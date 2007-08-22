Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 30 novembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com fait son Black Friday
IndipensablesCette semaine, Gog.com lance son Black Friday. Plus de 7200 jeux en promotion, classés suivant différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur le lien.
Les meilleures ventes :
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Fallout
- Songs of Conquest
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Fallout 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- System Shock
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Yakuza Complete Series
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Manor Lords
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- House Party
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Theme Hospital
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Theme Park
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Sensible World of Soccer 96/97
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Constructor Classic 1997
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- The Cave
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Worms United
- Jagged Alliance
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Riven (1997)
- Carmageddon Max Pack
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- Star Control I & II
- LEGO® The Hobbit™
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Caesar 3
- Hocus Pocus
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- Knights of Honor
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- King of Dragon Pass
- Crusader: No Regret™
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Dragonsphere
- Demonicon
- Fantasy General
- Descent
- Earthworm Jim
- Starflight™ 1+2
- Resident Evil Bundle
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- DLC Baldur's Gate 3 - Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wartales
- ELEX II
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Noita
- Fallout Tactics
- The Thaumaturge
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- XCOM® 2
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Frostpunk
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Worms: Armageddon
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Manor Lords
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Against the Storm
- Star Trek™: Armada
- DLC Stellaris: Galactic Paragons
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Anniversary Edition
- Frostpunk 2
- Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Inkulinati
- DLC Stellaris: Astral Planes
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- Age of Wonders 4
- Master of Magic
- Stellaris Upgrade Bundle
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Terra Nil
- Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
- Battle Brothers
- Sins of a Solar Empire® - Ultimate Edition
