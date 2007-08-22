Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver continuent

Publié le Samedi 21 décembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes d'hiver continuent

Il faudrait être fou pour dépenser plus

Cette semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés pour ses soldes d'hiver. 

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste.

Nos préférences sont en gras.

A la UNE :
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Axis Unseen
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Stardew Valley
  • God of War
  • Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 3
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
Les meilleures ventes :
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • Fallout 2
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • Fallout
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Alpha Protocol
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • Yakuza Complete Series
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
  • Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
  • Alien: Isolation Collection
  • Manor Lords
  • System Shock
  • Days Gone
  • Songs of Conquest
  • DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
  • God of War
  • House Party
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
  • UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
  • Jagged Alliance 3
  • STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
  • RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
  • Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
  • Frostpunk 2 - Deluxe Edition
Les bons vieux jeux :
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Theme Hospital
Les jeux Daedalic Entertainment :
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Inkulinati
  • Deponia Full Scrap Collection
  • Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
  • Partisans 1941 Extended Edition
  • Potion Tycoon
  • Capes
  • Iratus: Necromancer Edition
Les jeux Nightdive Studios :
  • Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • PowerSlave Exhumed
  • Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
  • SiN Gold
  • STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • The Wheel of Time
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
Les jeux uniquement sur Gog.com :
  • Stranglehold
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • The Wheel of Time
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • Mortal Kombat 4
  • Mortal Kombat Trilogy
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  • Worms 2
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
  • Nox™
  • Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Street Fighter Alpha 2

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

