DLC Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
- DLC Bounty Train - New West
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
- Inkulinati
