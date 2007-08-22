Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 29 mars 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes de printemps continuent
Plus de 7500 jeux en soldesLes soldes du printemps continuent sur Gog.com ! L'occasion de retrouver, à nouveaux, un bon nombre de jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Autotal, ce sont plus de 7500 jeux qui sont proposés à tarif réduit :
Les classiques :
- Mad Max
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Hitman: Absolution
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Worms: Armageddon
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- God of War
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Stardew Valley
- System Shock
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Yakuza Complete Series
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Manor Lords
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- The Thing: Remastered
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
